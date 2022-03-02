What Is Neurofeedback And How Does It Work?

The human brain is very complex, and even with all the advances in science and technology, there are still parts that scientists and doctors are yet to understand. ADD is one such issue.

When you concentrate, certain parts of your brain handle a specific task. Herein, the rapid activity of your brain increases. However, in people with ADD or ADHD, a delay in rapid activation and brain waves is often noticed.

For people without ADD, the brain waves become more prominent when they are trying to focus, but on the other hand, a person with ADD might not display the same concentration level due to delayed brain activity.

While there are a variety of medications for ADD, they can cause side effects such as insomnia, loss of appetite, stomach, moodiness, and much more. If you do not want to introduce heavy-dosage medicine into your child’s life, an alternative ADD therapy such as Neurofeedback is a viable option.

What is Neurofeedback?

Unlike other treatments and therapies, you are not given a drug or put on complex medications. Instead, Neurofeedback is a sensory training method where you are required to wear sensors on your head that will help to measure your brain activity. It simply displays if the brain is functioning optimally.

Neurofeedback therapy aims to enforce proper brain functioning by training the brain to function optimally. It is a long-term process that can bring favorable results. This process aims to address the root issue rather than provide a temporary solution as medications do.

How does Neurofeedback work?

The brain is very small in size and is mostly made up of blood glucose. You will be surprised to know that the brain works on a type of electricity known as electrochemical energy. The brain takes advantage of glucose to carry out all the necessary operations. This electrochemical energy is also known as brainwaves.

Brainwaves are segmented on their speed and frequencies. For instance, different frequencies are measured as Delta, theta, or beta, ranging from slow frequency to fast. The treatment will strengthen the brainwave pattern and make them faster, enabling you to focus better.

Initially, a qEEG is conducted to determine the brainwave pattern and detect any anomalies. A sensor would be placed on the areas of the brain where abnormalities are detected, and it is used to record the electronic signals in the brain under various scenarios.

While controlling or influencing the brainwaves in any form is impossible, you can influence them yourself when you see the brainwaves on the computer.

Since it is a brain training method, many organizations that offer ADD therapy have made games using brain waves. For instance, there is a car game where it moves faster when a faster activity is detected in your brainwaves. The more healthy frequencies you achieve, the faster the car goes. This game is accompanied by an auditory response to notify you of the positive reinforcement.

The results

Neurofeedback aims to bring long-term results as it helps you train your brain to operate at a higher frequency. After the stipulated number of sessions, a person might have more control over their brain.

Unlike other treatments, Neurofeedback presents itself as an alternative therapy without any side effects.