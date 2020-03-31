The right kind of footwear is essential at all times. It doesn’t matter where you are or what you’re doing; your footwear should always be comfortable. Our daily tasks take us to different places, right? Being on our feet, literally, is something that we do even when performing chores at home. And in such cases, it’s crucial not always to give the design of the shoe more importance. What you should also be taking into consideration is the kind of protection the shoe offers. So let’s find out the answer to “What type of footwear that protects your entire foot?”

If you’re one of those who buys footwear based on the comfort and protection they provide, then please continue reading. And if you’re not, then let me tell you that you should give importance to these factors. Because your feet are precious. Your entire day depends on them. So it’s about time that you start pampering your feet. The best way to go about this is to stop wondering what type of footwear that protects your entire foot should you be wearing. And start reading the following sections of the article. Workplaces that have hazardous environments have made it compulsory to wear safety shoes. It’s because such dangerous conditions expose your feet to heavy falling objects, electrical and chemical hazards, and punctures. So let’s discuss in detail what type of footwear that protects your entire foot. For Sport Activities

Athletes, gym enthusiasts, or anyone who's always game for some game, please pay attention. I'm sure you must have heard about cross-trainer shoes, haven't you? So these are the right kind of shoes for your happy feet. They are built to provide maximum flexibility and complete support to the feet. In fact, cross-trainer shoes are also worn to play tennis, volleyball, and football. For Casual, Everyday Activities We see them all the time on both men and women. They go up till the calves and hug them in the most comfortable manner. Do you know what I'm talking about? Yes, boots! We see people flaunting boots every single day. And why do you think that is? They can't always be in trend, can they? It's because boots have a high shaft that fits perfectly well around the calves. And this goes a long way in protecting your feet from dirt and dust. Plus, boots are the sturdiest and most flexible footwear on the market. So if someone asks what type of footwear that protects your entire foot, you should say boots! For Heavy-Duty, Work Activities

These are the safety shoes that I was talking about earlier. Apart from protecting your feet from potential injuries, they provide the much-needed arch support. Such kinds of work boots are made of waterproof leather. So you can use them in environments that involve the use or presence of oil, cement, water, chemicals, and the like. Construction Safety – Protective Shoes

The Potential Risks Related to the Feet

Machine operators, welders, safety engineers, etc. have to put on safety shoes or work boots to prevent possible injuries. This include:

Fractures or punctures caused by jumping at work.

Slipping due to wet floors.

​Developing severe blisters and cracks as a result of cold surfaces.

​Excessive skin burns because of the ground being too hot.

Wounded feet due to sharp and pointed objects.

Formation of spatters caused by welding and harmful chemicals.