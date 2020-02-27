Scrunchies have been a part of female fashion for centuries. It is an excellent addition to your accessories and can complement your outfit well. However, you do need to know how to find the right one for your hair and sense of style. Scrunchies are easy to don anytime and anywhere, plus they are not really expensive. A lot of girls even collect them to be ever-prepared for every occasion and season.

Due to the rising trend of online shopping, you can purchase scrunchies online by piece or by volume. There are many different varieties you can choose from. There are also idyllic pieces that are artful and idiosyncratic. You will never run out of choices when it comes to scrunchies.

Here are some of the tips on how to find the perfect match for your hair and look.

How to Find the Right Scrunchies Online?

Type of material

Scrunchies are simply strips of fabric that are joined together to form a circle and attached with an elastic band inside. But with simple ideas, you can convert those basic scrunchies into so many types. The natural fabric materials used are cotton, silk, and velvet. These trendy scrunchies can be made with just about any fabric.

The fabric also influences your overall look for a particular type of occasion. Some materials are suitable for casual, for example, floral cotton that might look for your summer or beach attire. Black or beige velvet, for example, are often worn at weddings and other formal gatherings.

Sizes of scrunchies

The circumference of the scrunchy generally measures the length. The thickness if often determined by the rim of the tubular fabric. The width, however, is usually determined by the measurement of the scrunchy when lying flat. Mathematically, this is half of the circumferential length.

Here are some of the sizes of scrunchies:

Skinny: About ¾ of an inch in thickness and 22 inches in length; Twiggy: About 1 inch in thickness and 20 inches in length; Small: About 1 ¾ inch in thickness and 20 inches in length; Regular: About 2 inches in thickness and 22 inches in length; Large: About 3 inches in thickness and 22 inches in length; Full: About 2 inches in thickness and 45 to 60 inches in length; Jumbo: About 3 inches in thickness and 45 to 60 inches in length;

Eccentric designs

There is no rule in making stylish scrunchies. There are different designs that you can find when shopping for scrunchies online. Some have big ribbons, some have colourful sequins, and some are even stitched with precious stone inlays. There are even scrunchies with diamond studs and golden beads. The prices of scrunchies differ from one style to the other. The more intricate the design, the more pricey scrunchies can be.

What to look out for

Each person has a different style and taste when it comes to accessories and other fashionable items. What is most important, though, is the size measurements and fabric material to be comfortable with your hair. Always go for your usual scrunchies. Being too adventurous with the content and size that you haven’t tried before might give you disappointment. Always go with the one that perfectly fits your hair and avoid the one that slips.