Benefits of Hiring a Personal Injury Attorney

If you have been injured in an accident, you probably want to receive compensation for your injuries but aren’t sure where to begin. Personal injury law is complex and can be overwhelming for those unfamiliar with it. Hiring a personal injury attorney provides you with the support and legal guidance you deserve. Goldstein & Goldstein, LLP says that when it comes to knowing how much your claim is worth, there is nothing more valuable than speaking to an experienced attorney who has won many cases for their clients and has helped others like you.

A Personal Injury Attorney Establishes Liability

In 2020 there were 4,948 total injury crashes in Essex County, NJ. Many of those injuries were serious enough to require hospitalization, expensive prescription medications, missed time from work, and other costs. To receive compensation, you must prove liability, or who is responsible for causing the accident and should also be responsible for paying damages.

They Negotiate With The Insurance Company

Within 24 to 72 hours, you must report your accident to the insurance company. After that, they may contact you about the accident, ask you questions, or may even discourage you from speaking to a personal injury attorney. However, when you call a personal injury attorney within two weeks of your accident, you can let them handle speaking to the insurance company for you. The insurance companies know that your attorney has a thorough knowledge of the law, so they won’t try to take advantage of them the way they would an average person.

They Can Exhaust Their Resources To Help You

When you hire a personal injury attorney, you also get access to their resources, and one of the most important resources they have is access to expert witnesses. The average person has not spent many years making professional connections with forensic scientists, medical professors, accident reconstructionists, engineers, psychologists, and other authorities in specialized fields. Personal injury attorneys rely on these experts to be consultants in complex personal injury cases. Their insight is useful in understanding how an accident or an injury happened, and their testimony in front of a judge or jury can make a huge difference in a case.

If there were witnesses to your accident, the insurance company can get their names and contact information from the police report generated on-site. Your personal injury attorney can contact them before the insurance company does to find out what they heard and saw. Insurance adjusters will use anything against you, so if they speak to your witnesses before your attorney does, they may be manipulated before your case is heard.

Call A Personal Injury Attorney Now

The sooner you talk to an attorney, the sooner they can get started on investigating your claim and building the strongest case possible for you. Waiting too long to speak to an attorney can hurt your claim. In New Jersey, the statute of limitations for personal injuries is two years but waiting that long is detrimental to your case. Ideally, you should receive medical attention within two weeks of your accident and speak to an attorney within a month of being injured, but don’t give up hope if you have waited longer. An attorney can advise you of your rights and what to do if the statutes of limitations have not elapsed yet.

You need tenacious legal advocacy to obtain compensation for your injuries. A caring personal injury attorney fights for you to get the maximum compensation possible while assuring you and guiding you through the complex legal process. When you work with an experienced attorney, you can focus on healing while they focus on fighting for you. Because so many personal injury attorneys offer free consultations, calling today is a good idea.