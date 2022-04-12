Students are among those people who often face serious health issues related to extreme learning and working loads. The reason is that many of them focus on studies but need to have some job to earn money for a living. So, what are the most common health conditions many young learners often face? Let’s discover the answers right here below.

7 Common Health Issues Faced by Students

1. Sleep Disorders

Insomnia and other sleep disorders hit the list of the most common health issues for many students. There is nothing new that students often learn at night, have some parties, and fail to find a balance between sleep and studies.

As a result, thousands of bright minds start suffering from insomnia and might seriously lack sleep. Moreover, it might be extremely difficult to return to a normal schedule that allows combining studying, working, and having some time to hang out with friends.

Sleep disorders might cause issues with physical well-being, including bad stamina, chronic fatigue, and many others.

2. Eating Disorders

We will not write about food poisoning. Of course, it is one of the most common health issues for many learners. The fact is that many learners lack experience in storing food and dishes. Moreover, they often buy the cheapest food available, which is often of low quality.

Let’s take a deeper look at the eating disorders faced by learners. The hidden truth is that obesity, anorexia, and other dangerous conditions are often caused by stress. The life of any learner is a true challenge, where you need to cope with dozens of different activities per day.

3. Depression

Many people still believe that depression is a common sadness that can be easily treated by a chocolate bar and a good comedy movie. However, most healthcare professionals have a completely opposite viewpoint. Depression is a serious condition that often requires taking prescribed medication and should be monitored by a doctor.

4. Cold

The common cold is a condition that makes many people take medication each season. Unfortunately, students are not an exception to this rule. A blocked nose, irritable throat, and headache might make learners extremely tired and ill. This health issue usually lasts from a few days to a few weeks.

5. COVID

The global pandemic caused millions of COVID cases in all the countries worldwide. Children, students, and elderly people – all face this dangerous condition. Even those learners who had an opportunity to study remotely were still at risk of falling ill. Vaccination helped to prevent much death, but still, many governments recommend following basic safety precautions, including wearing masks.

Not to mention, the COVID pandemic is still not over. Therefore, some outbreaks of the disease might occur in different states. It is vital to stay safe and limit real-life communications during these periods.

6. Strep Throat

The only health condition from our list that is caused by bacteria is strep throat. The infection is extremely contagious and might affect dozens of learners from the same group. In most cases, the symptoms of strep throat are severe sore throat, lymph nodes, high temperature, and swallowing pain. As a rule, this condition requires consultation with a doctor and might be treated with prescription medication.

7. Substance Abuse

Student life is a period when many learners try consuming various drugs and dangerous substances. Unfortunately, many of them start suffering from serious substance abuse. Alcohol and drug addiction are among the most dangerous conditions faced by many talented students.

It is extremely difficult (sometimes even impossible) to fight substance abuse by yourself. The reason is that the human body gets used to dangerous substances extremely fast, making an addicted person feel severe pain and other uncomfortable conditions without taking a substance.

Therefore, it is better to prevent substance abuse than try to get rid of it. Furthermore, this condition often leads to chronic health issues, including inflammation, liver damage, heart pain, and degenerative processes in the brain. If you are suffering from any type of substance abuse, it is better to consult a healthcare professional as soon as possible. Doctors know a lot about treating various types of abuse.

All in all, the list of the most common health issues faced by learners is not complete. There are many other diseases, including meningitis, bleeding nose, sprains, and mononucleosis.