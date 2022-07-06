Nearly 70% of the general world’s population has had headaches at some point. This very rampant physical discomfort can be very irritating and overbearing sometimes. You get this very intense headache that wouldn’t go away, and suddenly all you can think of is the pain. Given its nature to be common and easily managed with painkillers, the negative impact of recurring headaches can be easily overlooked.

A headache, for instance, can hinder your productivity. Thus, it would be best if you noted the possible cause of your headache. If you’re having problems with your eyes and have subsequent frequent headaches, your poor eyesight could be causing the headaches. Therefore, I strongly advise you to get checked by a licensed optometrist Salt Lake City specialist or any other trusted and qualified eye care professional.

Below is a detailed list of reasons bad eyesight can lead to headaches.

4 Reasons Bad Eyesight Can Lead to Headaches

1. Eye Strains and headaches

An eye strain is slight damage to the eye usually caused by exposure to bright light, prolonged screen time, or too much unwavering focus on a single task. If you are one to spend too much time in front of your computer, your chances of developing computer-related eye strains are extremely high. Likewise, if your eyes are exposed to constantly blowing air for hours, it will result in eye strain.

Having an eye strain means you constantly experience discomfort in your eyes. The discomfort soon turns into pain which is then physically expressed as headache.

2. Bad eyesight and Migraines

Bad eyesight, mostly characterized by poor vision, tends to make you squint a lot to see things. If you are short-sighted or long-sighted, you will most likely hold items up close or further from your eyes to see them. You may not realize it, but the longer you strain, the further you ruin your eyes. This straining then triggers a migraine.

It is therefore critical to get a comprehensive eye exam whenever any signs of poor vision surface. A professional eye check-up will ensure you get an accurate prescription of suitable glasses or medication to help improve your vision, reducing further damage and preventing further headaches.

3. Glaucoma Triggers Migraines

Glaucoma is a chronic eye condition resulting from damaging the optic nerve that connects the eye to the brain. The disease is caused by a build-up of fluids on the frontal part of the eye resulting in too much pressure in the inner part of the eye.

The pressure exerted on the optical nerve of a glaucoma patient’s eye naturally triggers migraines. Thankfully, if detected early, the optician can treat the condition, and the migraines can gradually disappear.

4. Cataracts Cause Headaches

Cataracts are tiny shades of layers that build up on the eye lens, blurring the eye. If you have cataracts, your vision is most likely slightly blurry and limited, forcing the eye to work twice as hard to see normal objects. This constant straining thus results in regular headaches.

In Conclusion

While most people with eyesight issues report frequent headaches, not all headaches are caused by damaged eyes. Therefore, seeking professional treatment whenever you experience headaches is crucial to ensure the underlying issue is addressed accordingly.

However, if you are already aware of your bad eyesight, it will help if you visit a trusted optometrist for swift treatment. Use the right prescription for your eyesight issue and get your headache-free life back!