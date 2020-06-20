Top 5 Best Pedal Exercisers 2020 – Reviews & Buying Guide

Pedal Exerciser is portable exercising equipment comprising of platform pedals, just like ordinary bicycles, to perform stationary pedaling as a quick cardio session. When secured on the table, you can operate it with hands as well.

Best pedal exercisers favor strengthening and toning of leg or arm muscles, boost up blood circulation, so on. Be it during deskbound jobs or in homes watching TV, you can work-out anywhere. Get a thorough notion from following pedal exercisers reviews.

Top 8 Best Pedal Exercisers 2020 on the Market

Patented Magnetic Resistance, forward and backward motions, lower pedal rotation height of just 10 inches, 8 calibrated resistance levels, wider base and secure Velcro Straps are all the features that qualifiest DeskCycle Pedal Exerciser to be best one amongst all.

The unique and advanced Cool Rev technology offered by Platinum Fitness Fit Sit Pedal Exerciser which is also entirely foldable is quite impressive and versatile in its own way.

The next preferred pedal exerciser is from Exerpeutic that offers motor-driven design with adjustable speed and overload protection feature found in no other bike exercisers mentioned.

In-depth Top-rated 5 Pedal Exercisers Reviews:

1. Fit Sit Deluxe Foldable Pedal Exerciser from Platinum Fitness:

This Pedal Exerciser from Platinum Fitness is quite obliging for strengthening or rehabilitating legs and arms. It has a 5 function LCD screen which readouts exercising time, pedaling count, rpm, calories burnt and speed.

Innovative Cool Rev Technology incorporated into it secures the unit from getting overheated that may have destructive effects on users, generally found in most of the competitor’s exercisers. Even during most intense workout sessions or long lasting use, it does not get that heated.

The most noteworthy feature of this exerciser is that it can be completely folded to store in any compact space or carry around anywhere without any hassle. The Anchor strap included secures the exerciser at one place without slipping while you work-out. This strap issupposed to be linked with the chair for a firm setting. They are made available in 5 distinct colors for user’s suitability.

Power-coated finishing makes the cleaning of Fit Sit very effortless, the foot pads of pedals is designed such to leave no markings and pedal straps included here makes the job of pedaling much more stable.

Fit Sit is backed with a 100% money-back guarantee, if you are unhappy with its purchase for any reason. Also, has impressive Unlimited Lifetime warranty.

Pros:

Advanced and unique Cool Rev Technology

Adjustable resistance to decide intensity of workout via tension knob provided

Wide pedal platform of 4” for comfortable foot resting

Cons:

Slightly noisy

2. Vive Pedal Exerciser – Low Impact Compact Bike ideal for Medical use:

Vive represents this Pedal exerciser that features a portable and petite design to carry it around anywhere you wish. So this is the best pedal exercises for seniors. Both hands as well legs can be used to operate this pedal exerciser, when pedaling through hands, make sure to secure it on the table.

The resistance can be adjusted as per your convenience that decides the intensity of your workout via the tension knob provided at the front.

The large-sized digital LCD Monitor has 7 exercising functions like Scan, Time, RPM, Odometer, Calories burned, Distance and speed, which are quite easy to read.

The unique Anti-slip and scratch-resistant pedals made from rubber ensures durability and user’s safety against sliding. This exerciser from Vive is even beneficial for the rehabilitation exercises that need low-impact intensity.

It is extremely versatile, can be used in homes, offices or anywhere you please. It comes with a remarkable 1 year of warranty period for best after-sales experience.

Pros:

Scan function of the LCD screen displays all the exercising modes for few seconds

Foot straps provided secure the foot in place for a firm pedaling experience

Low-impact petite size exercising bike, best for rehabilitation purposes

Cons:

Tends to wobble whenever speed is increased.

3. MagneTrainer-ER Mini Pedal Exerciser for Arm and Leg Exercises:

Integrated with Patented Magnetic resistance, the MagneTrainer-ER Mini Bike lets you adjust the resistance up to twice the range than offered by many of the existing competitive magnetic pedal bikes.

Compactly designed with 15 inches width of base, it can be placed under any desk of offices easily. Versatile in use, it allows both leg or arms exercises and can be used for intense workouts as well as rehabilitation exercises. Made from robustly designed steel frame, this exerciser is certainly built to last.

For added stability during exercising, steel base and wider pedal platform are offered with adaptable Velcro Straps on pedals to put up with all foot sizes easily.

The battery-powered (single AA batteries) electronic display screen shows the speed, calories burned, time and distance travelled. Incorporated with heavy-duty durable pulleys and flywheel, finest quality German Flywheel bearings and wide 4V belts, the MagneTrainer will surely be durable.

Pros:

Patented Magnetic Resistance ensures super-smooth pedaling with forward and reverse motions

Multiple resistance levels favors physical therapies as well as regular workouts

Sturdy steel frame offers durability and noiseless operation

Cons:

Might be too tall for some desks.

4. DeskCycle Low-height Bike Pedal Exerciser :

DeskCycle Under-desk Bike Pedal Exerciser has a very lower pedal rotation height of just 10 inches which makes it perfect to be used under the desks having height of even 27 inches with ease.

8 distinct calibrated resistance levels displayed here allows easy-going to heavy intense workouts, users’ can decide on the resistance as per their expediency.

The lowest level resistance offers very low-impact and smooth pedaling ideal for physical therapies. For promising steadiness, the DeskCycle has low height and wider base preventing the unit against wobbling. For a superior control of users on the unit, Velcro Straps are built-in here.

The cohesive system for Magnetic resistance and the state-of-the-art mechanisms used in this DeskCycle Bike Exerciser is same as that of MagneTrainer. This Patented Magnetic Resistance allows ultra-smooth and noiseless operation in both forward and reverse directions.

The electronic display screen comprises of 5 functions to view exercising data such as Speed, Time, Calories burned, Scan and Distance Travelled. The Scan mode, when instructed, shows all the data every 3 seconds.

The DeskCycle comes with a steel-constructed desk display stand so that you can detach the monitor from the unit and place it on your desk for handy functioning.

Pros:

No sweat assembling process

Students above 5 years age can safely use it, helps to develop focusing power and shape creativity

Website offers Online Calorie Calculator for exact training stats

Cons:

Pedals are not that wide which might not be liked by some people.

READ MY FULL REVIEW

5. Exerpeutic Motor-driven Bike Pedal Exerciser with Anti-skid Mat:

Exerpeutic hosts their version Pedal exerciser that is motor-driven to carry out low-impact exercises easily. You can also use it without the motor for additional resistance needed for intense workouts.

Versatile in nature, you can use it during sedentary job profiles, in homes while watching TV or using PCs. Both, the legs as well as shoulder/arms exercises can be performed with it easily, place it above the table or desk for the arms exercises. It majorly promotes healthy blood circulation, strengthens the muscles and develops balance.

The LCD screen displays Distance, Time, calories burned and speed for suitability. There is a grab handle provided at the top of the unit for no-trouble portability.

The pedal exerciser initiates on standard 120V and consumes 6.5W of power. The pedals have detachable foot straps provided to offer the user with more control while pedalling. It is backed with an impressive 1 year warranty period.

Pros:

Comes pre-assembled, pedals are foldable

Motor speed is adjustable and it has overload protection aspect

The product comes with a non-skid floor mat for reassuring stability

Cons:

Pedal platform is not wide enough, might be uncomfortable for some users.

Factors To Consider Before Buying A Pedal Exerciser

1. Surface Area

The surface area is the first thing to make your balance and stability. A pedal exerciser with a wider surface area is better. If you choose a narrower one, you may find a bit unstable when sitting.

Also, remember to check whether it fits the place you want to put it (under your desk or table, or else)

2. Size

Similar to the surface area, the height and width of the pedal exerciser can also affect your stability. The one which has bigger height than its width may not be stable. The one which is short and wide will be safer. Moreover, the small size of a pedal exerciser is more portable.

And, of course, it is all up to your preference.

3. Resistance

All pedal exercisers have 2 types of resistance systems. These are the magnetic and the direct contact resistant systems. The former does not contact with the disk while the later does.

However, because of touching the disk, the friction caused in the later system leads to 2 major problems: wearing out of the pads and producing high level of noise. Wearing out of pads can make you incur regular cost to change and maintain them.

In contrast, the pads will not easily wear out and not produce noise in the magnetic system. That’s why, if you want a high level of resistance, pedal exercisers with a magnetic resistance system will be better for you.

4. Digital Display

A pedal exerciser with a digital display can help you monitor workout values such as speed, distance, time, and calories. This means tracking progress is much easier for you.

Also, it can help you a lot in setting a target or schedule on how long, what specific time, and what speed you should pedal.

If the machine is for elderly user, a display which is large, easy-to-read digital numbers is great.

5. Forward and Reverse Pedaling

The bidirectional pedal motion is a plus point when you want a pedal exerciser. Indeed, backward and reverse pedaling can increase the heart rate, hence reduce joint pressure.

6. Smoothness

A pedal working smoothly will keep you stay motivated and feel comfortable. One popular problem in most pedal exerciser is that when pedaling, it creates jerky motion. So, try to search for a better jerky mechanism.

7. Price

You can see that there is a wide range of prices for pedal exercisers. Choosing the one suitable for your wallet is good, but a more expensive pedal exerciser does not always mean a better. Many cheaper exercisers still can fulfill your workout demands like the costly ones.

8. Straps

Your comfort when using a pedal exerciser also depends on the straps. As this part keeps your feet in place on the pedals, it should be comfortable, adjustable, and non-slippery.

If you have to wear orthotic shoes when using pedal exercisers, you have to choose adjustable straps.

9. Warranty

Most pedal exercisers have 1-year warranty. But some machines will come with no warranty, and some will warrant only certain parts for a period of time. Normally, the structural frame of the pedal exerciser will be warranted for 1 year, and the additional parts will be covered for 6 months.

If you look for more than 1 year of warranty, I’m afraid it is quite hard. So, you should not look at the warranty period but the machine’s overall durability.

10. Extra Features

Some pedal exerciser machines can come with a long list of additional features. One of them is the addition of handlebars.

This feature will help you easy to transform the machine from a lower-body to an upper-body exerciser.

FAQs about Pedal Exerciser

1. Do pedal exercisers really work?

Yes, they definitely do. Just 30 minutes a day, you will gradually feel the change on your body. Pedal exercisers are really an excellent option for everyone no matter how busy we are, or having limited mobility and fancy for an easy workout.

The pedal exerciser is like a portable piece of gym equipment which is really suitable for those who travel a lot or are stuck in a sedentary position.

2. Does a pedal exerciser help lose weight?

Yes, it does. This little equipment is indeed a good solution for you to get started burning more calories.

Although it can’t burn many calories as a larger stationary bike does, 30-minute use daily will gradually help you lose weight. The effect will come sooner when you combine with a low-calorie diet.

3. How many calories do you burn on a pedal exerciser?

Well, it depends on how long you work with it and your specific characteristics.

Normally, a 135-pound person doing a 20-minute workout on the pedal exerciser can burn about 123 calories.

4. How do you use a pedal exerciser?

It can be used on the floor for leg exercises or on a table for arm exercises.

Whether the exerciser is for leg or arm, when you grab the hold of the pedals, begin pedaling at the 0 tension settings. Well, you can do it for 10 minutes. Then, gradually you increase the time duration and tension settings.

5. What are the benefits of a pedal exerciser?

Improves blood circulation & heart rate

Help you lose weight, reduce fat, burn calories with just a short workout

Support tired legs because sitting too much work

Help the elderly to have stronger legs

Rehabilitation foot after surgery, trauma

6. Are there benefits to using a pedal exerciser for the arms?

Yes, definitely. A pedal exerciser not only targets muscles of the arm area but also helps with rehabilitating from an injury. Many patients use it for rehabbing their shoulder, elbow, or forearm injury as well.

7. Which muscles of your body are being worked out by a pedal exercise machine?

If you use the machine for the upper body, the main muscles targeted are the biceps, triceps, shoulders, and forearms. When it comes to the lower body, the targeted muscles are the glutes, calves, hamstrings, and quads.

Which Best Pedal Exerciser should I buy?

With all the incredible featured-packed qualities in a one petite unit, the DeskCylce Desk Exercise Bike Pedal Exerciser is clearly No.1

It accomplishes all the aspects that are generally looked-for in the bike exercisers. The Patented Magnetic resistance with both forward and backward directions is what makes it unique from the other mentioned pedal exercisers. Due to this, it offers smooth and noiseless functioning, perfect to be used anywhere.

The Velcro Straps offered give extra control to the users on the pedals, which are absent in others. The steel-made desk stand, lower height and wider base are features that make it apposite for lower desk heights and taller users as well.

You should definitely opt for this pedal exerciser if you are looking for a versatile and proficient unit to carry out pedalling in both the directions for added intensity.