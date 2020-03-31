The right kind of footwear is essential at all times. It doesn’t matter where you are or what you’re doing; your footwear should always be comfortable. Our daily tasks take us to different places, right? Being on our feet, literally, is something that we do even when performing chores at home.
And in such cases, it’s crucial not always to give the design of the shoe more importance. What you should also be taking into consideration is the kind of protection the shoe offers. So let’s find out the answer to “What type of footwear that protects your entire foot?”
Types of Footwear for Complete Protection
If you’re one of those who buys footwear based on the comfort and protection they provide, then please continue reading. And if you’re not, then let me tell you that you should give importance to these factors. Because your feet are precious. Your entire day depends on them.
So it’s about time that you start pampering your feet. The best way to go about this is to stop wondering what type of footwear that protects your entire foot should you be wearing. And start reading the following sections of the article.
Workplaces that have hazardous environments have made it compulsory to wear safety shoes. It’s because such dangerous conditions expose your feet to heavy falling objects, electrical and chemical hazards, and punctures.
So let’s discuss in detail what type of footwear that protects your entire foot.
For Sport Activities
Athletes, gym enthusiasts, or anyone who’s always game for some game, please pay attention. I’m sure you must have heard about cross-trainer shoes, haven’t you? So these are the right kind of shoes for your happy feet.
They are built to provide maximum flexibility and complete support to the feet. In fact, cross-trainer shoes are also worn to play tennis, volleyball, and football.
For Casual, Everyday Activities
We see them all the time on both men and women. They go up till the calves and hug them in the most comfortable manner. Do you know what I’m talking about? Yes, boots! We see people flaunting boots every single day. And why do you think that is?
They can’t always be in trend, can they? It’s because boots have a high shaft that fits perfectly well around the calves. And this goes a long way in protecting your feet from dirt and dust.
Plus, boots are the sturdiest and most flexible footwear on the market. So if someone asks what type of footwear that protects your entire foot, you should say boots!
For Heavy-Duty, Work Activities
These are the safety shoes that I was talking about earlier. Apart from protecting your feet from potential injuries, they provide the much-needed arch support. Such kinds of work boots are made of waterproof leather. So you can use them in environments that involve the use or presence of oil, cement, water, chemicals, and the like.
Construction Safety – Protective Shoes
The Potential Risks Related to the Feet
Machine operators, welders, safety engineers, etc. have to put on safety shoes or work boots to prevent possible injuries. This include:
- Fractures or punctures caused by jumping at work.
- Slipping due to wet floors.
- Developing severe blisters and cracks as a result of cold surfaces.
- Excessive skin burns because of the ground being too hot.
- Wounded feet due to sharp and pointed objects.
- Formation of spatters caused by welding and harmful chemicals.
When buying footwear, you need to look for proper ventilation. Circulation of air in the shoe is a must if you want to prevent foot swelling and bad odor.
Also, keep in mind the materials used for the construction of the shoes. Safety boots are always made of leather with thick uppers. You must always avoid footwear made of treated leather or ones with poor ventilation.
Have you now finally got the answer to the question, what type of footwear that protects your entire foot?
That’s a Wrap!
You have to do more than just check the color and design of the shoes from henceforth. The materials used for construction, safety labels and soles are also critical, deciding factors.
The primary goal is to ensure that the shoe fits properly. It should not be too tight or too loose either. Shoes with a broad base will allow you to move your toes freely. They let you do so while also providing the required arch support.
Safety and protection are as important in footwear as in any other aspects of our life. Please remember that. These factors along with comfort should be priority #1.
How about you? What type of footwear that protects your entire foot you think you should be wearing?
Tell us about the kind of hazardous environments you work in. And what you do to take care of your feet in such situations. You can leave your comments in the section below.
I hope the article was informative and easily readable. Please feel free to drop in your feedback.
