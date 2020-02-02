The Do’s of Lip Injections

Both men and women dream of being the perfect version of them. They try to get into shape, so they eat healthily, make lifestyle changes, and exercise a lot. The first taste of success comes after a weighing scale victory.

While continuing with their self-enhancement, they now turn to the next improvement project – the face. The lips are a significant feature that gets an upgrade because it is one of the first things that people notice. So it comes as no surprise that these lip injections are the next best thing to being close to Angelina Jolie’s famous pouters.

Ageing is inevitable, and when it comes, the lips may lose its definition and plumpness. These injections are fillers to bring back what were once softer and smoother lips. People get it for an added oomph and extra appeal. But before you get one, you have to know a couple of things to do for a safer injection day.

Be honest about your medical history, past or present.

Any person would not want to encounter problems on treatment day. But if there is anything that your aesthetician needs to know, then you need to tell him the truth. For instance, are you prone to cold sores? It may seem like an innocent question. But if the answer is yes and you have an active one on the day of your scheduled lip injection, then you cannot get it.

If you insist on pushing through with the procedure, it may activate more sores because the injection could trigger it.

Decide how plump you want your lips to be.

It would be best if you decided how you want your lips to look. You should be clear about this to your cosmetic surgeon so that he will know what to do.

Prepare a budget.

As with most things in life, lip injections are not free. The fillers may last for just a couple of months. If you love plump lips, you might end up coming back for more. You should live within your means, but if you cannot help it, then at least prepare a budget for your next sessions.

Ask your aesthetician if there are medicines or activities that you need to avoid.

If you’re taking medicine, make sure that your cosmetic doctor knows about it. You should not ingest any anti-inflammatory medications just before treatment because bruising and bleeding can happen where the point of the needle is. Refrain from exercising for a whole twenty-four hours after. And no matter how tempted you are, do not touch or massage your lips after the treatment. If you do something that you’re not supposed to, it may affect the position of your fillers and the way your lips will look a day or two after.

Wait for the results within two weeks.

Good things come to those who wait. Sometimes, it might be a session or two to bring you your desired results. But for most people, the lasting effect can be seen only after two weeks, after waiting for the bruising or swelling to go down.

Youthful beauty is achievable, but sometimes, it has to be taken one step at a time to reach the peak of attractiveness. Lip and dermal fillers are a way to accomplish that goal. Having lip treatment can ensure you smooth and softer looking lips to complement a healthier, glowing you.