What Is Prostate Cancer And How Is It Diagnosed?

Cancer is one of the most common diseases in the world, with over 39.5% of men and women suffering from it at least once in their lifetime. In 2019, 1,752,735 cancer cases were reported in the US, and 599,589 people died.

This disease occurs when cells in a specific body part grow uncontrollably, spreading to other parts. The prostate gland is found only in males, which produces the fluid part of semen that helps transport and nourish sperms. Axumin PET scans are extremely helpful in detecting the recurrence of prostate cancers.

Prostate cancers are mostly adenocarcinomas, i.e., they develop in the glandular tissue. Other cancers can also develop in the prostate, such as neuroendocrine tumors, sarcomas, small cell carcinoma, and transitional cell carcinoma; however, these are rare.

Types of Growths of Prostate Cancer

Benign growths

Benign growth is generally considered non-cancerous. It rarely threatens life, does not spread to other body parts, and can be removed easily. Some can convert to malignant over time.

Malignant Growths

These are the most dangerous growths as they can spread to other body parts. They are possibly life-threatening and can also regrow once removed.

How is it diagnosed?

Axumin PET scan, also known as Fluciclovine F 18 scan, is a medicare-covered, FDA-approved scan that can determine if disease has recurred after radiation or surgery. For many years, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests have been used to detect prostate cancer, but the test cannot pinpoint the exact site until the level is elevated from 10 to 30. This scan can detect conditions with PSA levels as low as 10.

Fluciclovine F 18 PET scans detect the metabolic activity of cancerous cells. Prostate cancer cells absorb amino acids at a much faster rate than normal cells do. There is a radioactive tracer attached to an amino acid in axumin. As these cells have more absorption capacity, radiation signals indicate where these cells are located in the patient’s body.

Risk Factors that May Lead to this Condition

Age

Older men are more susceptible to developing this disease. It is rarely found in individuals aging 40 or less.

Family History

Males having a family history of prostate cancer are at high risk of developing it. The age at which the consition is diagnosed in your relative is also an important factor.

Smoking

Heavy smoking increases the risk of developing and dying from this condition.

Diet and lifestyle

Diet and lifestyle are essential for every disease, especially cancers. Consuming high amounts of animal fats, refined sugars, and empty calories without many vegetables and fruits may increase your risk of developing prostate cancer. Lack of exercise and obesity has also been proven to increase the mortality rate from prostate cancer.

Conclusion

In American men, prostate cancer ranks second among cancer types, with nearly 268,490 estimated cases for 2022. While you cannot have complete control over the development of the disease, you can take measures to prevent it to the maximum extent. If you have a family history, you should maintain a healthy and active lifestyle and get regular checkups on the situation. By detecting cancer early, you can minimize the severity of symptoms and receive the best treatment.