The Adventure Traveler’s Checklist

Any travel enthusiast or adventure seeker will know how important it is to prepare yourself for absolutely anything that comes your way. One of the best ways of doing this is to ensure that you check everything off your traveler’s checklist. Being stranded in a foreign land without important documents such as visas or essential items to keep you safe and sound is a recipe for disaster, which is why we’ve made it our job to provide you with the ultimate adventure traveler’s checklist. So, before you pack your bags and set off on your journey into the unknown, you’ll want to read on to find out more!

A Few Key Things To Remember

Before we get into the ultimate checklist, we thought we’d share some information on key things to remember when traveling.

Pack Light – Let’s be honest, most of us are guilty of overpacking when we travel, only to end up using about 20% of the clothing we bring along with us. Packing light is key, especially if you’re setting off on an adventurous journey with your backpack. Choose items and clothing that do double duty whenever possible and leave your 5 pairs of jeans at home where they belong!

Keep Essentials in Your Carry On – Keeping your essential items such as your passport, money and important documents in your carry on luggage isn’t an option — it’s a must. The last thing you want is to be stranded in a foreign land should your luggage get lost, and keeping everything you need close to you is the best way to avoid disaster. For an extensive range of travel essentials, don’t forget to pay Decathlon a visit.

Do Your Research on Local Traditions – In order to remain respectful of different cultures and beliefs, it is important that you do some research into the local customs of any of your travel destinations. Do note that some countries require travelers to adhere to a strict dress code, so be sure to familiarise yourself with that in order to avoid disrespecting locals.

Check Customs and Regulations – Many countries have varying custom laws and allowances, and doing your homework prior to setting off on your journey is key. Do not bring prohibited items to your destination country as you may end up incurring hefty fines or even being denied entry and sent back home.

Your Traveler’s Checklist

Now, let’s take a deep dive into the ultimate traveler’s checklist that is here to save the day!

Travel Documents:

Passport

Visas

Boarding passes or Airline Tickets

Travel insurance

Trip itinerary

Hotel confirmation

Valid currency

International health card with immunizations

List of key/emergency phone numbers

Other forms of Photo ID (drivers license etc)

Luggage

Luggage or Travel Duffel

Waist Pack

Luggage Tags

Luggage Locks

Resealable plastic bags (for cosmetics or liquid products under 100ml)

Money belt

Carry on bags with essential items

Laptop bags

Camera bags

Toiletries and Personal Items

Toothbrush and mini toothpaste

Hand sanitizer

Cosmetics

Hairbrush or comb

Sanitary products

Prescription medications / Prescriptions

Spectacles / Sunglasses

Sunscreen

Clippers / Shaving Tools

Insect repellant

Mini first aid kit

Quick-drying pants or shorts

Quick-drying t-shirts and tank tops

Lightweight fleece

Swimsuit

Eveningwear (if necessary)

Sun shielding cap or hat

Ample supply of underwear

Sleepwear / Pyjamas

Socks

Gloves or Mittens

Appropriate footwear (hiking boots, sneakers, trainers, or sandals)

Travel Gear

Sports gear if necessary (surfboards, tennis rackets etc)

Smartphone equipped with helpful applications

Camping stoves and utensils

Headlamp

Water bottles

GPS navigation

Phone battery charger

Laptop charger

Electrical outlet converter

Umbrella or raincoat

Camera

Memory cards

Language books

Travel pillow

Quick-dry travel towel

Noise-canceling headphones

Packable luggage scale

Multipurpose knife (to be stored in packed luggage)

Portable power or power bank

And there you have it — a complete traveler’s checklist that is sure to help you ensure you’ve packed everything you need for your next big adventure. Do note that the items on the above checklist are merely suggestions, and you are more than welcome to adapt the list for your own personal needs. Wishing you the best and safe travels!