What Are The Rules For Social Security Disability?

People who are unable to work because of a physical condition that is projected to continue at least a year or result in death are eligible for Social Security Disability payments.

This stringent definition of disability is mandated by federal law. While some programs provide financial assistance to those with partial or short-term disability, Social Security does not.

Social Security Disability Requirements

The eligibility requirements for Social Security’s disability program differ from those of commercial insurance plans or other government organizations. Unlike workers’ compensation or veterans’ benefits, Social Security does not grant temporary or partial disability benefits.

To be eligible for disability payments, a person must fulfill the Social Security Act’s definition of disability (Act). A person is considered handicapped under the Act if they are unable to work due to a serious medical condition that has lasted or is likely to persist for at least one year or will end in death. The person’s medical condition(s) must impede them from doing the job they previously did and from transitioning to new work.

Because the Act so rigidly defines disability, Social Security disability recipients are among the most seriously disabled people in the country. Social Security disability recipients are more than three times as likely as other individuals their age to die in a year. One in every six men and one in every eight women who begin receiving disability payments at the age of 55 die within five years after the commencement of their illnesses.

Who is Eligible for Social Security?

To be eligible for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments, you must meet the following requirements:

Have had a job that Social Security covers.

Have a medical condition that qualifies for disability under Social Security’s rigorous criteria.

In general, monthly payments are offered to persons who cannot work due to a disability for a year or longer. Benefits are normally continued until you are able to work on a regular basis again. There are also many unique regulations, known as work incentives, that give continuous benefits and health care coverage to assist you in resuming employment.

If you receive SSDI benefits when you reach full retirement age, your payments will automatically transition to retirement benefits, but the amount will not change.

You must have worked long enough – and recently enough — under Social Security to qualify for disability payments, in addition to satisfying our definition of disability.

Work Credits for Social Security

Work credits for Social Security are calculated based on your total yearly earnings or self-employment income. Each year, you can earn up to four credits.

The quantity required for a work credit varies from year to year. For example, in 2022, you gain one credit for every $1,510 in earnings or self-employment income. You’ll have earned your four credits for the year after you’ve earned $6,040.

Your age determines the number of work credits required to be eligible for disability payments at the time your impairment begins. In general, you’ll need 40 credits, 20 of which must have been obtained during the past ten years, beginning with the year your condition begins. On the other hand, younger employees may qualify with fewer credits.

Qualifying for Social Security disability is tricky, as around 70% of SSD claims are rejected yearly. Many people proceed with their Social Security disability claims without legal assistance from a Social Security attorney, which can make all the difference in the world. If you have a mental or physically disabling condition and enough work credits, speak with a Social Security attorney to raise your chances of being approved.