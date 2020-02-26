Medical marijuana consumption laws allow the use of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) content and CBD (Cannabinoids) content in proportionate levels. The restrictive laws allow a limited concentration of THC and a higher concentration of CBD for medical treatment. Medical marijuana dispensaries in the U.S must be licensed to dispense these psychoactive drugs.

The primary purpose of these laws is to restrict the use of THC in medical marijuana as it is the main psychoactive component. If you visit a medical marijuana dispensary, you must ask these following questions.

5 Questions to Ask at the Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

1. What Are the Different Ways to Medicate?

The incorporation of medical marijuana in treating chronic ailments is vital these days. The chronic illnesses could be cancer, epilepsy, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), glaucoma, or Crohn’s disease. Even children who have cancer are prescribed medical marijuana.

The consumption pattern may vary, and the doctors usually advise the method. But, it will help if you ask the dispensary which way is best suitable for your pain. For children, medical marijuana comes in the form of gummies. And for adults, it is mainly available in pellets, powder, or semi-solid forms.

2. What is the THC and CBD Ratio?

The THC content is purposefully kept to low levels, as it has a significant impact on the nervous system. High THC content impairs the visibility and reflexes to a certain degree.

It is usually in more copious amounts in recreational marijuana. But, medical marijuana must be high in CBD content.

CBD has higher potency and is effective in treating chronic diseases. Ask your dispensary about the ratio in the medicine prescribed. If it is your first time, then a forceful hit may affect your mental balance. You must always start with a lighter version of medication and gradually increase the dose, as prescribed by your doctor.

3. What are the Possible Side-effects?

Medical marijuana dispensaries offer quality products as they are licensed with the U.S. Department of Health (DOH). Hence, the psychoactive agents and their toxicity are reduced substantially through mechanical processing. But, it does have properties that may affect the functioning of your body.

Some of the side-effects associated with the consumption of medical marijuana are depression, dizziness, hallucinations, blood-shot eyes, increased heart rate, and low blood pressure.

4. How and Where was it Grown?

Marijuana is an extraction of the hemp plant or Cannabis Sativa. It’s usually grown in a greenhouse under natural sunlight. And other marijuana buds are grown organically and fed with traditional nutrients.

Naturally-grown weed or marijuana is much more effective than the processed ones. The flavor, texture, and smell influence your senses and accordingly treats your illness. Eventually, it is you who will decide what tastes the best and how effective it is in relieving you of pain.

5. Is it Tested in the Laboratory?

Since medical marijuana undergoes a lot of processing, testing it becomes imperative. There must not be any pesticide residue, as it may affect the ingredients in cannabis. The evaluation of THC content must also take place to indicate its potency.

Every dispensary must follow the rules regarding medical marijuana sales. And as a customer, you must look for all the information mentioned on the packaging. The strips and packs of medical marijuana must have laboratory tested seals.