Best Operating Room Shoes 2020 – Top 7 Reviews & Buyer’s Guide

Working in a hospital, you must stand most of the time in one place such as the operating room for long hours, so buying the best operating room shoes is very essential to relieve pressure points as well as reduce fatigue.

If you want reliable and professional shoes, our guide will work for you.

Top 7 Best Operating Room Shoes 2020

*Below, you’ll find our more detailed reviews, but you can also click the links above to see current prices and customer reviews on Amazon.com

Top 7 Operating Room Shoe Reviews

1. Dansko Women’s Professional Oiled Leather Clog – Best All-Round Shoes for Surgical Techs

The quest for finding appropriate shoes for the operating room ends here. The Dansko Professional Clogs offer optimal support and resilience for your feet. Operating room shoes not only provide seamless movement support. But they also must endure long hours of standing.

These best operating room shoes feature an antimicrobial foam cushioning. This feature aids in providing clean and odor-free comfort all day and night long. The durable synthetic sole and lining offer long-term standing supportability. Which is also great when you have severe back pain problems to bear.

Such intelligent design features are hard to come by, especially for operating rooms. How did they get the best? Medical attendings, surgeons, and nurses love these shoes’ more breathable PU foam footbed. Plus the hard soles offer incredible arch support as you’ve never experienced before.

As with everything, there is a minor flaw we’d like to talk about. These shoes have a distinct break-in period before which they do feel slightly stiff and uncomfortable.

2. Merrell Men’s Jungle Moc Pro Grip Work Shoe – Great for Providing Support and Appropriate Cushioning

If you work for longer hours, you need something stable to cushion and support you. The Merrell Jungle Moc Shoes push their way to the top for their material elasticity. These are lightweight and reduce fatigue and pain in the most efficient manner.

For the operating room shoes, these shoes are dependable and professional. We can vouch for that. The cutting-edge tread design offers superior traction while increasing energy in mobility. This means when standing for long hours, these boost circulation.

They also resist sweat and odors caused by bacteria. The Nubuck upper and non-marking soles offer underfoot air cushioning when it’s required.

The only drawback is that they are water-resistant, not waterproof. So if these shoes get very wet, it will penetrate through.

3. Skechers for Work Men’s Flex Advantage Slip Resistant Mcallen Slip On – The Best Durable OR Shoes

These are the best durable footwear you’ll buy for the operating room. The Skechers Mcallen Slip On Shoes offers support, comfort, and stability. They boast of many advantages like slip resistance, composite safety toe, and a wider fit.

Since they’re marked down well as the operating room shoes for everyone, they fit the bill. The diversified and affordable price tag appeals to both men and women in the industry. Designed with a lightweight and higher-grade materials, these shoes offer incredible comfort.

They are wide enough without being feeling too sloppy. You won’t find such shoes that offer slip resistance, thanks to the mesh fabric and outsole. It even features elastic sides at the opening for enhanced comfort.

The only drawback is that the soles lack proper traction for long-term use.

4. Calzuro Autoclavable Clog with Upper Ventilation – Great at Providing Sufficient Ventilation

Your feet won’t feel arthritic with the Calzuro Autoclavable Clogs. They boast of proper ventilation, reduced fatigue, and durability. We liked the latex-free and antistatic build of the rubber material. This ensures excellent traction when it’s much needed. (How to get rid of foot fatigue)

With upper ventilation holes, these best operating room shoes are very comfortable. The unique shape and lift of the soles offer support and cushioning to the feet. Thanks to the medium width and rubber quality, you do not have to break them in.

The slip resistance on these shoes is well-balanced. And when paired with the 1.5-inch heel, they offer a good foothold.

But the Calzuro Autoclavable Clogs aren’t extremely comfortable to wear for back to back shifts. The quality of the insoles is slightly delicate. But they offer tons of ventilation and a proper fit to make up for that.

5. Birki’s Women’s Super Birki Clogs – Fits Better for Pain Reduction and Stability

The Birki’s Women’s Super Birki Clogs are ideal for both work and play. With a synthetic sole and elevated heel, they offer great circulation. The quality of the insole is top-notch as it provides excellent arch support.

For pain reduction in the knee, ankle, and pain, these best operating room shoes are a fit. They also feature reliable slip-resistant properties. The polyurethane material is one that offers incredible flexibility. It ranks as one of the best higher-grade materials for durability as well.

Better than most, these shoes offer a higher load-bearing capacity. So standing for long hours is not a concern. The removable contoured footbed is convenient to clean.

Unfortunately, these shoes aren’t ideal for people with problematic feet and arthritic conditions.

6. MOZO Men’s Sharkz Slip Resistant Work Shoe – Best Suitable for Daily Use

With decent ventilation and comfortable fit, the MOZO Sharkz Shoes hold up well for everyday use. The build quality is very dependable, thanks to the durable synthetic upper.

For professional safety and stability, these best operating room shoes prove beyond compare. They offer rugged support on a variety of surfaces and keep your feet cool under pressure. (Exercises for standing all day)

You never have to compromise on quality again. They feature a lighter, smaller, and more breathable fabric. The dual side goring and side vents appeal to both nurses and doctors. We have no doubt that these are the best shoes you can get for flexibility.

But if most of you are here for the looks as much as the performance, these shoes are not the best looking shoes we found. They look pretty standard with a synthetic build. So appearance isn’t its best quality.

7. Timberland PRO Women’s Renova Professional Slip-On Clog – Best Adaptable Operating Room Shoes

The Timberland PRO Renova Slip-On Clogs feature a well-insulated and a supportive frame. It does well in durability for all-day standing. Operating rooms do cause body problems, so wearing something tractable is necessary. (Nurses working in operating rooms)

When you choose to wear regular work boots, let us tell you that that’s a surefire way to cause severe foot damage. To help with that, these shoes offer a flexible forefoot and temperature-regulating footbed.

Anti-Fatigue technology reduces cramps and stiffness with superior shock absorption. And the adaptable toe box allows a more supportive fit for all-day standing.

All-in-all, these best operating room shoes are very comfortable and flexible. But they do have one common flaw: they tend to squeak when walking on flat surfaces. It’s still a reliable option, but for walking in a quiet hallway, it can feel a bit distracting.

A Detailed Guide to OR Shoes

Are you getting lots of foot massages lately? This means you’re in trouble, aren’t you? When you work in a hospital, especially when you spend most of your time in an operating room, foot care is a must. Having to stand for long hours is not an easy job. It makes your feet tired, sore, and sometimes it even causes swelling.

There’s a trick to dealing with this. You can wear the best operating room shoes for proper support and circulation. But how do you know which is the best? You need to educate yourself with some necessary information to make the right choice.

Nobody tells you about the kind of shoes to wear in the operating room, but that doesn’t make it unimportant. You need to decide for yourself.

First, you need to ask yourself why you need such footwear. Do you want proper arch support or ventilation? And second, you should know the significant features of operating room shoes. This helps you pick the best pair at a good price.

Why Should You Buy Them Right Away?

We’ve all heard about the dangers of sitting for too long. But what about standing for too long? That’s got to take a toll on your health too!

Working on your feet all day long contributes to prolonged back, muscle, and feet problems too. It can also cause muscle damage, exert pressure on joints and bones, and lead to soreness. When you work in an operating room, there’s lots of standing up to do. This stretches for more than 2 hours, and your tired feet start to act up.

It’s not always possible to move around the room to promote blood circulation in the body. It is also said that sitting down for short intervals can help reduce pressure. But for surgeons and nurses, that’s not always an option.

With the help of proper operating room shoes, you can reduce the stress placed on your feet. Long days of standing and running around will seem more convenient when you have such shoes on. They’re excellent for back and feet support. And they are also very hygienic and easy to wear.

How to Choose the Right Pair of Operating Room Shoes?

Support

Operating room shoes offer back, arch, and foot support. And they do this even when you’re walking from one place to another all day long. Or you’re standing for more than 2 hours in an operating room.

Such a kind of footwear tends to support your feet no matter what. They reduce prolonged soreness and aching muscles. They also encourage less slouching.

Design

Imagine wearing running shoes in an operating room for a minute. You’re standing for a long time, and you see a window of opportunity to stretch your leg muscles. But you can only take a second or two without causing inconvenience.

To do this, your running shoes are not the ideal shoes you need right then. They’re too complicated. Operating room shoes feature an easy slip on and off design that’s very convenient. The comfortable soles offer better traction that allows the feet to relax. This helps reduce fatigue, soreness, and aching muscles.

Ventilation

Wouldn’t it be nice to buy a pair of shoes that allow your feet to breathe? Most athletic shoes aren’t fit for such quality. They compress your feet providing comfort but taking away the airflow factor.

Operating room shoes not only provide support but are also less time consuming to clean. Because they have proper ventilation, you can have them cleaned and ready to be worn again in no time. And in operating rooms, good hygiene is essential.

FAQs about Operating room shoes

1. How do I avoid sizing issues when buying operating room shoes?

To avoid sizing issues, you must know how to size your feet before comparing them with the size measurement range.

However, buying shoes online might put you in the risk of getting a smaller or larger pair of shoes. To avoid that, you should look for many reviews from the customers to know more about the proper size of those shoes. There will be customer’s reviews about sizing issues over the web.

2. Are slip-on shoes the best choice for surgeons?

Generally, slip-on shoes are perfect for surgeons. Its design is truly convenient to wear and take off. It also provides supports to prevent damaging the feet, back, and legs. Plus, its good grip protects you from slippery floors. What is more, it is long-lasting, easy to clean and ergonomic design.

3. What should the operating room shoe be resistant to?

Operating shoes should be resistant from slip, stain, and water. These are important because the working environment is exposed to blood and other types of fluid. Your shoes should be capable of letting these fluids drip off.

4. Is standing for 8 hours bad for you?

Standing for long hours can get you in trouble with chronic venous insufficiency, pain in the lower back and feet. In pregnant women, birth complications can occur. Well, it is as dangerous as sitting for long hours.

5. How to stand on my feet for 8 hours?

In case you have no choices but standing on your feet for 8 hours, you can reduce the pain by these tricks:

Bear your weight primarily on your feet balls.

Keep your knees slightly bent.

Keep your feet wide as your shoulder-width.

Put your arms naturally down on the sides of your body.

Keep your back straight and tall, your shoulders pull backward.

Tuck your stomach in.

Which Best OR Shoes should I buy?

Operating room shoes contribute to better foot protection and flexibility. This can increase your feet’s ability to perform better and rest without exhaustion.

When you’re looking for the best, the Dansko Professional Clogs will do the trick. They are more likely to take the pressure off of your feet, enhance comfort, and reduce fatigue. Their antimicrobial features are worth considering. Also, they have incredible shock absorption properties that last long.

Following our top choice, we have a pretty compelling list for anyone looking to get the most out of their shoes. These shoes are all you need to keep your feet healthy regardless of standing all day long. You’ll agree with us after you’ve tried them on yourself.

Sources:

1. http://www.webmd.com/a-to-z-guides/finding-the-right-footwear-for-your-foot-problem

2. http://comfortingfootwear.com/important-characteristics-of-nursing-shoes/

3. http://www.nursetheory.com/4-types-of-shoes-commonly-used-by-nurses/