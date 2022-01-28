All About Moonstone Crystals

You can’t help feeling warm and fuzzy when you look up and see the moon in the sky. Having the moon as a constant source of reassurance in a world of uncertainty is reassuring. However, how can moon energy be used to better your life?

This is how you perform crystal healing rituals with Moonstone and Moon Crystals: You may either keep it simple and enjoyable or go all out and perform a whole ceremony. As a spiritual practice, the Full Moon encourages you to maintain your energy flowing in the direction it was meant to. Before you contact a crystal shop, read on to know what crystals are aligned with the moon.

Your soul is energized and ready to take action during the Full Moon. The Full Moon highlights negative energy and unaddressed difficulties hiding in your life. You have a better sense of who, what, or what energy no longer serves you.

After that, you’ll be able to decide whether or not to let go. You can continue to purify and release energy because the Full Moon occurs on the same day every month (or even twice a month). Put the past in the past and begin anew. Stop repeating the same mistakes over and over again.

In what way do Moon Crystals differ from other crystal types?

It is a well-known gemstone that carries the power of the moon. The next section contains information about the advantages of Moonstone. Moon Crystals aren’t the only ones in existence. Take advantage of their positive energy while you can.

Moonstone for every moon: This is among the most potent moon crystal you should carry with you at all times when the moon is rising or setting. Colors range from black to white for New and Full Moons and many additional shades for all the other moons.

For Full Moons: Selenite: The mineral Selenite was given its name in honor of the Moon goddess Selene. This etheric stone emits a luminous white glow infused with moonbeam energy. For Full Moon ceremonies and seances, selenite is the best choice.

For the New Moon, use labradorite: Whenever the New Moon is shrouded in shadow, labradorite comes to life. Look no further than this enigmatic silver stone with a rainbow flash for your New Moon rituals and ceremonies.

What are the meanings of the many Moonstone shapes?

For varied applications, moonstone crystals exist in various shapes and sizes. A Moonstone sphere differs from a Moonstone pyramid in terms of its symbolism. Using Moonstone’s unique shapes for new beginnings can be learned by anyone.

Make your new chapter even more powerful by incorporating a Moonstone egg. The egg is a sign of new life and new beginnings. Learning how to use healing crystal eggs can help you get the most out of them. Moonstone spheres are ideal if you look for a Moonstone crystal that mimics the full moon.

How do you charge your moonstones?

Before you go to a crystal shop to buy your moonstones, you need to understand how to charge them. You should first remove any previously infused energy from your stones before recharging them. Place your stones on the windowsill or in your garden on the day of the New Moon, Full Moon, or Lunar eclipse. Stay there the next night so that they can be infused with the moon’s magical powers. Your crystals can be programmed with your desired goals once they are charged.

The Full Moon is associated with a period of letting go, and some people may experience feelings of contentment, joy, and liberation. Others may be nervous, frightened, or uncertain.

Depending on the events of the month and the things you are letting go of, your emotions can shift from cycle to cycle. Let go of the things that no longer serve you, but remember that this will open the door to better and bigger things.