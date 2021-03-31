Resistance band training is an excellent way to improve strength, endurance, balance, and flexibility. This type of training is ideal for seniors, as resistance bands are easy on the joints: they’re even suitable for those recovering from an injury.

Training with resistance bands has also been shown to help combat bone loss and bring some relief to arthritis pain.

Sadly, many seniors don’t get the benefits of resistance band training, as a significant number of people over 70 don’t do any exercise.

Many seniors do walking or another form of cardio, but resistance training is an excellent and often overlooked complement to cardio exercise.

In addition, resistance bands are inexpensive, easy to carry around, and highly adaptable to all different exercises.

Here are some resistance band exercises to help seniors improve strength.

Chest pull

You can do this exercise either from a seated or standing position.

To do chest pulls:

Sit on a chair, keeping your core tight and your back straight. Hold both ends of your resistance band with your elbows bent and your hands in front of your chest. Fold your band in half if it’s too long. Now exhale as you pull the band taut by straightening your arms out to the side. Keep your arms at shoulder height so that your arms are parallel with the floor. Inhale while you release the band slowly to come back to your starting position. Repeat this exercise 10 to 15 times.

Chest presses

You can do this exercise while either seated or standing. To do chest presses:

Put the resistance band behind and across your shoulders at chest height, holding one end in each hand. Your elbows are bent and are close to your sides, and your hands are at shoulder height. On an exhale, straighten your arms out in front of your chest. Ensure you don’t overextend your elbows. Inhale while you slowly return to your starting position. Repeat this exercise 10 to 15 times.

Note: If you do this exercise while standing, make sure your back is straight, and your butt is tucked in.

Triceps presses

Stand tall with your back straight and the resistance band under your right heel. Hold the other end of the band in both hands, and pull it out so that you are holding the ends behind your right ear. Now on an exhale, pull the band above your head while straightening your arm. Be sure not to overextend your right elbow. Inhale while releasing the band to bring your hands back to behind your ears. Repeat for 10 to 15 times, then switch sides.

Bent over rows

Sitting on the same chair, step in the middle of your resistance band, holding either end (or the handles) in your hands. Tighten your core muscles and bend forward, keeping your back straight. Your upper body should come down until it’s parallel to the floor. Bring your arms down toward the ground, with your hands alongside your legs. On an exhale, slowly bring your arms up, keeping your hands in line with your chest. You will feel your shoulder blades drawing closer together. Your elbows should be facing the ceiling. Exhale and slowly lower your arms to return to your starting position. Repeat this exercise 10 to 15 times.

Note: If you want to make this exercise more challenging, widen your stance. To make it easier, bring your feet closer together.

Banded Squats

Stand on the middle section of your resistance band, holding both ends in your hands. Keep your feet flat on the floor. On an exhale, bend your knees into a squat position while keeping your back straight. Make sure your knees are behind your toes and that your butt is out. Inhale and return to your starting position. Repeat this exercise 10 to 15 times.

Leg presses

To do leg presses:

Sit on a chair. Keep your back straight (make sure the chair is sturdy), and hold both ends of the resistance band in your hands. Put your right foot in the middle of the resistance band with your right knee bent and your right leg in front of you. Your left foot should be flat on the ground. Now on an exhale, straighten your right leg so that the resistance band is nice and taut. Bend your knee in again on an inhale, slowly, then straighten your leg again. Do this movement 10 to 15 times, then switch legs.

Calf presses

Calf presses have many variations. To do seated calf presses: