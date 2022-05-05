Best Angle Grinder Brands: List Of Top 10

Angle grinders make them a handy addition to the toolbox of DIYers who enjoy works requiring smoothing and cutting. However, it seems like a hard task to determine the best angle grinder brands. For this reason, we list out several outstanding models today to help you make the best option.

Check them out to see whether you have a grinder you love for the area you need to cut, grind, and polish. Do not miss reading on for more on their capabilities and what to look for in them.

Top 10 Best Angle Grinder Brands For Your Tool Shed

1. Makita (1915)

Since its establishment in 1915, the company has built a steady position as a Japanese manufacturer of power tools. The brand has products and services fitting all types of clients who are engaged in construction.

Currently, Makita’s headquarter is based in Anjo, Japan while their factories get operated across ten countries. These include China, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Japan, the United States, Romania, and Thailand.

For anyone who is looking for quality, Makita is the best choice to make in terms of performance and durability. Their products tend to release less vibration and make you feel better for metal works.

2. Metabo (1924)

Metabo is one of the best angle grinder brands delivering professional products. In 1924, the company got founded and named after a portable drill known as Metabo. Nowadays, the firm still maintains tradition and hires 2,000 people to work in over 100 agencies worldwide.

Aside from offering compressed air solutions, Metabo is committed to delivering high power to professionals. Count on the brand if you’re finding the ergonomic options in the construction and metal industry. The brand is also best known for creating corded angle grinders, powerful cutters, and sanders.

Overall, Metabo angle grinders are the most useful power tools to store in a handyman’s arsenal. With over 120 years of experience, Metabo products make any DIY project simpler and quicker.

3. Dewalt (1924)

Dewalt is a reliable brand in designing and optimizing workhorse solutions. They’re not limited to power tools, accessories, and service for all tough conditions. So if you want a 7-inch or 9-inch angle grinder to move in tight spaces, Dewalt is the top option. The company got founded in 1924, and now it’s a registered trademark under Black & Decker Inc.

In 1941, Dewalt company started expansion to satisfy the needs of the government in national defense and machinery requirements. Each innovation they make gets driven by a desire to enhance performance, productivity, and ease of use.

Today, Dewalt got the best ratings out of other popular power tools while being judged by consumers. They keep growing and providing products, packaging, and programs to create a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow.

4. Bosch (1886)

Among the best angle grinder brands, Bosch gains a high rating for gas ranges, cooktops, and dishwashers. It was Robert Bosch who set up this globally popular company in 1886. At that time, it was only a workshop for mechanics and engineering.

It’s also the leading supplier of technology and service with 401,300 agents in the world. No matter if you want a corded or cordless grinder, Bosch delivers them with great quality and durability.

In short, they love to bring technology invented for life. Currently, there are four major areas the brand name focuses on most of the time. They include consumer goods, industrial technology, building technology, and energy.

5. Dynabrade (1969)

In 1969, Dynabrade was founded by Walter Welsch and then thrives till today, through new technology advancements. Dynabrade earned great fame for being an excellent leading supplier of unique power tools and related accessories.

So if you need rotor blades or any grinder part, find Dynabrade to get the best of them! Differing from other manufacturers, the brand hires a direct sales force to deliver cost-savings assessments. Doing this helps bring value to their customers for sure. They know how to assess the entire operations, lower waste, and increase cycle times.

6. Milwaukee (1924)

The company started operating in 1924, and since then, Milwaukee has led the area in durability and performance. The brand has produced innovative and heavy-duty power tools along with their parts for professionals for more than 85 years. It mainly creates power tools, hand tools, cutters, trimmers, knives, and other relevant combo kits.

Thus, once you need a 4-inch or a 6-inch angle grinder, and pliers, Milwaukee has it all! In 2016, Milwaukee became the largest manufacturer of cordless tools in North America. Following them is Bosch in second place and Stanley Black & Decker in third place.

7. Festool (1925)

The company designs and creates a wide range of durable power tool products in its home country, Germany. Festool shares a great passion for high-quality tools with its users and fans. These products make life much easier, especially for tradespeople. They help them gain better results faster than ever.

Festool owns more than 350 patents and 80 different awards for its products and business. For them, satisfied clients are the greatest testament to their big success. The brand is proud of its 90-year company history and striving hard to meet the demands of a better future.

8. Suhner (1864)

Have you ever used the Suhner 4-½” angle grinder before? Or you may be thinking about getting a grinder (125mm) in 1000 watts, choose Suhner again!

Yes, it’s another top brand we’d like to add to this list today. With the brand’s tools and components, you can expect to boost performance and the flexibility of your production.

Suhner focuses on three primary markets: communication, industrial, and transportation. Their products offer high performance, reliability, and quality under the toughest conditions.

Since 1864, Suhner has maintained stability and quality in its thinking and actions. For them, the key to success is the qualification and motivation of their staff.

9. BLACK + DECKER (1910)

Black+Decker incorporation is a USA manufacturer of power tools, accessories, home appliances, and fastening systems. The company has its base in Towson, Maryland, America where it was born in 1910. At that time, S. Duncan Black and Alonzo G. Decker joined forces to establish one machine store in a warehouse here.

More than that, it’s the biggest supplier of steel gift club shafts and security hardware, such as locks and locksets. Their products get sold in over 100 nations and are made in factories based in 14 countries.

In 2010, the brand merged with Stanley Works and turned into Stanley Black & Decker.

10. PORTER-CABLE (1906)

Porter-Cable is a USA firm that is best known for pioneering the portable band saw, belt sander, and other power tools. Except for that fact, it got set up by a group of three men, two brothers, and their friend. They began by investing a couple of dollars into a jobbing machine and a little tool store.

Until 1914, they focused more on manufacturing power tools, and in 1917, they acquired a production plant. For a long time, the company has set the standard for quality, performance, and durability for its power tool innovation. They want to gain trust from those who have come to depend on and ask for help.

Final Words

As you see, there are several options out there for you. Feel free to pick up the best of the best brands of angle grinders mentioned above. Their products are not only efficient but also able to stand up well to heavy use in tough conditions. Some grinders can guard your hands off splinters and sparks, so choose the one suiting the demands of the job you’re working on.