Known Risks Involved In Pursuing Chemotherapy

Given that chemotherapy is a cancer treatment procedure fraught with dangers of its own, both physical and financial, it can make you wonder to even pursue the treatment after your doctor informs you of the various risks involved.

But if you really have dug your heels and decided to make it through the multiple rounds of chemotherapy, you should know exactly what you are getting yourself into, and the risk that you are prepared to take on is even worth it.

Without a doubt, the effectiveness of chemotherapy is one of the most controversial topics within the cancer community. A shadow of a doubt is cast by some on its effectiveness, given that there is even statistical evidence that makes clear the definite risks involved in pursuing it.

Like any medical procedure, chemotherapy comes with inherent risks. Yet, it would be out of place to not mention that there are countless cases where chemotherapy has proved effective in getting the cancerous growth into remission.

Legal assistance in case of cancer

It’s the medical practitioner’s ethical and legal responsibility to inform you of the risks involved in any treatment. If they fail to do so, then you can use your legal means to pursue a claim against them in a court of law for your troubles caused due to their negligence.

In the case of employers, deliberate and discreet withholding of information that could have saved workers from inhaling asbestos in old, decrepit buildings, poses grounds for a claim. Asbestos is a lethal substance that causes a rare and terminal form of cancer, mesothelioma.

Pennsylvania, in the United States, is home to some of the oldest towns in the country where workers are called upon to perform maintenance work at old buildings. If your employer didn’t inform you of the risks involved before you sent you to a building for work, in Pennsylvania, you can look for a Pennsylvania mesothelioma lawyer and seek assistance in getting your due compensation for your troubles.

But, if you want to pursue your chemotherapy, you should be aware of the following risks:

Nausea and vomiting

These are the most common side effects of chemotherapy treatment. Nausea usually begins two hours into the treatment and lasts for a few days after each treatment session.

Vomiting may occur up to 24 hours after each treatment session ends — sometimes even longer if you’re having nausea again during this time period because of another treatment session, or if you’re taking medications that cause nausea. Nausea can be managed with antiemetics, such as Zofran (ondansetron) or Phenergan (promethazine).

Hair loss

Most people lose their hair when they start chemotherapy, but this is temporary and they usually grow back after the treatment ends. Hair loss can be permanent in some people, however, contrarily, there are also cases of people with no hair loss at all.

Hair loss doesn’t always happen during treatment and depends on the type of cancer being treated as well as the drugs used in treatment.

Mouth sores

Chemotherapy can cause mouth sores that will heal independently, but they may be excruciatingly painful and last for several days.

The mouth sores can make it difficult for you to eat or drink and may lead to mouth infections if care isn’t exercised. If your mouth sores don’t get better in two weeks, you should get yourself checked by a doctor.

Infertility

The most common long-term side effect of chemotherapy is infertility (inability to conceive children). Chemotherapy drugs can suppress ovulation (release of an egg from your ovary) and damage sperm production in men. Once you stop taking chemo drugs, it may take several months for fertility levels to return to normal, granted, that is, if they do at all.

Fatigue

Fatigue is one of the most common side effects of chemotherapy and the symptoms may last for weeks or months after the end of treatment. Fatigue may improve with exercise and rest. Fatigue may also be helped by taking iron supplements if needed (ask for the doctor’s recommendations).

Fatigue lasts for days or weeks after treatment, depending on the type of chemotherapy you receive, how much drug is administered, and how your body reacts. Sometimes fatigue may come back during future treatment sessions.

Diarrhea

Diarrhea is another common side effect of chemotherapy that usually goes away within several days after the end of treatment, but may last longer in some people. Drinking extra fluids (at least eight glasses per day) can help combat this problem. Some people find that eating foods high in fiber helps in controlling diarrhea as well.

Low blood cell counts (anemia)

Blood cell counts must be carefully monitored during chemotherapy because low numbers can cause anemia and infections. Chemotherapy can cause anemia, which is when the body doesn’t have enough red blood cells to carry oxygen to the tissues.

Low blood levels can make you feel tired and weak, but the condition is usually temporary. You may need to take iron supplements or wear compression stockings during chemotherapy to help prevent anemia from occurring. If your anemia isn’t improving with these treatments, your doctor may prescribe blood transfusions.

Immune system suppression/infections

Some types of chemotherapy can suppress your immune system, producing infections, like pneumonia and bladder issues. This effect may last for several weeks after the administration of your last dose of chemotherapy.

Infections are one of the most common side effects of chemotherapy. They can range from mild illnesses, such as colds and flu, to more serious infections, such as pneumonia or meningitis.

You may also have an increased risk of developing bacterial infections in your digestive tract when chemotherapy is administered because the treatment weakens the immune system. Antibiotics are often prescribed prior to chemotherapy when the risk of infection is high.

Rare but serious risks of chemotherapy

Nerve damage (neuropathy). Chemotherapy can damage nerves in your arms and legs, causing numbness, tingling, burning sensations, or weakness that can last for years after treatment has ended.

Heart problems (cardiotoxicity). Certain chemo drugs can damage the heart muscle or cause abnormal heart rhythms. Your doctor will monitor you carefully for signs of these problems during treatment.

Conclusion

Chemotherapy is a treatment with significant risks involved, but not all of the risks are entirely understood or identified. Your best option when wondering about pursuing chemotherapy is to heed your doctor’s advice and weigh the pros and cons in your head given the discussion above.