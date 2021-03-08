In-depth Ativafit Adjustable Weight Bench Review w/ Pros & Cons

If you are an active person who loves physical training daily, a home gym corner is important for you to maintain good health.

Check out this Ativafit Adjustable Weight Bench Review to learn why this piece of equipment is essential for your home gym corner. In this review article, we will provide our insights and experience from previous buyers. We hope that this review will show you how you can utilize this foldable piece of equipment in your daily workout for better muscle development.

About Ativafit

Founded in the 1990s as a small team with a strong interest in fitness, Ativafit is a well-known manufacturer specializing in home physical training equipment. Its mission is to bring top-performing, space-saving, multi-purpose, and affordable gears to your home gym.

Nowadays, Ativafit has been working as a design and production partner for many household names like Nautilus, Shminn, Everlast, etc. It has also been seen on worldwide well-known communities and newspapers for fitness lovers like Shape, Good Housekeeping, Men’s Journal, Cnet.

Some of Ativafit’s featured products are adjustable dumbbells, exercise bikes. Recently released as the newest product of the Ativafit brand, the Ativafit weight bench has received many positive feedbacks from users all around the world. Let’s learn about this featured product via this Ativafit Adjustable Weight Bench Review.

Ativafit Adjustable Weight Bench Review: Highlighted features

First appeared in October 2019, the Ativafit adjustable weight bench has now been one of the best-sellers of the weight bench. This item has also received a majority of positive ratings from customers on various online shopping sites. Many customers have chosen this weight bench for their home gym corners. Besides its affordable price tag, several main reasons are leading to the popularity of this Ativafit weight bench.

Adjustable with 7 positions

First, this weight bench is superb adjustable. It allows you to perform a wide variety of exercises with 7 backrest positions, including decline, incline, and flat.

Nonetheless, this fitness equipment goes with 2 detachable resistant bands to mix up your daily workout routine. With this Avafit bench, you can target different muscle groups on your body with either compound or isolation exercises.

More safety with razorback locks

Changing your position is also easy and safe with the razorback locks. These locks keep the bench firmly stay and avoid any slipping while performing heavy-load exercises.

Flexible with an 80-85 degree position

Unlike other cheap benches on the market, this adjustable weight bench offers an 80 to 85-degree position for seated shoulder press exercise. This angle allows you to fully engage your shoulder muscles.

Plus, it is safer and more efficient for your shoulders than an 80-degree or a full 90-degree one, which can cause pain to your back, or easily break your appropriate form.

Sturdy construction

Material is another highlighted feature that I’d like to mention in this Ativafit adjustable weight bench review. This gym equipment is made of sturdy material.

The coat steel frame can stand a maximum weight of 330 pounds and a maximum height of 21 inches, which is one of the lowest that I have ever seen.

This weight and height capacity can fit petit or regular people, but it might be not suitable for big guys. Besides the frame is a dense foam padding, covered with soft PU leather.

The high-intensity foam is neither too soft to affect your stability, nor too hard to be off-putting. It’s just right to fit your needs. The PU leather cover is water-resistant, so you can wipe away your sweat after workouts, or clean the bench with a soft cloth without damaging it.

Easy assemble

Besides material and construction, this bench has received many great reviews for its quick assembling. Changing positions is easy so you can take a full-body workout indoors even in bad weather conditions.

Comparing with other weight benches in the same price range on the market, this Ativafit one takes only 10 minutes for building. Most of the bench corners are pre-assembled so all you have to do is just attach the seat with three bolts.

Instruction goes with the package so even those who have no experience in using benches can do it instantly. Who doesn’t love being in shape quick and easy?

Foldable and portable

Last but not least, since this weight bench is designed for home use, you can fold it to store under your bed or put it in any corner in your house. Since it’s super lightweight (just 20 pounds!), you can easily move it in a breeze.

AtivaFit Adjustable Weight Bench Review w/ Pros & Cons

Pros

7 backrest position, with 80 to 85-degree position for seated shoulder press

Packed with 2 detachable resistant bands

Sturdy stainless steel frame

Dense, sweat-resistant foam padding

Easy assemble

Foldable, easy to store

Affordable

Cons

Seat positions are not adjustable

Weight limited for big guys

Final Words

When it comes to maintaining good health, a high-quality weight bench is a best friend of yours. Ativafit weight bench is a perfect tool to help you become a better version of yourself even when staying indoors.

I hope this Ativafit adjustable weight bench review has provided you necessary information on its features, construction, and real insights from previous buyers. Lightweight, easy to assemble, solid construction, this weight bench is good enough for home fitness demands. However, if you are a big user or you need more weight support, I am afraid that this bench might not be suitable for you.