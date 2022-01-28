How Can a Chiropractor Help with Pain Relief?

Douglas, GA, is home to over 11,890 people, and anyone can develop muscular and skeletal issues. Chronic pain can impact the quality of your life and take its toll on you financially and emotionally. This makes it extremely important to find a way to reduce or eliminate the discomfort that you are feeling as soon as possible.

Fortunately, there are many ways you can find relief, and it might be easier than you think! Chiropractors use a non-invasive method of pain reduction that is entirely drug-free, making it an ideal option for many patients. Here’s how a chiropractor Douglas GA, helps with pain relief.

Thorough Evaluation

When you visit a chiropractor in Douglas, they will thoroughly perform a thorough evaluation to determine the cause of your discomfort. This may include a neurological and orthopedic examination, as well as a full review of your medical history.

Once they have this information, they will be able to create a treatment plan specific to your needs. This information will also allow them to create a personalized treatment regimen that will address their specific issues and reduce pain in the process.

Non-Invasive Treatments

Stats show that over 37% of Douglas, GA, are obese, and people with obesity are more likely to develop muscular and skeletal issues. Chiropractors perform all of their treatments without the need for medication or surgery, so they are an excellent option for those who don’t want to use invasive methods.

Since chiropractic adjustments require only the force of a patient’s body weight, there isn’t any damage to the muscle or bone tissue – making these treatments safe and easy.

So, there is no risk of any dangerous side effects, so many people feel comfortable giving them a try. In addition to these manual adjustments, chiropractors offer several different therapies to produce similar results. These include:

Therapeutic Exercises – The right exercises can assist with the recovery process, and chiropractors will recommend specific routines that can ease pain and restore mobility.

Massage Therapy – Gentle massage is a relaxing way to manage discomfort and improve circulation, so your chiropractor may include it as part of your treatment plan.

Ultrasound – This therapy uses high-frequency sound waves and deep tissue heating to provide soothing relief for specific symptoms.

Electrical Muscle Stimulation – This non-invasive treatment sends electrical pulses to the muscles currently in spasm, which decreases their activity levels to relax and heal faster.

Stress Relief and Support

Pain is often worse when you are stressed out, making it essential to relax and gain support when you are in discomfort. Luckily, chiropractors in Douglas, GA, can help you to do both! Chiropractors encourage their patients to fully relax through the use of: