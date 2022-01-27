How Does Neurofeedback Therapy Work for PTSD Treatment in Nashville, TN?

Over 37% of adults in Nashville deal with mental illnesses and issues like PTSD. A person with post-traumatic stress disorder experiences extreme anxiety, helplessness, and fear in response to a triggering event. That usually means that the person has been through a traumatic experience involving death or severe injury.

The incident can be anything from going through combat, surviving a major accident, or sexual abuse. The average age when PTSD begins is 23, although it does affect people of all ages. Several expert psychologists and medical experts offer PTSD treatment Nashville TN.

Impact of PTSD on Your Life

Though PTSD can vary in severity, the most common symptoms include bad dreams or nightmares, anxiety, trouble sleeping through the night, feelings of nervousness and jumpiness, anger outbursts, and being easily upset by things that wouldn’t bother others.

There are proven professional therapies available to help manage symptoms of PTSD. One of those therapies is called neurofeedback therapy, which works by teaching the brain to produce different amounts of certain chemicals and hormones, such as serotonin and GABA, which will reduce feelings of anxiety. This therapy is highly effective for people with PTSD.

How Can Neurofeedback Therapy Work?

Around 3.5% of adults in Nashville have PTSD. Neurofeedback therapy teaches the brain to produce more of the chemicals it needs to reduce PTSD symptoms. After some time, these changes can become permanent. As the brain learns to function normally, many patients begin having fewer nightmares and anxiety-related problems.

Neurofeedback therapy works by using sensors on a patient’s scalp to record brain wave activity. The information is fed into a computer, producing sounds or textures that tell the person where their brain waves are out of sync. When the brain functions normally, it creates both alpha and beta waves.

An EEG will map this activity to see areas of distress in the brain. Once this is identified, the therapist will determine how to change them.

Some of the changes that can be made by neurofeedback therapy include:

Improved sleep

Fewer nightmares and flashbacks

Less irritability and anger

More calmness during hard times

Through this therapy, PTSD patients can manage symptoms through various methods.

How Can You Get Neurofeedback Therapy for PTSD?

Several treatment options are available for people with PTSD, such as medications and psychotherapy. Neurofeedback treatment will improve your quality of life and allow you to live your life without the limitations caused by anxiety.

The first step that the person must take before getting PTSD treatment in Nashville, TN, is to visit a psychiatrist or psychologist to tell them whether neurofeedback therapy will be effective.

The therapist will determine if other mental disorders present besides PTSD, like depression, bipolar disorder, or anxiety disorders. They may also want to know about the traumatic experience that leads to PTSD and what kind of symptoms the person has been having.

Once a mental health professional has given their diagnosis, they will help the patient take the following steps in the process. For many patients, this means working with a neurofeedback therapist who can teach them how to regulate their brain waves through biofeedback. Professional therapy helps them learn how to control their reactions, calm down, and relax.

Final Thoughts

Neurofeedback therapy doesn’t require any medication. Instead, it uses the power of the mind to change brain function and bring about a reduction in PTSD symptoms.