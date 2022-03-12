Everything You Need to Know About Fildena in a Nutshell

It’s easy as one might think that erectile dysfunction is hard to overcome. Perhaps, this is one of the most embarrassing conditions, and most men don’t like to talk about it. However, there are several drugs like Fildena that can help you deal with it without relying on pricey medicines. In this article we’ll discuss the important aspects of the drug named Fildena and how it became a solution for erectile dysfunction.

What Is Fildena 100mg?

Sildenafil Citrate is the generic name for Fildena, which is the active substance used to treat erectile dysfunction. It is also used to cure other diseases such as pulmonary hypertension. With a doctor’s prescription, you may acquire this prescription-based drug from any of the main online pharmacy stores, drugstores, and medical supply stores.

Where Fildena 100mg Is Manufactured?

Fortune Healthcare is a prominent pharmaceutical firm based in Gujarat, India. It is India’s most trusted manufacturer and supplier of high-quality pharmaceutical drugs and formulations in the form of tablets, capsules, powders, granules, ointments, and liquid orals in a variety of forms.

How Strong Is Fildena 100mg?

Fildena 100mg contains 100 milligrams of sildenafil citrate, which is also available in other dosages in some of the largest online pharmacy stores, drug stores, and medical supply stores as an alternative.

Uses of Fildena 100mg

Fildena 100 is an effective treatment for:

Erectile Dysfunction – Often referred simply to as ED, it is a condition where you fail to obtain and maintain a satisfactory erection for sexual intercourse. Approximately one out of every ten adult males suffers from ED for a long time. Long-term stress, excessive exposure to cigarette smoking and alcohol intake, lack of physical activity, and other health disorders such as diabetes and obesity are all variables that decrease a man’s ability to stay erect.

Pulmonary Hypertension – This is a condition where your blood pressure is elevated and tends to affect your arteries, as well as your heart’s right side. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, on the other hand, is a type of pulmonary hypertension in which blood arteries in the lungs are constricted, obstructed, or damaged.

How Sildenafil Citrate Works?

Fildena 100mg contains the active component sildenafil citrate, which belongs to the phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors class.

Sildenafil works by inhibiting the function of phosphodiesterase type-5, a chemical in your body. After sexual stimulation, this aids in the widening, relaxing or dilating the blood vessels, and increases blood flow to the penis. This aids in the prolongation of your erection.

Sildenafil citrate also works for pulmonary arterial hypertension. The PED5 enzyme in the lungs is used to dilate the blood vessels, increasing the blood supply to the lungs and reducing the heart’s workload.

Sildenafil Citrate Precautions:

Before taking Fildena 100mg, you must:

Not be allergic to sildenafil citrate

Not take alcohol

Have doctor’s approval if you have pre-existing conditions, undergone surgery, taking medications, supplements, and vitamins.

Things to Avoid When Taking Fildena 100mg (Sildenafil Citrate)

Smoking

Alcohol

Jobs that require driving or operating a machine

Taking any medicine without your doctor’s approval

Stop Taking Fildena if:

You have a heart-related problem or hypotension

Got an allergic reaction

To be on the safe side, always consult your doctor before taking Fildena.

What is the Usual Dosage for Fildena 100mg?

In general, taking Fildena is advised to patients who will engage in sexual act in about 30 to 60 minutes starting from the time of taking the drug. Do not take a large amount at once, and do not take it for an extended period. Females and children under the age of 18 are not advised to use it.

Taking Fildena 100mg is best taken with their doctor’s prescription and instructions. One tablet is taken once a day, 60 minutes before intercourse.

How to Take Fildena 100mg?

Fildena 100mg can be taken as directed by your doctor. Before consuming the tablet whole with water, chew, break or crush it. It is possible to take it any time of the day before the sexual activity. How long should you take Fildena 100mg (Sildenafil Citrate)? Always check with your doctor to find out how long you should take Fildena 100mg.

What Are the Common Side Effects of Sildenafil?

The following are some of the known negative effects associated with the use of Fildena 100mg, although not everyone experiences adverse effects.

Headache

Dizziness

Insomnia

Prolonged and painful erection

Indigestion

Diarrhea

Flushing

Burning, tingling in the arms and feet

Changes in Vision

Sensitivity to light

Dysuria

Bloody and cloudy urine

Drug Interactions

This is when two drugs interact with each other after you take other medications at the same time, aside from sildenafil citrate. This interaction can alter the medication’s true effect on the body. It can make the medication less or more effective than it should, or create unanticipated side effects.

Dexamethasone

Ketoconazole

Amlodipine

Carbamazepine

Clarithromycin

Nitroglycerin

Atazanavir

Indications

Always follow your doctor’s advice. DON’T continue taking Fildena beyond the said duration nor longer than what is prescribed.

Is Fildena Similar to Viagra and Cialis?

The active ingredient in both Viagra and Fildena is the same. Both medications include the active component sildenafil citrate. Their action is to increase the flow of blood in the body towards the user’s sexual organ. On the other hand, Cialis’ active substance is “Tadalafil”. Despite their difference in terms of active ingredient, Fildena, Cialis and Viagra still serve the same action in the body – increasing blood flow into the penis that will result in a better and longer erection.