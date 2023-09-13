As much as you probably want to try and tough it out to avoid a potentially costly visit to the doctor, there are times when you will need to prioritize a consultation and getting your bloodwork done as soon as possible. While some health complaints might pass on their own, there are certain times when signs and symptoms should never be overlooked.

Because your health is everything, it’s crucial to consult your doctor if you note any of the following signs.

5 Signs You Need To Visit Your Doctor

1. You Have Symptoms That Won’t Go Away

While the common cold is generally no cause for concern, if you have a cold for more than ten days, you need to schedule an appointment with your doctor. Cold and flu symptoms can progress into more severe ailments like pneumonia and bronchitis, which require immediate medical treatment.

Even if you are only battling a stubborn cough or blocked sinus, if your symptoms last longer than ten days, you need to visit your doctor.

2. You Have A High Fever

Sometimes, over-the-counter fever medications can lower body temperature and ease a fever effectively. Other times, fevers can spiral out of control and become quite dangerous. A high fever increases the risk of seizures in patients with and without epilepsy. For infants and the elderly, convulsions can lead to permanent brain damage.

If you have a fever that lasts longer than three days or a fever of 103°F or higher, visit your doctor right away. With this, a child must visit the doctor for a fever of 102°F or higher, and infants need urgent medical care for a fever of 100°F or higher.

Additionally, visit the doctor if fever is accompanied by a skin rash, you can’t keep liquids down, or you have a severe headache.

3. You’re Having Trouble Thinking And Seeing

If you are feeling extremely forgetful, can’t seem to stay focused, or are struggling with mood or personality changes, a doctor’s consultation is essential. At the same time, if you’re experiencing double vision, seeing floaters, sudden flashes of light, or eye sensitivity, you may have an underlying health ailment such as epilepsy, vision problems, or others.

4. You’re Battling To Breathe

Shortness of breath is an exceptionally uncomfortable experience. But if you haven’t just gone for a jog or indulged in other physical activities, you shouldn’t be out of breath.

Lung problems and respiratory infections can cause shortness of breath. Moreover, panic and anxiety attacks can also leave you struggling to breathe.

5. You Have A Rash That Won’t Go Away

If you have a skin rash that persists for more than a week without showing any signs of improvement, it’s best to visit a healthcare practitioner. Even if the skin rash is mild and not that bothersome, medical treatment is essential.

Skin conditions like hives, eczema, allergic reactions, and even skin cancer could be a concern. Instead of hoping the rash will go away on its own or reaching for an assortment of ointments to try, visit your doctor for prompt treatment.