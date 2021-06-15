What You Should Know About Organic Skincare Products?

Starting a skincare routine can be overwhelming. With so many products available, offering various benefits, choosing the right option for your skin is a challenge. It might take some trial and error to find the routine and products that work for you.

Organic skincare has become a popular option in recent years, thanks to the sustainable nature of these products and overarching health benefits. Here are some important things you should know about organic skincare when putting together a skincare shopping list.

Organic Doesn’t Mean Natural

The terms “organic” and “natural” often get used interchangeably, but they’re two different things. An organic skincare product uses ingredients that have been farmed or produced without pesticides, hormones, or other potential irritants.

Natural products refer to items found in nature, like argan oil, lavender, etc. The term “natural” doesn’t mean the producers didn’t use pesticides to aid the plans’ growth. Therefore, it’s important to look for organic certification on natural products. For example, if you’re looking for natural, hydrating body products, the local drug store likely isn’t the place to go. Fortunately, there are similar ones available on Argan Oil shop with the organic label.

Organic Products are Better for Sensitive Skin

If you have sensitive skin, finding skincare products is a significant challenge. Becoming a skilled label reader will help you find a product that works with your skin type and any underlying conditions (like psoriasis or eczema).

It’s often the chemicals and preservatives used in skincare products that cause flare-ups and irritation. Using an organic product that’s free of irritants can help reduce the risk of agitating your sensitive skin.

Organic Products Have a Shorter Shelf-Life

One of the pitfalls of using organic products that are free of extra preservatives is that they have a shorter shelf life. If your product is natural and organic, it’s meant to decompose or break down over time; that’s how nature works.

If you purchase organic skincare products, be sure to follow the guidance on storage, handling, and disposal to get the most out of your investment.

The term “Organic” Falls on a Scale

Another important distinction to understand about the word “organic” is that the term doesn’t mean 100% organic. Many organic certifications mandate that over 70% of the contents should be organically sourced and farmed. Depending on the agency providing the certification, the threshold could be up to 90%.

Take some time to read more about organic certification agencies and determine how regulated the products are. The USDA organic seal is the highest-ranking a product can have and the most strictly regulated.

Organic Products Cost More

Finally, expect to pay a premium when you purchase organic products. Farming without the use of pesticides and chemicals offers a lower crop yield and higher production costs. The bright side is, the extra money supports organic farming and ensures your skin is getting the best possible care.

When choosing products to create a skincare routine, it’s worth looking for products that are both natural and organic. Remember that great skincare starts inside with proper nutrients and hydration and continues with sunburn protection and proactive care.