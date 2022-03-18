Many people do not like taking prescription medications unless absolutely necessary. When it comes to anxiety, many people only deal with mild symptoms and infrequent attacks. For people who only deal with occasional anxiety, over-the-counter calming pills can work wonders. Still, because OTC options do not undergo the same rigorous FDA approval process as prescription medications, it is necessary to use caution when selecting the proper medication for you. Before purchasing and using an OTC anxiety medicine, there are several things to consider.

How To Choose the Best Over-the-Counter Anxiety Medication?

1. Look at a Holistic Approach

Before delving into the countless anxiety and ADHD medication reviews for adults, make sure you look at the holistic approach to treatment. You want to treat the entire person, not just the symptoms.

For people with anxiety, OTC medications can help treat the symptoms, but it is often up to the individual to go beyond that. Exercise, diet, and mindfulness are all components of an effective anxiety treatment plan. Additionally, for some, talk therapy is a crucial tool to help them discover the undercurrent of their emotions.

Medication is a tool to help treat a condition, but it is not always the entire solution. When facing persistent anxiety, you need to adopt life practices that contribute to your mental well-being.

2. Trusted Customer Reviews

When researching what to take for irritability and anxiety, it is necessary to read reviews. While some reviews can be skewed, there should be enough relevant and honest reviews to determine the overall satisfaction rate with a product.

Reading reviews is only part of the research process. The review stage is only to find several OTC medications that appear to suit your needs. More than likely, you should be able to find at least a few options.

3. Science-Backed Ingredients

Once you have your list of prospective medications, you will want to do a deep dive into each product. Read the ingredients label thoroughly. Make sure you understand what each ingredient is and why it might be included in the product.

You want to ensure the primary ingredients are science-backed, meaning research supports their use for treating anxiety or irritability. Additionally, you might want to locate third-party bodies to determine how the medicine holds up to typical FDA regulations.

As an OTC product, the FDA does not require as much to move to market. As long as the ingredients are deemed safe, and there is no misleading or false advertising, medicine can make it to pharmacy shelves. Therefore, not all OTC products effectively treat what is implied on the packaging.

4. Talk To Your Doctor

After you narrow your list down based on reviews and ingredients, you should take your finalists to your primary care physician and ask their opinion. Your doctor is the only person qualified to recommend or approve any OTC medication for your symptoms.

If you struggle with anxiety, an OTC medicine might be the necessary treatment to curb your symptoms. However, always speak to your doctor before taking any medication or supplement.