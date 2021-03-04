RitFit Adjustable Weight Bench Review: Gear for Home-use Beginners

When you are revamping your home gym, you need to find a high-quality yet affordable, adjustable weight bench to perform strength-training exercises.

Check out this RitFit Adjustable Weight Bench Review to learn why this best-selling home gym equipment is what you should have in your training corner at home. The review is based on my personal findings and experience as a personal trainer. It includes all of its highlight features, advantages, and drawbacks, and reviews from previous buyers.

Specs

Product weight: 33 pounds

Weight limit: 510 pounds

Product dimensions (LxWxH): 45.5” x 18.45” x 16.1”

Material: Foam, Leather, Steel

RitFit company review

Founded in New York City in 2014, RitFit is a web-based fitness gear retailer with the mission to help build an ideal home gym for everyone.

Working in the fitness field for years, RitFit understands that maintaining a good body and mind takes a lot of endurance and perseverance. Therefore, it aims to produce and provide affordable and sturdy fitness equipment ranging from strength equipment, functional training, home gym essentials, to supporting gears and accessories.

Some of RitFit’s best well-known devices are Rubber Hex Dumbbell, Adjustable Weight Bench, Rubber Weight Plate, receiving high ratings on online stores and eCommerce markets.

RitFit Adjustable Weight Bench Review: Highlighted features

Marked as “customers’ choice” for the high-quality, RitFit Adjustable Weight Bench is highly recommended by professional athletes and families for its safety, flexibility, and durability.

Flexibility

Unlike other types of weight bench like Flat weight benches, Olympic weight benches, Specialty weight benches, this weight bench of RitFit is super flexible.

You can adjust up to 5 positions for the back pads and 4 positions for the seat pads in inclining, declining, or flat directions. This versatility empowers home gym users to perform a wide variety of weightlifting and bodyweight exercises (like crunches or curls).

Furthermore, it helps gym users to change the barbell or dumbbell path at different angles. By doing that, you can target or activate different parts of your musculature.

Friendly-use for beginners

Affordable yet sturdy, this adjustable weight bench is proven to be safe to use even for beginners.

Large weight load

In terms of material, the frame is made of durable stainless steel. This frame can bear a maximum weight load of 510 pounds and a safe load capacity of 400 pounds, which equals the weight of a rhinoceros!

Provide more comfort

Since the adjustment can be done with ease, you can use this equipment with power racks to perform heavy compound or isolation movements.

In addition to the frame, this weight bend also features dense foam padding, covered with 5-inch soft leather foam roller pads that provide a high level of support and comfort. Therefore, you can comfortably do multiple exercises without pains or arches.

Foldability

Last but not least, since this weight bench is designed for home gyms, it can be folded when unused. You can keep it in a wall corner, store it in your closet, or slide it under a bed.

Not lightweight though, but it is quite easy to carry in any corner of your house, inside or outside. Space-saving is a strong plus for home gyms in small apartments or houses. If you have a limited living space, RitFit weight bend is a good one to go.

RitFit Adjustable Weight Bench w/ Pros & Cons

Pros:

Affordable

Solid construction for the price

5 positions for the back pad and 4 positions for the seat pads

Ergonomic design

Space-saving, easy to carry

Comes with a poster of 35 bench workouts

Cons:

Not as stable as a heavy-duty bench

Low max capacity

There are some quality issues once the bench was assembled, according to a few customers

FAQs on RitFit Adjustable Weight Bench

1. Should I get a flat or adjustable bench?

An adjustable bench is a vital piece of equipment for a home gym. If you are uncomfortable with the flat weight bench, you should switch to an adjustable bench or the use of dumbbells instead.

According to professional trainers, adjustable weight benches are safer on pecs, shoulders, and rotator cuffs.

2. Is a weight bench worth it?

If you often do weightlifting exercises at home, a weight bench is an investment. This equipment will allow you to do more compound or isolation exercises than you can when standing or sitting on the floor. Therefore, you can focus on specific areas of muscle easily.

3. How tall should a weight bench be?

The standard height of a weight bench (measured from the floor to the top of the uncompressed padding) should be at least 42 centimeters but not exceed 45cm. In US measure, that would be 16.5 to 17.7 inches.

4. How do you use an adjustable weight bench?

There are various exercises you can do with an adjustable weight bench, including, but not limited to, incline dumbbell press, one-arm triceps extension, incline biceps curl, dumbbell pull-over, tri-raise, etc.

To sum up

I hope this RitFit Adjustable Weight Bench Review has provided you necessary information and insights. To be honest, I’d never heard of RitFit until this nice design of their adjustable weight bench caught my attention. With a shoestring budget, this RitFit bench is an excellent choice for anyone who is searching for a stable, durable, and versatile dumbbell bench.