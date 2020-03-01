Best Racquetball Shoes 2020 – Reviews & Buying Guide

The sport of racquetball involves quick movements. And that too in small spaces and on slick surfaces. But the game doesn’t require fancy gear. All you need is an affordable pair of the best racquetball shoes. Because nothing other than the best gum-rubber outsoles can handle the high intensity of the game! The thing about such shoes is that they have the ability to provide an exceptional court grip. Now you can’t get such results with regular sneakers. Or even running shoes. So let’s move on to the reviews section where I’ll introduce you to the top 10 models.

1. Ektelon Men’s T22 Mid Synthetic Racquetball Shoes – Best Multipurpose Racquetball Shoes

Let’s start with a pair that’s suitable for more than just racquetball. The Ektelon Men’s T22 Mid Synthetic Racquetball Shoe also ranks as an ideal pick for cross-training and other workouts too. That’s the most appealing aspect of all Ektelon racquetball shoes. But there are many more features to be thankful for. The first one is the remarkable synthetic design of the upper. Such a structure offers lasting support and comfort during gameplay. Then comes the triple panel combination of air mesh tongue, vamp, and quarter. The mesh brings tons of ventilation into the picture. Now, how about traction? Physical resistance presents itself in the form of gum rubber equipped outsoles. And to make the experience even more comfortable, there’s the PU sockliner. It takes care of increasing cushioning, which transforms into additional support. And here’s the most important part; shock absorption. The midsoles of these best racquetball shoes contain ShockEraser technology. In simple words, they have the ability to absorb heavy impact. So there’s a lot to look forward to with this pick, don’t you think?

The mesh material is responsible for breathability. The synthetic design is accountable for durability. The rubber outsoles are in charge of traction. And the mid-foot shank contributes to overall stability. What more could you have asked for, right!

You’d expect the pair to be light in weight. But, sadly, that’s not the case.

We Like These Ektelon Shoes are plenty flexible.

Polyurethane foot inserts in the midsoles deliver shock absorption.

They are suitable for outdoor and indoor play. We Don't Like Breaking them in takes a long time.

Weight is on the heavier side.

2. ASICS Men’s GEL-Upcourt Indoor Court Shoe – The Best High-Quality Affordable Racquetball Shoes

During my research, I was looking specifically for something that addressed two primary concerns. The first one being affordability and the second is quality. More often than not, budget-friendly picks are not as durable as their more expensive counterparts. But you know what, that’s not the case with these ASICS racquetball shoes. If they were low quality, there would be no such thing as gum rubber, non-marking outsoles. And that too with an invaluable pivot point. Such a feature does a great job at delivering exceptional traction. Now let’s talk about the unique element of these best racquetball shoes. It is known as GEL cushioning. The padding is present in the rear-foot region. And what the thing does is enhance the cushioning factor. If that wasn’t enough, you also get the combo of mesh upper and synthetic leather. So you can expect superior comfort and breathability as well. All these features sound like pretty huge benefits, don’t you think? So those of you interested in buying multi-court shoes, you’ll be pleased with the ASICS GEL-Upcourt.

In here, I’m going to rave about the GEL technology of the brand. This particular component offers maximum cushioning capabilities. And in my opinion, nothing is more useful than that when playing racquetball.

But here’s a complaint I’d like to share. If you have wide feet, the chances of the ASICS GEL-Upcourt Indoor Court Shoes fitting you are unlikely. Unfortunately, they have a narrow front.

We Like The ASICS shoes are lightweight.

The outsoles grip pretty well. We Don't Like There’s not enough side support.

The shape is slightly narrow.

3. Hi-Tec Ad Pro Mens Court Shoes – The Best Durable Racquetball Shoes

The Hi-Tec Ad Pro Mens Court Shoes sport a broad range of excellent features. The most praiseworthy of them all is the durability factor. The pair can withstand the use and abuse of racquetball. While also providing long-lasting value! Hi-Tec means incredibly comfortable insoles. These have a molded heel cup design so as to correct body posture. Such a composition also delivers arch support and optimal heel comfort. As for the outsoles, they have a high-grade gum rubber construction. The soles don’t leave any marks on the court. And that sounds like a huge relief since most indoor courts are strict about their streak-free regulations. On a personal note, I found the top quality blend of Nubuck, mesh, and PU to be highly useful. All the three materials, even though in different spots, combine to provide unbeatable foot stability. So with these shoes, you don’t need to worry about your feet not staying in place during gameplay.

The Hi-Tec Ad Pro Mens Court Shoes has an Ortholite construction. The lightweight design adds to the already high comfort level. And as a bonus point, the shoes also offer moisture-wicking properties. So the chances of your feet and shoes smelling bad due to sweat are not that likely.

To my surprise, the molded design of the heel cup doesn't perform so well, support-wise. It provides enough arch as well as heel comfort. But when talking about supporting the heels, the shoes tend to disappoint.

We Like The gum rubber traction allows quick directional changes.

Inner cushioning is very comfortable. We Don't Like Heel support is only minimal.

4. Ektelon Men’s NFS Classic MID Racquetball Shoes – Best High-Performance Racquetball Shoes

There are many factors involved when buying the best racquetball shoes. And to have only some of them is like paying for a complete package but getting only half. If that’s the kind of consumer you are, then you’ll value nothing else than these Ektelon racquetball shoes. Be it cross training, trekking, or hiking, the Ektelon Men’s NFS Classic MID Racquetball Shoes fit the bill. The intuitive design offers tons of protection for all kinds of athletic activities. Thanks to the high-quality rubber of the outsoles. They ensure solid ground contact no matter what. Moving on, the leather/mesh combination contributes to overall comfort. And let’s not forget the speed lacing closure that further enhances the experience. But here’s a feature that you might appreciate if you have foot problems or ailments. TheEktelon racquetball shoes flaunt a removable sockliner. This makes way for orthotic inserts. And that, in turn, creates room for customization. Even little details like collar and tongue are well taken care of. And how do I know that? It’s because both the collar and tongue of the shoes contain enough cushioning to support those ankles.

If you love playing racquetball, you demand shoes that can keep up with your daily or regular sessions. With that in mind, the full-grain leather uppers are a blessing in disguise. They provide all the protection your feet and shoes need despite long hours of workout.

However, you’ll find happiness with another pick if cushioning is your primary concern. And I’m saying this because the Ektelon Men’s NFS Classic MID Racquetball Shoes carry only minimal padding. But in their defense, it doesn’t tend to hinder the high performance of the footwear.

We Like The Ektelon Shoes have a wide toe box.

​You don’t have to break them in.

The sockliner is easily removable for orthotics. We Don't Like Padding is not enough.

5. Prince NFS Indoor II Men’s Racquetball Shoe – The Best Racquetball Shoes Created for Wide Feet

Not many of us are willing to drill a huge hole in the wallet, am I right? But at the same time, we want a product that offers excellent features. So if that’s on your mind too, then let me introduce you to the Prince NFS Indoor II Men’s Racquetball Shoes. The pair screams high-quality, but at a low price. During my testing, the one element that stood out from the rest of the design was the synthetic leather construction. Such a composition doesn’t require a breaking-in period. So you know that the shoes fit comfortably right out of the box. Since we’re talking about fit, here’s another piece of good news in that department. The Prince NFS Indoor II offers a square-shaped toe box. And that means the shoes are suitable for wide feet as well. As a racquetball player, you’ll also find the cushioned tongue to be very useful. Especially for providing additional comfort! Also, note that the slightly elevated support surrounding the ankle region does wonders during game action.

For something that you’re going to use for a physically challenging activity, you want specific outsoles and midsoles. What I mean to say is that this model is equipped with lightweight midsoles. And supreme quality, non-marking rubber outsoles! So you’re all set!

Sadly, there is one major drawback with the Prince NFS Indoor II Men’s Racquetball Shoe. It tends to burst around the seams. And when that happens, adequate foot support gets compromised.

We Like Lightweight shoes, perfect for wide feet.

The sockliner is removable. We Don't Like Not true to size.

The seams are prone to separating.

6. ASICS Men’s GEL-Rocket 7 Volleyball Shoe – The Best Racquetball Shoes Designed for Professionals

Did you know that volleyball shoes have the ability to provide exceptional traction? No wonder racquetball players often opt for volleyball shoes. One such popular model is the ASICS Men’s GEL-Rocket 7 Volleyball Shoes. Let me begin by discussing the most compelling feature. And that is the excellent combination of EVA molded midsoles and GEL cushioning. The former conforms to the natural shape and structure of the foot. And to make things even better, the latter delivers remarkable shock absorption. In fact, ASICS is a brand known for its GEL cushioning technology. What the component does is absorb most of the impact. For this reason, moving and jumping around in these shoes seem less painful and more effortless. Furthermore, the ASICS Men’s GEL-Rocket 7 Volleyball Shoes feature another praiseworthy technology. And it comes in the form of traction. This rules out injuries even when moving fast on slippery surfaces. Next in line is the invaluable mesh design for the uppers. Maximum air circulation is important to prevent sweat buildup. And when the shoes are breathable enough, you can wear them for long hours without feeling any discomfort. So if you’re a professional racquetball player, you might not consider another pick.

It’s the midsoles that proved to be largely efficient during my testing. They do more than just contour to your foot shape. The unique EVA midsoles offer a perfect fit for pronated or supinated feet. As a result of which the joints receive added support.

Everything about the ASICS Men’s GEL-Rocket 7 Volleyball Shoes is up to the mark. At least as far as comfort and protection are concerned. But that doesn’t negate the fact that the pair lacks arch support.

We Like Forefoot GEL protection consumes heavy impact.

​Trusstic technology provides maximum traction.

Durability is a strong factor. We Don't Like Not at all water-resistant or waterproof.

Arch support does not exist.

7. Head Men’s Sprint Pro Indoor Shoe – The Most Comfortable Racquetball Shoes

It's often best to choose a comfortable pair of racquetball shoes, above all else. Otherwise, wearing them for a long time becomes a painful experience. With that in mind, it's the thermoplastic polyurethane design of the Head racquetball shoes that steals the show. So stability and comfort are also parts of the activity. What's more is the natural rubber, non-marking outsoles. These improve body posture. But most importantly, they deliver the much-needed court traction. Now, how about the heel design as it contributes to the success story of all best racquetball shoes? The heel region of the Head Men's Sprint Pro Indoor Shoes contains a special perforated layer. That enhances fit and stability, which sounds like quite a huge advantage. So there's no doubting the performance level in any way.

Even tiny details like the mesh vamp and tongue are responsible for providing major benefits. Both these elements handle characteristics such as ventilation and breathability. That’s how you know that the Head racquetball shoes come well-equipped for the activity.

The pair is comfortable alright, but it’s slightly on the heavier side. So if you’re willing to overlook this particular flaw, you have nothing else to disappoint you.

We Like The Head shoes include perforations for better stability and fit.

Gripping power is unbeatable. We Don't Like Not light in weight.

8. Adidas Men’s Ligra 4 Volleyball Shoes – The Best Racquetball Shoes Suitable for Indoor Courts

You’ll find happiness with the Adidas Men’s Ligra 4 Volleyball Shoes when playing indoors. This pair is specifically crafted for indoor courts (racquetball vs. squash). And that’s the most striking aspect, isn’t it? So let’s get to know more about these Adidas racquetball shoes. Adidas makes them extremely breathable with the invaluable mesh lining. This kind of ventilation is also great for keeping out unwanted bacteria and odor. As for the construction, the high-quality synthetic and textile design is quite reliable. Now it’s time to discuss the part that hogs all the limelight. What I’m talking about is the unique ADIWEAR outsoles. These bring posture, durability, and comfortable fit into the picture. So be it racquetball, badminton, or any other indoor court game, the Adidas Ligra 4 can handle it all.

You’ll be quite relieved to know that the pair is packed with synthetic overlays. These do an excellent job of providing strategic support. And to me, that sounds like a huge plus point!

Once you wear the Adidas Men’s Ligra 4 Volleyball Shoes, you’ll realize that they’re not adequately padded. But to be fair, this doesn’t amount to a deal-breaker.

We Like The Adidas shoes are light in weight.

​Synthetic overlays support strategic positions.

Mesh lining eliminates sweat/moisture. We Don't Like They run small in size.

Padding is only minimal.

9. Ektelon Men’s NFS Attack Synthetic Mid Racquetball Shoes – Best Racquetball Shoes Suitable for Outdoor Courts

These Ektelon racquetball shoes work well for outdoor courts. And the proof is the whole design and structure of the pair. So let’s get to know each and every detail of the Ektelon Men’s NFS Attack Synthetic Mid Racquetball Shoes. As a starter point, I’d like to state that they are incredibly lightweight yet durable. The use of EVA material for the midsoles is an excellent idea. So you don’t have to worry about the fit of these best racquetball shoes. Then comes the special combination of gum rubber, abrasion-resistant outsoles and midsole TPU shank. When shoes are packed with such components, expect nothing short of exceptional traction. Along with maximum stability! Let me also point out that the toe cap is abrasion resistant as well. So both your shoes and feet are well-protected against aggressive cuts. All the more reason to opt for nothing else other than Ektelonfor your outdoor sessions!

As the best racquetball shoes, EktelonNFS Attack features mesh inserts on synthetic leather designed uppers. These things invite lightweight breathability and comfort. And that too in abundance!

So what’s the problem here? The shape of this particular shoe is too narrow. So it might not fit if you have wide feet.

We Like Mid-foot strap adds extra stability.

Toe cap and outsoles are abrasion resistant. We Don't Like The synthetic material requires breaking in.

Not suitable for wide feet.

10. ASICS Men’s Gel Blast 6 Indoor Court Shoe – The Bonus Pick

Thanks to the unique technology of Dynamic Wrap, this bonus pick is an excellent choice for racquetball. The ASICS Men’s Gel Blast 6 Indoor Court Shoes have the ability to support quick movements. This is the advantage you get when you opt for lightweight athletic shoes. What more do you need to know about the technology? The system tapers around the foot in the most comfortable manner. And while doing so, it also locks the mid-foot in place. And that, in turn, gives you more stability. Isn’t that something! Now, what about responsiveness and support? What features are responsible for that? They present themselves in the form of A-Truss structure and midsoles. But what I loved the most was the ergonomic design. It allows rapid movements without a worry.

Just like the others, this one too consists of a mesh upper. Since breathability is an important factor to take into account, you won’t be disappointed. And as far as ASICS is involved, even quality is not a cause for concern. I have tested multiple shoes, so you can take my word for it.

However, the other end of the spectrum has a whole different story to tell. Unfortunately, these ASICS racquetball shoes may let you down if you have wide feet.

We Like Man-made soles deliver lasting traction.

​The shoes can withstand rough use.

They support lateral movements very well. We Don't Like The design is too narrow.

Racquetball Shoes - Buyer's Guide Buying the best racquetball shoes might seem like an easy task. Now that you know what the top 10 picks are, right! But before you narrow down your options, it's important to understand essential aspects. Racquetball is not a low-intensity sport. Each game demands quick lateral, backward, and forward movements. On top of that, indoor courts consist of the oil-based protective polyurethane coating. With that in mind, the kind of shoes you wear does impact performance and safety. For example, you can't wear running shoes to such a court. And that's because running shoes are crafted to push you forward. They are equipped with thick sole padding for shock absorption. Generally, running shoes offer only minimal ankle support. So if you wear them, the chances of your ankles rolling during a racquetball game are pretty high. () This is the reason why there are the best racquetball shoes. To be honest, you can even select volleyball or basketball shoes for this particular sport. And do you know why? It's because both volleyball and basketball are played on the same kind of a surface. Even the physical movements involved are much the same. But that doesn't mean you can wear tennis shoes to the game. In fact, whatever you do, don't ever decide to play racquetball with tennis shoes. Tennis courts and racquetball courts are poles apart in terms of surface. A tennis court produces excessive friction. So shoes specifically designed for tennis don't grip well on the surface of racquetball courts. As a result of which you might end up slipping and inviting serious injuries. How to Choose the Best Racquetball Shoes?