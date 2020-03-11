How to Reverse Skin Aging Without Going Under the Knife?

Undergoing cosmetic surgery allows for the elimination of various skin aging signs. However, it does not come with a cheap price tag. Various potential risks and complications are also associated with it. Luckily, there are different ways to deal with skin aging naturally. They range from quitting cigarette smoking to applying a hydrating serum.

Here are some dermatologist-approved steps that you may take to reverse the effects of aging on your skin.

Stay Away From the Sun

Did you know that nothing can make your skin age faster than excessive sun exposure? The sun emits ultraviolet (UV) radiation that can damage skin cells.

This is why you should apply sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of not less than 30 before heading out during the day. Consider using an umbrella, wearing large sunglasses, and putting on a wide-brimmed hat between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Exercise Regularly

Regular exercise is good not only for the waistline but also for overall health. According to dermatologists, it is also good for the skin.

Getting your regular dose of exercise allows the skin to get plenty of oxygen and nutrients via the bloodstream. It speeds up the elimination of toxins and impurities, too. Exercising also helps reduce something that can ruin the skin: stress.

Keep Stress to a Minimum

Speaking of stress, having too much of it can wreak havoc on your skin. You can blame the stress hormone cortisol that can aggravate all kinds of skin issues.

It is common for stressed individuals to have dry skin, pimples, acne, blackheads, and excess oils. Using the most expensive hydrating serum or skin cleanser on the planet is practically pointless if you fail to keep your stress levels to a minimum.

Opt for a Healthy Lifestyle

Dermatologists agree that cigarette smoking can accelerate skin aging. That’s because the habit introduces thousands of toxins into the body that can collect in the skin.

Reducing your intake of alcohol is also a good idea. It will benefit not only your skin but your health in general, too. Having a healthy lifestyle is important for staying healthy within and also making you look young and beautiful outside.

Eat the Right Food

These days, you can choose from a variety of topical beauty products. Many of them contain antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that help nourish the skin.

Other than applying these products, you should also consume healthy food to nourish your skin from the inside. After all, it’s not just your appearance that will benefit from it. Having the right kind of diet can also help you stay in the pink of health.

Keep Your Skin Hydrated

Maintaining proper levels of skin hydration is a must, dermatologists say. Otherwise, fine lines and wrinkles present may end up more noticeable.

You should apply a hydrating serum or any other moisturising product of your choice daily. Make sure that its formulation is ideal for your skin type to avoid complications. It’s also a good idea to consume up to eight glasses of water a day.

In Conclusion

Going under the knife is not the only solution to skin aging. There are all-natural ways to restore young-looking skin. To slow down or reverse aging without surgery, follow the tips above.