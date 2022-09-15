If you’re looking to build muscles and improve your performance, whey protein is the best way to go. With one click, it’s easy to order any protein powder nowadays. Yet, knowing which one is the best to buy is a challenge. That’s why we round up the best whey protein brands here to help you out. These are also our favorites, fitting for different users and diets.

So before beginning a tough session, let’s take a look at our first pick below. We’re sure that they will aid your muscle repair automatically.

10 Best Whey Protein Brands For Your Training Routine

1. Naked Nutrition – best grass-fed whey protein brand

Naked Nutrition was born supporting people’s health and fitness targets with their high-quality ingredients. In 2014, Stephen Zieminski founded the company, including his best-selling Naked Whey. This type of protein powder gets made from grass-fed cows in California with no artificial flavors or sweeteners added.

The brand also launched Naked Pea made from raw yellow peas in America and Canada. We feel free to adjust the flavor and nutrition by whatever we select to add to Naked products. Today, Naked Nutrition has expanded to launch more than 50 products that contain three ingredients or less.

They want to enable everyone a chance to control their health and fitness goals by using the purest ingredients.

2. Optimum Nutrition – best cost-conscious whey protein brand

It’s a part of the Glanbia global nutrition group operating in 32 nations. Optimum Nutrition is also one of the few companies to produce in all product categories. They have strict ingredient selection, quality control, and production processes. All these things get done for one vision: to deliver you the best quality nutrition products. They want to bring that to the marketplace.

Among the best whey protein brands, Optimum Nutrition is a cost-conscious and safe option. The brand has one of the world’s most favored wheys. And that’s for anyone who looks for something effective for a reasonable price. Their products are now available in retail stores, gyms, fitness centers, and major grocery chains worldwide.

3. Muscle Pharm – best American whey protein brand

Muscle Pharm is a U.S nutritional supplement firm set up in 2010 and based in Los Angeles County, California. Some of its most popular properties for bodybuilding are Essentials Series, Sport Series, and lately-launched Natural Series. The last one fits mainly female athletes. Most of them are already available in over 100 countries worldwide.

As compared with other best whey protein brands, Muscle Pharm is well-known for its safe, effective, and clinically-recognized supplements. They help athletes anywhere gain their goals in terms of strength, weight loss, endurance, muscle growth, and overall wellness.

If you need weight gain and lower cholesterol, try its Combat XL product! It gets formulated with functional calories and nutrients. This mass gainer will help you stay big!

4. Gnarly – best whey protein for runners brand

Eli Kerr, the founder, and CEO of Gnarly is taking sports nutrition to the world. In 2013, the brand launched whey and protein powders made from plants. Its products are antibiotic-free, and 100% grass-fed cow’s milk. They only use natural sweeteners and coloring, targeting to help people reach their full potential.

Gnarly is committed to offering science-backed nutrition for long training runs for any athlete. According to them, they find out that knowledge is power. Therefore, they want to educate everyone about the benefits of having effective diets.

Recently, Gnarly Nutrition brings recyclability to sports nutrition with steel cans. Differing plastic, steel can get recycled without the loss of quality.

5. Bio Synergy

In 1997, Bio-Synergy existed with a passion for functional fitness and nutrition. Following that passion was the first launch of a protein shake from the brand. Daniel Herman, the founder of Bio-Synergy wanted to make a clean and effective range of sports nutrition products. Doing so can help the goals of every athlete, from amateurs to elites.

Since then, the brand is proud to claim that they have been at the forefront of innovation. In 2000, they introduced the first protein powder. And unlike other competitors, they never tried to lower the protein content of their product.

Till now, Bio-Synergy keeps developing new products to boost our lives constantly. They’re willing to hear our feedback and put our requests into action.

6. Legion Athletics

The best whey protein brand for weight loss might not be Legion Athletics in this roundup. However, all of its products come with a good ingredient profile and get recognized for their high effectiveness. They use selected ingredients and exact doses that must be shown to be functional in scientific studies.

Mike Matthews, the founder of Legion claims that he desires to bring something unique to this supplement industry. According to him, there are several products filled with low-quality ingredients and unnecessary additives.

Moreover, we have less credible scientific evidence for those formulations. So Legion was born to create the best supplements that work, and sell them at a fair price.

7. Bodylogix – high quality whey protein brand

Bodylogix has a reputation for offering high-performance-driven nutrition with clinically-proven ingredients. With reliable certifications, you can tell that it’s one of the best quality whey protein brands not to miss. Also, their 3rd party certification by NSF International determined that their products satisfy the top safety and quality standards.

Most of their products have to go through strict testing to verify each ingredient, potency, and purity. In other words, they ensure all ingredients written on the labels are what you’ll consume in the bottle.

If you want to be better than the day before, Bodylogix can help build muscles and restore your proteins. Their Natural MRP or BCAA Complex will do that for you in each scoop of powder.

8. Dymatize – best whey protein for weight loss brand

Dymatize is a trusted brand when it comes to whey protein lines. With over 25 years of experience, Dymatize is known as the leader in this category. After their award-winning flavors and infinite gains, they keep getting better.

Their whey and protein powder tends to be rich in protein and BCAA value. Better than that, this powder tastes good in milk and water. If sweetness is not your thing, try out their chocolate flavor! It has a pleasant taste that doesn’t seem overpowering.

Besides, the product has fewer calories than other brands, making it perfect for your weight loss. Yet, consult your health care practitioner before using it during your pregnancy.

9. Nitor

It’s a veteran-owned supplement firm based in Northern Utah. What we love the most about Nitor is its elite formula in every gym bag across the country. They’re willing to help each athlete gain the final fitness goals with advanced science and nutrition. More importantly, Nitor is committed to using only clean ingredients without any chemicals or fillers added.

With Nitor products, you can expect to get the best results you’ve gained. One of its best-sellers is Nitor protein made with balanced amino acids. It’s best to have a cup of protein coffee creamer plus one shot of HP Recovery protein after the workout.

10. Ascent – best whey protein for athlete brand

Ascent Protein got founded with a vision of boosting people’s athletic performance. They’re based in Denver and known as a family-owned company with more than 30 years of experience. Also, most of their products get made to deliver cleaner and more functional products that can support any training goal.

Ascent pioneers in their own facility as it comes to filtering protein in its purest form. That’s also why the whey and protein powder of the brand now become the new benchmark. Trusted by several athletes, the brand’s plant-based protein is the first powder tasting good and provides a full amino acid profile.

Final Words

It’s common to see high cholesterol levels in athletes despite their high fitness levels. Only taking protein powder is a contributing element. With the top whey protein brands in the world, you can get the best products to boost your workout performance. All of their products have gained popularity in recent years. They offer a handy way to guarantee you have all the fuel to fix and build muscles after a workout.