How Much Is My Personal Injury Case Worth?

Life-threatening accidents can have a massive impact on your life, creating costly medical bills and other difficulties. On average, 35 million visits to the emergency room include injury-related visits—the number of physician office visits due to unintentional injuries averages around 24.8 million incidents per year. Every personal injury case is different, which means that your case can be worth anywhere from thousands to millions based on the circumstances of your accident. To get the most accurate estimate of your personal injury case, speak to a legal professional to understand how much your settlement case might be worth.

Your Injuries Can Affect The Settlement Amount

When you have catastrophic injuries that have a destructive impact on your life, your settlement can increase. For example, injuries that result in a permanent disability can lead to a large settlement sum. Accidents that result in partial or full paralysis, brain injury, spinal cord damage, amputation, or disfiguration can have a disastrous influence on your wellbeing. This can also result in high levels of psychological trauma, such as grief, shame, embarrassment, depression, anxiety, and other forms of emotional turmoil. These general damages, also known as non-economic damages, make up most of the settlement compensation. Even a temporary disability can result in a much higher settlement than a few cuts and bruises.

Higher Expenses Result In Higher Settlement Damages

Not all settlements are treated the same because the damages are completely different. You may have to see a doctor or a physical therapist to help you recover from your personal injury. Any surgeries, clinic visits, laboratory tests, and other fees that build up over time must be included in the settlement. The settlement compensation also considers how much time you have to miss from work. If you expect to miss work for several weeks, this will also be considered. The surviving family members of wrongful death victims can demand large settlement amounts because of funeral bills, burial costs, earning capacity, lost wages, medical bills, and many other factors.

Evidence Is Key

You only have a personal injury case if there is supporting evidence. Even if you have a high number of damages, you can only receive compensation for the damages that can be proven. This is especially true for personal injuries that happened some time ago.

You Are Partially At Fault

If you are not at fault for the accident, then your personal injury case will be worth a much higher amount. The other party can be held fully liable for covering all of the losses caused by your accident. If you were partially at fault for your injuries, then your settlement will be reduced by your percentage of fault. In the state of Illinois, you can still be entitled to compensation even if you are partly at fault for the accident.

How Can I Get The Most Accurate Personal Injury Settlement Calculation?

The best way to estimate your settlement accurately is to first speak with a personal injury attorney with years of experience winning cases. You will want an attorney specializing in your type of personal injury to be certain that they are providing the best services. They can review all of your damages, determine how much you are at fault for your injuries, and estimate how much your case is worth. You can find out more information at https://agrusslawfirm.com/personal-injury/