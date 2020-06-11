Top 5 Best Pull Up Bar At Home Reviews 2020

Best Pull up Bar at Home is the one which can sustain the maximum weight of the body, is multipurpose and has a compact but robust design. Following Pull Up bar reviews will dish out better understandings about them.

Top 5 Best Pull Up Bars 2020 on the Market

The Iron Gym Upper Body Workout Bar is the most favorite and feature-packed one amongst all, featuring a versatile and heavy-duty design made from steel. The exclusive feature in this one is that it uses leverage to clamp up against the doorways, so there is no destruction to the doors. Also, it can be placed on floors to perform push-ups easily.

Another remarkable pull up bar is the one from ProSource. It has 12 varied foam grips provided for multi-purpose use, which is quite impressive. A high-quality steel frame and limited lifetime warranty also adds value.

The third favorite one from the list is the j/fit Doorway Pull up bar made from durable stainless steel and features telescopic design, toggle ends with caps for guaranteed safety.

In-depth Top 5 Pull Up Bars At Home Reviews:

1. ProSource Doorway Pull-Up Bar

ProSource presents this Heavy-duty Doorway Pull Up bar which has 10 different cushioned grips of foamand 2 PVC textured handles provided for versatility, lets you perform various styles of exercises.

The unique construction of this bar arranges for all the upper body training, be it Pull ups, sit ups, push ups or triceps dips, oblique crunches and leg raising exercises as well. The Slip-in design is exceedingly easy to assemble and adapts with any standard doorways of 24” to 36” width, so you can install and start using it instantly.

Lightweight in nature, this bar is precisely framed to make its portability much easier. Although this doesn’t compromise with its durability, it is made from high-grade steel and certainly can sustain up to 300lbs. of weight.

The product comes included with the J brackets, so that the bar can be permanently clamped to the doorframe, if desired, with the help of screws.

Pros:

Comes with a limited lifetime warranty period

Allows wide, close-grip as well as hammer grip exercises with 41” length of bar

High-quality steel construction lasts for a long time

Cons:

Screws might destruct your doorframe

2. Iron Gym Upper Body Training Pull Up Bar

The Ultimate Upper Body Workout Pull up Bar from Iron Gym has a multipurpose design, framed to perform pull ups, chin ups, push ups, triceps dips, crunches and many more exercises.

There are 3 grips provided to easily carry out pull-ups in different positions, be it wide, close-grip or neutral, effective in building inner and outer back. Here leverage is used to hold up bar against the doorway. Made from steel, this bar is certainly built to last longer.

It can withstand up to 300 lbs. of weight, ideal to perform strengthening exercises for the Upper body and toning of the midsection as well. The precise design of the bar fits any standard doorways easily having 24” to 32” of width and the door trim panel of about 3.5” of width.

Versatile in nature, it can also be kept on the floor firmly, to perform push-ups or other such exercises. You can also use it for steadying the foot while performing sit-ups.

Pros:

Compact and Sturdy design with a steel frame at an inexpensive price

No screws required uses leverage to clinch up against the doorway without making any damage

Installation is very quick, no tools or fasteners required

Cons:

Foam grip might wear-out after some time

3. Ultimate Body Press Wall-Mount Pull Up Bar

Ultimate Body Press Pull up Bar has a wall-mount type of design to execute different types of workouts. Precisely engineered with mounting plates having holes, this pull up bar can be easily secured to the 16” on-center wall studs.

The 4 grip positions provided targets core muscles efficiently to sculpt a strong and toned upper body. Each knurled steel grip position has superior and high-density foam padding for the firm and harmless grip.

It demands 14” to 21” of wall clearance so that this 42” width of the bar can serve you with an extreme range of motion for flexible training.

It supports different optional accessories as well, like abdominal straps, push up rings and suspension trainers, making it an ideal choice for varying the workouts and can be used by novices as well as pros. The bar has all-steel construction making it highly durable to use.

Pros:

Has black powder-coated finishing on the precisely welded body making it durable

Accurately machined mounting holes for exact fixture

The thickness of the steel bar is large, enhancing its endurance

Cons:

Lag bolts provided might seem of poor quality

4. j/fit Deluxe Pull-Up Bar- Doorway type

Another Doorway type of Pull Up bar from j/fit is claimed to be the longest length of the bar and can be adjusted to fit doorway frames and openings from 26” to 40” wide. The adjustable comfort grips let you switch to any grip position that is comfortable to you and can be removed as well, for replacement.

The grips have Velcro Closures for easy adjustment. Versatile in design, it has mounting dots that let you install it and perform not only pull ups and chin ups but also sit ups, crunches and triceps dips on distinct heights.

The screw-in mounting brackets provided allows easy fixture of the bar on any height you desire, you can execute hanging leg raises as well. Compactly designed, it is very easy to carry around anywhere, as and when needed.

The bar only projects out from one telescopic end, it has tight threading and toggle ends with caps to assure your complete safety while use.

Pros:

Made from stainless steel, the bar will certainly be durable

Comes with extra door mounts and rubber stoppers to favor metal doors

Can hold up to 300 lbs. of weight

Cons:

Needs drilling into your door frames

5. Maximiza Doorway Pull-up Bar

For the intense toning and strengthening of your back, arms and abdominal muscles, this Maximiza Doorway Pull Up bar from Garren Fitness provides maximum versatility. You can execute pull ups, chin ups, hanging leg raising exercises, crunches as well as sit ups.

Made from heavy-duty chrome steel, this pull up bar is certainly framed to be highly durable. It comes with 3 sets of screw-in door mountings (2 heavy-duty sets and 1 medium-duty set) to mount it firmly on any desired height.

The heavy-duty door mounts can sustain 300 lbs. of weight while the medium-duty mounts can sustain about 200 lbs. For a safe and stable workout, the non-slip foam grips are provided that is long enough to be comfortable without injuring your hands.

The bar can effortlessly fit all standard doorways of about 26” to 36” of width. Extremely lightweight in nature, it is ideal to carry around anywhere you wish.

Pros:

Can hold about 300 lbs. of weight, if accurately mounted

Heavy-duty steel construction with chrome plating ensures durability

Sturdy and safe design, at a very reasonable price

Cons:

Foam grips might feel of low quality and doorframes will need drilling

FAQs about Doorway Pull Up Bar

1. Do doorway pull up bars damage?

No, the pull up bar is simply not going to damage your door if you don’t hurl it directly at your door. Your doorway provides enough space around it and the pull up bar shouldn’t contact your actual door.

2. Can I use a pull up bar without a door frame?

Yes, you can. Here are 3 solutions to hold the pull up bar hook even there is no trim around your doorway.

Bracket mount method

You need 2 or more right angles, metal brackets. These brackets can rest the hook of your pull up bar like a makeshift piece of the door trim. But, before drilling it into your wall, you have to be sure that you are drilling into the header of your doorway. If not, the screws can tear out.

Wood block mount method

You can use a wood block to hang on the pull up bar hook. The wood block will act las a makeshift door trim. This method is for those who don’t want to drill into their wall as this method uses only mounting tape.

Although mounting tape is proven to work, I personally think drilling the block into the wall is more secure.

Wall hook method

You will need 2 wall hooks to hold the pull up bar. This is pretty similar to the first method. So, be sure that you are going to drill into the header or the cripple studs of your doorway to prevent the screws from tearing out.

3. Are home pull up bars safe?

It depends on whether or not you use proper form when doing the pullups. If you do with the correct technique and no overexertion, home pull up bars are completely safe. They can really provide the same benefits which standard bars offer.

Remember do not push yourself too hard and always maintain proper form to prevent you from the risk of injury.

4. Can my door frame hold a pull up bar?

Door frames can withstand some power. The trim of the door is capable of holding people’s weight as the entryway casings are shot directly into the header bar.

5. How much weight can a home pull up bar hold?

Typically, a home pull up bar can hold up to 300 pounds.

6. How many pull-ups should I do a day?

Overexertion can cause injuries. But, beginners tend to push themselves too hard without thinking. Well, for beginners, it is hard to know what number of pull-ups is too many for them.

One common method is doing one pull-up each time you pass under the pull up bar. This is to ensure you are training your muscles safely without any injuries in a set.

There is no exact number of pull-ups that cause overexertion for everyone. You should keep pulling up inconsistently daily routine. Exercising common sense is better than urging to do more pull-ups today than you did yesterday.

7. How high should I mount a pull up bar?

If you are under 6ft, a standard doorway bar is perfect for you as there will be plenty of clearance to extend your arms and legs. If you are much taller, you should look for a bar that sits higher than the door frame.

If the door in your house is close to the ceiling, it is not feasible to mount the bar below the door frame. Your head may hit the ceiling when you do the pull-ups.

In this case, you should try mounting it outside your doorway, using wall mounts and screws.

Exercise You can do with Pull Up Bar:

Which Best Pull Up bar will be more gainful?

Judging from all the above mentioned features, the Iron Gym Upper Body Workout Bar will be the best pull up bar so far, featuring a multiuse design so that you can perform all styles of exercises from push ups, pull ups, chin ups as well as triceps dips and crunches.

With 3 non-slip grips you can carry out wide, narrow and neutral-grip exercises easily, which is ideal for strengthening and toning inner and outer back. Best thing about this bar that is lacking in any other mentioned ones is that it requires no screws and no mountings. It uses leverage to hold up against the doorways and has a very strong built made from steel.

Another exceptional feature is that, it can be firmly kept on the floor to perform push ups efficiently and be used to steady your foot while performing sit ups. All these aspects are offered at a very reasonable price, which is certainly a perk.