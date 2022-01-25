What Is The Average Payout For A Bodily Injury Claim?

If you got into an accident because of another’s carelessness, you might be dealing with serious injuries that left you with high medical bills. The severity of your injuries determines how much you may be owed in a bodily injury claim. Because there is no average, you will need the help of a personal injury attorney to accurately estimate how much you may be owed for your accident because each incident is unique and has many factors to consider. Here are some of the items that may be taken into consideration when your bodily injury claim is calculated.

What Affects The Total I Can Claim For My Bodily Injury Claim?

Every claim is different because the damages you experienced can vary depending on how your accident happened.

Severe Injuries

Your accident may have left you temporarily or permanently disabled, which can prevent you from working full time. The more time you have to take off work, the higher your damages will be because you will include this lost income in your settlement amount. This also can include future lost wages.

You may also require extensive medical treatment over time because of your wounds. Suppose you require surgery, medication, or long-term physical therapy. In that case, your bodily injury claim will be higher compared to medical care that only requires a few stitches and bandages. Severe injuries can include traumatic brain injury, spinal cord damage, second or third-degree burns, paralysis, and amputation. Less severe injuries that may result in a lower compensation include cuts, bruises, and fractured bones.

Pain And Suffering

The impact your bodily injury had on your life can influence how much you are owed in compensation. For example, if your accident was a traumatic experience that resulted in severe PTSD, this can affect your settlement claim. Pain and suffering make up a considerable portion of the damages and are estimated based on how badly you were injured. Other examples of suffering include depression, grief, and more.

Wrongful Death

If the victim of the bodily injury is deceased, the compensation will include additional expenses such as burial costs, lost earning capacity, lost benefits, and many other damages. Wrongful death is the highest compensated type of bodily injury because the victim left behind dependents that benefited from the value that the decedent contributed to their lives.

Level Of Liability

You may be partially at fault for your bodily injury, which means that you may only receive a percentage of the payout. For example, if you were 35% at fault for your accident, then the other party will only pay you 65% of the compensation. You can ask your personal injury attorney whether you will be considered to be partially at fault for the accident.

Reliable Evidence

Your bodily injury requires evidence to prove that the other party is at fault. For example, medical bills, pictures, and other reliable proof are necessary. If you skip some medical treatment or don’t have any medical bills to show for your injuries, this can weaken your case.

How Can I Find Out What My Payout Might Be For My Bodily Injury?

With the help of a knowledgeable personal injury attorney, you can learn how much you are owed for your bodily injury. With their guidance, they can then help you find out what damages you can claim based on the injuries you experienced.