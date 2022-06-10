Tips That Help You Take Your Medicine

One can not ignore the importance of taking medicine at the right time and at the right dose. Specifically, this is true of the old and older people. This is because many people literally fail to take medicine on time. They are the most dependent on the medicines for one reason, either due to aging or some ailment.

In an American Nurse study, it was found that 56% of the ladies and more than 45%of men take five or more prescribed medicines daily. It is important to note here that due to the way medicines are metabolized in elderly people. It is very important to take it as the doctors are prescribing them.

The way the medicines are being designed helps them release the chemicals which help them work effectively. Therefore if a dose is missed, it will negatively affect the next dose. And if you missed 2 days of doses, you cannot imagine the havoc and catastrophe.

Some effective tips for Medication management

1. Get to know the reason for taking that particular medicine

It is essential for elderly people who are taking multiple medicines. Therefore they need to make sure that they know the reason for taking that medicine. Also, they should know the side effects of any medicine, if any. You can take the help of nurses if you forget to ask a doctor by any chance. The nurses are well trained for this since the daily tasks of a nurse are quite similar to this in fact.

2. Make a prescription diary for yourself

Always maintain accurate details and a summary of all the medicines. This must include the brand, the name, dosage amount, and frequency of the dose. This helps to reduce the risk factor of triple and double dosage.

3. Have your list of Prescription with you at all times

Always make sure that you carry a summary of the medicines and supplements whenever you visit the doctor or the pharmacy. The online pharmacy is one of the best options nowadays, selling a wide range of medicines such as Xarelto 20mg and different supplements at a discounted price. This ensures that the doctor or the pharmacist assists you with better advice. Eventually, they can even prescribe different pills too, which must be included in the current dose.

4. If you don’t understand your doctor, ask questions

Do you have concerns about the mix of drugs that your beloved is taking?. Ask the doctor, and they will be happy to answer any questions you ask. Tell your doctor any of your concerns if you have any.

5. Get a pill reminder or smart pill box for you

It was common to put a note on the medicine cabinet in the old days. Nowadays, the smartphone and the smart pillbox work like an alarm clock. This reduces the chance of you forgetting to take your medicine. Plus, these options are eye-catching too for the user.

6. Attach your medication with daily activities

A new technique has been brought that has proven effective for remembering the medicine daily. It is simply attaching it to something you do regularly, like saying that I will take it after breakfast or before breakfast.