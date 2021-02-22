How To Identify And Support Child With Dyspraxia?

Dyspraxia is a movement disorder which is also known as DCD (DevelopmentalCoordination Disorder). Although DCD doesn’t affect intelligence it can affect cognitive skills.

Generally, DCD is known as a common disorder that can affect movement and co-ordination with simple tasks that require balancing such as playing sports, riding a bike, or driving a car.

Here you can learn how to identify dyspraxia, and how you can help children suffering from it as well. So without any delay, let’s move forward.

What Does Dyspraxia Look Like?

Dyspraxia or DCD doesn’t have any distinct physical signs, but there other signs that can help you identify if a child has dyspraxia or not.

These are the signs you should pay close attention to as they can help you identify dyspraxia:

Children with DCD have trouble in communication are unable to speak clearly.

A child with DCD might distress while trying to find the right words to use while writing or speaking.

Children suffering from DCD would read in a very monotonous tone.

Remembering instructions or guidelines is another sign that a child is suffering from DCD.

Children suffering from DCD could get easily distracted as they have a short attention span.

Having difficulty solving math problems is a sign of DCD as well.

Children suffering from DCD also face difficulty sitting still and would constantly keep fidgeting.

They have below-average cutting skills and face difficulty while using scissors and pasting as well.

Children suffering from DCD are often seen to have difficulty with sports as well.

These are a few of many signs that point towards a child having DCD/Dyspraxia. If a child shows one or more of the aforementioned signs then there are some tips for you to help them get comfortable and learn & perform efficiently in their day-to-day routine.

Here Are Few Tips To Help Children With Dyspraxia

You should know that dyspraxia/DCD cannot be cured completely. You should not give any kind of medicines to the child to boost their focus as they can have side effects that can negatively impact their lives.

There are a few things you can do to help children with dyspraxia/DCDto study better and be more adaptable to their surroundings.

Repeat Things To Them

Kids with dyspraxia/DCD have a hard time remembering things, to eliminate that hurdle, you have to repeat instructions to them as many times as they want. You can write the instructions and guidelines to them as well.

Never Compare Them!

Comparing a dyspraxic child to another child could affect their mental health negatively and affect their learning abilities even more. Try to cheer them up and don’t let them compare themselves to other kids either as well.

Teach Them One Thing At A Time

Dyspraxic kids have a hard time learning many things at the same time. To help them focus better, teach them only one thing at a time and help them gather all of their attention.

Conclusion

Observe the children at the early stage, if they show any signs then start helping them out at the early stage to help them learn and grow better. Dyspraxic children could be hard to handle but you should stay calm and try to help with patience.