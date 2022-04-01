Can A Person Who Had Back Surgery See A Chiropractor?

Back surgery is a delicate procedure that many back pain sufferers resort to after trying many other treatment options and failing to achieve relief. Unfortunately, it is well known that many patients do not resolve their back pain issues even with surgery. They may discover that their surgery did not improve either their health or their quality of life. If you are considering back surgery to address your pain, you should be well informed about the possible risks of this procedure before agreeing to go under the knife, and then be ready to follow all indications from your doctor to help speed up your recovery.

If you are used to relying on your chiropractor for different issues, SnapCrack Miami recommends you wait until you have recovered from the surgery before attempting any chiropractic adjustment. You should also take the time to explain to your chiropractor what type of surgery you had, when, and any indications imposed by your surgeon. Once you receive the green light from your physician, you may be eligible to receive one or more chiropractic treatments, such as:

Muscle Rehabilitation

At your chiropractic clinic, you may receive a muscle rehabilitation therapy that has been specifically designed for patients who have had spine surgery. The purpose of these rehab treatments is to take some tension off the spine and reduce some of the painful or radiating feelings that many patients must deal with on a daily basis.

Chiropractic Adjustments

If you have had surgery on your lower back, you can have traction treatments or adjustments performed on your neck. If your surgery was on your neck, you can receive these treatments on your lower back. Your chiropractor is able to modify any therapy to avoid placing undue pressure on the area where the surgery was performed.

Electric Muscle Stimulation

During electric muscle stimulation, electrodes are placed on your skin. These pads send electrical pulses to specific areas of your body, and your chiropractor can adjust the strength and frequency of the pulses. This therapeutic method aims to help reduce inflammation in various areas of your body, decrease muscle spasms, and help relieve pain in both the back and neck. Ask your chiropractor if they recommend you purchase a portable electric stimulation unit so that you can take advantage of the benefits of this therapy while at home or wherever you go.

Other Recommendations for Back Surgery Patients

In addition to any or all of the above treatments, your chiropractor may also offer you further support when recovering from back surgery. Among their recommendations, you may find:

Support with dietary changes and suggestions for supplements, both of which can maintain or improve the health of your spine.

Massage therapies work towards eliminating some of the pressure and pain you may be experiencing.

Heat and ice therapies can be applied at home and further help in your recovery.

Stretches and other exercises that can be performed daily at home and help to improve strength, balance, and recovery.

Relaxation exercises and emphasis on getting a good night’s sleep in order to give your body an opportunity to realign itself and fight inflammation.

How long should you wait to see your chiropractor after you have had back surgery?

Although most patients will see a marked reduction in their symptoms after having back surgery, others may find that some symptoms remain. In these cases, treatments such as those described above can be very helpful when it comes to controlling symptoms and giving patients an improved quality of life.

However, it is necessary for you to complete your post-procedure recovery and to allow your body time to heal completely before considering any chiropractic services. It is important that you follow your doctor’s instructions and avoid straining your back in order to avoid injuring it again. This will only create complications, increase your recovery time, and prevent you from seeking other therapeutic options.

Everyone’s recovery path is different, but, in general terms, you should give yourself a year following your back surgery before attempting to seek chiropractic care. Even if that time has passed, always check with your doctor to get the go-ahead and avoid creating any complications.

Talk to Your Chiropractor

If you recently had back surgery and are still in pain or are having a tough time with your recovery process, talk to your chiropractor. At your chiropractic clinic, you may find the care and support you need now. And if you have any doubts or questions regarding the benefits any therapeutic option can offer you, ask your chiropractic before any therapies are applied to you. Your chiropractor can design a personalized treatment plan to fit your needs with the right information.