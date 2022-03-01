What Injuries Can You Get From Slip and Fall Accidents?

You are walking down the grocery store aisle when suddenly, you feel your feet come out from under you. As you lie on the floor, you look around to see that you have slipped on a broken bottle of oil.

Unfortunately, this is not an uncommon scenario because businesses are often negligent about maintaining a safe space.

A person who slips and falls may sustain multiple injuries. It can take them months to recover from a slip and fall, and they may even need surgery. Several different injuries are common after a slip and fall.

Broken Bones

Broken wrists are the most common type of injury in a slip and fall accident. It is only natural to put your arms out to brace yourself when you fall; unfortunately, this is the worst thing that you can do.

If you are lucky, you will only sprain your wrist and will have to refrain from using it for a few days. If it is broken, you will need a cast or a sling and possibly physical therapy.

Broken hips, wrists, and kneecaps also happen after slip and fall accidents. Older people have the highest risk of breaking bones. If the victim has osteoporosis, a broken bone can be very severe.

If you fracture a hip during a fall, you may need bed rest for at least a week, and there is a good chance you’ll need surgery.

Traumatic Brain Injuries

If the victim hits their head when they fall, it can cause a traumatic brain injury. A traumatic brain injury can be as severe as it sounds because it can cause serious conditions like hematomas and subarachnoid hemorrhages. In other cases, the injury may be as minor as a concussion or a bruise.

However, very severe injuries may result in the loss of certain body functions or cause seizures. A person may no longer be able to work or function normally when they suffer a traumatic brain injury.

Spine and Back Injuries

If the person lands on their back, it can result in a herniated disc or a fracture to the vertebrae. Permanent or temporary paralysis can result from an injury to the spine. Senior citizens are more susceptible to spinal injuries.

Neck and Shoulder Injuries

If the victim lands on their neck or shoulders, they could get damaged. Collar bone injuries can result from a fall; they are very painful and can take up to 12 weeks to heal. Dislocated shoulders can also happen and are intensely painful.

Soft Tissue Injuries

Soft tissue injuries are common after a fall because a ligament or tendon can get torn. Soft tissue injuries can be hard to identify because they do not always result in bruising. This is why it is always important to go to the doctor when you have been injured in an accident. When a soft tissue injury goes untreated, it can result in chronic pain.

What to do if You Have a Slip and Fall Injury

If you slip and fall while at a business, the manager of the business should fill out an accident report and provide you with their company’s insurance information. You should take pictures of the accident scene if you can and get the names of any witnesses who saw the accident.

You need to go to your doctor even if you feel fine. Save the bills from all of your medical appointments, including physical therapy and alternative treatments. You should also gather the receipts from any medications you have taken whether they are prescription or non-prescription.

Next, you should call the company’s insurance company and make a claim. If they accept your claim, they will make you a settlement offer. Before you take that offer, you should talk to a Visalia personal injury attorney.

Getting injured in a slip and fall accident can be a devastating experience, but a fair insurance settlement can help you move on with your life.