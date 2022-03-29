3 Myths and Facts About Drug Rehabilitation

Drug rehabilitation is a comprehensive treatment plan that looks overwhelming at first. Many people don’t know what they are getting into and how recovery programs work. Though, at several points, doctors and assistants discuss the available treatment options that are best for the patient.

Still, the image of drug rehab learned from mainstream media is hard to neglect. Many people rely heavily on information provided in movies and series shows.

In this scenario, an amalgamation of myths and facts about rehabilitation must be separate from each other. So, to make treatment effective and ensure a speedy recovery, it is crucial to understand the true image of a comprehensive treatment plan.

Here are the three myths and facts about drug rehabilitation that can help patients.

Myth 1: Relapse Entails Failure of Treatment

Relapse occurs when a person resumes an addictive behavior of taking alcohol and drugs. It is always hard to continue a healthy lifestyle and habits after discharging from inpatient rehab or completing outpatient rehab and other drug recovery programs.

Some patients return to alcohol and drug use after finishing their treatment. Many people believe that relapse is the product of failed treatment. This is not true.

Drug recovery is a slow and continuous process. It is common for people to have multiple trials of treatment episodes before getting successful in getting rid of addiction.

Like any health condition, it needs treatment multiple times, and the patient has to follow the doctor’s instructions to get the best results.

When an addict develops healthy life patterns and sticks to them after recovery, their chances of relapse become minimal. Moreover, the quality of health service providers also decides the duration of the recovery period and chances of relapse.

In this case, the Delphi Health Group is best for patients who face the constant threat of relapse. It offers follow-up programs such as individual or group sessions to stay on track and away from drugs.

Myth 2: Addiction Implies to Physical Addiction to a Drug

One common and most popular myth about drug addiction is that addiction counts only when a person shows physical symptoms.

Being physically addicted to drugs and substances results in a person experiencing physical cravings and withdrawal symptoms. In most cases, it is not true.

Different types of drugs affect the human body differently and thus show different reactions. For instance, alcohol and opiates are more likely to cause physical addiction symptoms.

On the contrary, other drugs like marijuana and tobacco addiction result in fewer physical signs. However, addiction is linked to psychological dependence too. A person can develop psychological withdrawal symptoms and cravings after taking drugs.

Myth 3: Addicted People Are Unable to Function

Another common myth is that addicted people cannot act and live like normal people. They are jobless, homeless, and most of the time, those people who get involved in fights and live without family. Their stereotypical images are far from the reality of the majority in general.

The basic sign of drug addiction is when the person is not willing to stop taking a substance after it starts affecting his normal life.

Drug addicts can conceal their addiction from people and still be able to function normally in life for several years. They can face problems in any area of life due to addiction, including legal record and personal finance management, slow work pace, and physical and mental health issues.

Fact 1: The Pattern of Drug Addiction Varies in People

According to common perception, many people think that the most reliable signs of drug addiction depend on the high intake and frequency of the drug.

The more frequent and high doses of substance a person takes, it leads to strong addiction. However, the pattern of drug addiction varies in people.

It is correct that heavy and frequent doses of drugs result in addiction. But some people also struggle with addiction when exposed to occasional and light doses of drugs and substances.

How people react to drugs and substances should be considered an important indicator instead of when people take drugs and in what quantity.

Fact 2: Addiction is Mostly About Pain and Sadness

The underlying causes of addiction are mostly related to depression, trauma, and anxiety. People who take drugs and are involved in substance abuse are mostly trying to escape reality and the related outcomes such as psychological or physical pain.

While people use drugs and become high and ecstatic, drug addiction is more related to pain and sadness.

According to research, drug addicts use drugs as a coping mechanism to deal with painful or tragic events or experiences rather than for pleasure.

Fact 3: Addiction Treatments have Variable Costs

Many people don’t go to rehabilitation centers for fear of incurring heavy medical fees. They believe that addiction treatments are over the top.

To some extent, inpatient rehabs are the most expensive treatment plans, even sometimes uncovered by insurance policies. But patients can go for other economical options under insurance coverage.

Conclusion

It is always good to conduct proper research and discuss drug rehabilitation in detail with doctors or medical resource personnel. Patients who are well prepared and mentally ready have more chances to recover from addiction and resume a normal life.