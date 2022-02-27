5 IBS-Friendly Ingredients to Cook With

Irritable bowel syndrome affects millions of people. It is a chronic condition that affects the large intestine. Common symptoms include gas, bloating, stomach pain, constipation, urgency to use the toilet, and diarrhea. There are various factors involved with IBS, and food intolerances are a big one.

If someone frequently struggles with digestive issues, they should choose foods that are IBS-friendly. Although exact food intolerances vary from one person to another, there are some common ingredients that tend to be more tolerable. A cleanse for bloating and gas is another way to manage symptoms.

What Can I Eat For IBS?

Certain foods can irritate the digestive tract, which can lead to an IBS attack. Finding out which foods are the culprits is a good idea. However, most people with IBS find there are certain ingredients that do not lead symptoms. If any of them increase your symptoms, then limit them as much as possible.

Eggs

Eggs digest easily, so most people with IBS tolerate them well. They are also versatile and can be made in many different ways for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Fish

Fish is a good choice, as the omega-3 fatty acids are anti-inflammatory and help soothe the gut. Fish that are high in omega-3s include wild-caught salmon, black cod, anchovies, sardines, mackerel, rainbow trout, and whitefish.

Cooked vegetables

Some people think that the fiber in vegetables would make IBS worse, but fiber is important to regulate the digestive system. Eat cooked vegetables, and limit those that increase gas, such as cauliflower, cabbage, and broccoli.

Fruit

Fruit is another good source of fiber, but those with IBS may find they do better eating them without the peel. Some may also have more issues with citrus fruits, melons, and apples.

Meat and chicken

Meat and chicken are good choices for those with IBS. However, choose lean options, as fat can exacerbate symptoms. You should also use minimal oil and butter when cooking them.

If someone's diet is not perfect, there are other symptom relief options.

Following a Low-FODMAP Diet

Many of those who suffer from IBS find that following a low-FODMAP diet is helpful. This dietary approach refers to:

Fermentable

Oligosaccharides

Disaccharides

Monosaccharides

And

Polyols

People with IBS are encouraged to avoid foods that fall in these categories, as they tend to ferment. Fermentation in the gut results in unabsorbed substances and can lead to diarrhea and bloating in some individuals. Although FODMAPS are good, they are not as well tolerated by those suffering from irritable bowel syndrome. Some FODMAPS include lactose, fructans, glucose, xylitol, and sorbitol.

How to Manage IBS Symptoms

Eating certain foods and avoiding others often help those with IBS manage their symptoms.