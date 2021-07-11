Important Factors for Stomach Sleepers to Consider When Buying a Mattress

With how important a good night of sleep is to be a healthy individual, you need to do your best to get your 7-9 hours every night. This often starts with finding the right mattress. While a mattress needs to be supportive and comfortable, it’s also important to think about your sleeping position when looking for the right mattress. In particular, this guide is going to look at stomach sleepers.

There are many great mattresses for stomach sleepers, but before you go buy one, it is a good idea to know the different factors to consider ahead of time. This can help ensure you choose the best ones for your needs.

Read on to learn a little more about some of the most important factors that all stomach sleepers need to consider when mattress shopping.

The firmness of the Mattress

Few things are as important to a mattress as how firm it is. There are many different levels of firmness in a mattress, and the scale ranges from 1-10; 1 being the softest mattress, and 10 being the firmest. You not only need a mattress that is comfortable to sleep on, but is firm enough to support you.

This is especially important for stomach sleepers as they need something relatively firm to keep their midsection supported. A medium to firm choice (higher on the scale), will generally be more comfortable for stomach sleepers. But too firm a mattress can lead to joint pain, so finding a healthy balance is crucial.

Of course, if you have a partner with a different sleeping style and position, be sure to work together with them to find a mattress that works for both of you.

The Material/Type of Mattress

Next, stomach sleepers need to think about the type of mattress they want to buy. There are innerspring mattresses, latex foam mattresses, memory foam mattresses, adjustable mattresses and several others.

Each offers its own unique pros and cons for stomach sleepers. While a soft memory foam might be supremely comfortable, it may not provide the support your midsection needs to keep your body healthy and pain-free. Now, that doesn’t mean all memory foam options are bad, you just need one with decent levels of support.

Other great options are hybrids and innerspring, as long as they provide enough comfort to relieve pressure on your joints. In addition to how it feels, the materials used in the mattress can impact how hot or cool it is. Many sleepers struggle if they are too warm, so try to find a mattress that keeps you cool.

Their Budget

One of the most underrated factors for any sleeper to consider, stomach sleeper or otherwise, is their budget. Mattresses run the gamut from costing a few hundred dollars, up to a few thousand. Before you start shopping, you need to know what you can afford.

Consult your budget, set a max price, and don’t look at anything beyond that price. If you do, you could end up being tempted into spending too much money. Also, expensive doesn’t always mean better. Be sure to look at the materials, company reputation and reviews when deciding which mattress to buy.

Also, while shopping in-store is a fine choice, buying your mattress online can often lead to a lot of cost savings. Many online mattresses will come with a strong warranty as well, to make sure you get to try the mattress for a while before deciding if it is right for you.

Getting a mattress is a major decision as you will spend about a third of your day laying on it. By considering these factors, stomach sleepers can ensure they end up with a mattress that works for them.