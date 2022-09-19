Having soft and chewy cookies is a perfect afternoon pick-me-up! You can find them at every local grocery store, but not all cookies get made equally. Try out one of these best cookie brands recommended below to see which one is your favorite! They’re the names of the most popular companies making cookies, brownies, and cakes.

Let’s grab one that stands out from the crowd and make it a special cookie moment with your friends! Here’s how our favorite brands stack up.

10 Best Cookie Brands To Satisfy Your Best Tooth

1. Chips Ahoy – best American cookie brand

Chips Ahoy is an American cookie brand marketed by Nabisco, a subsidiary of Mondelez International. Their purpose is to encourage people to snack right for good health. Besides, they offer the right snack for the right moment by delivering high-quality products. Their snacks get made with sustainable ingredients and packaging that everyone usually feels good about.

At Mondelez International, they understand the consumer’s demands, always providing products with good quality and taste. They invest in a network of technical facilities to support their growth and keep innovating their processes. There’s a broad range of snacks in Chips Ahoy you need, and every bite feels more satisfying than you’ve thought.

2. Pepperidge Farm

Margaret Rudkin, the founder of Pepperidge Farm is a woman with red hair and green eyes. She used to bake her youngest son whole wheat bread with high nutrients. And to convince the grocer, Margaret brought him a taste of her delicious bread. After a phone call, Pepperidge Farm was born.

It’s one of the best cookie brands not to miss out on the cookie brand list. Pepperidge Farm provides the finest quality products in more than 45 nations worldwide. Each recipe consists of simple and real ingredients created by professional bakers. Doing so will help guarantee the highest quality of their crackers, bread, and lines of cookies.

3. Trader Joe’s

Among the best cookie brands in the USA, Trader Joe’s is a popular one selling unique food products. These range from cookies, cheeses, and salsas to packaged foods. Their first store was opened in 1967 by Joe Coulombe in California. Currently, the chain owns more than 530 stores across the country.

Like other best cookie brands, they’re committed to offering consumers the best value in the form of quality products. Most of their products get sold at the best daily prices. There are not many branded items, but only an array of unique products with Trader Joe’s label. The reason for it is that they get direct from suppliers at the best price.

4. Milk Bar – best Luxury cookie brand

Milk Bar is a famous luxury cookie brand for those desiring fresh treats at peak quality. It gets associated with a line of flavored cookies, birthday cakes, and other corporate gifts.

Christina Tosi, the founder of the company, created and sold tasty baked goods with different names. They are Confetti Cookies, Crack Pie, and Cornflake Chip Marshmallow Cookies.

She also has an enthusiastic team that becomes obsessed with making the best moments. You can see that through their menu, recipes, flavors, and whenever they launch a new handshake.

5. Nilla – best gluten-free cookie brand

You can still have some crispy gluten-free cookies from one of the best American cookie brands, Nilla. It gets owned by Nabisco which has got associated with a line of waffle and vanilla-flavored cookies. In 1945, these wafers got made from scratch at home before Nabisco launched its chip-like cookies.

From the beginning, Nillas got known as Nabisco vanilla wafers till 1967. They got rebranded as Nilla wafers. These are now said to have natural and artificial flavors, as claimed on the box.

In 2018, Mondelez International promoted Nilla Wafers’ 50th anniversary through a Facebook video ad campaign. That showed how a small brand like Nilla can reach a wide audience.

6. Nestlé – most famous cookie brand

You can find all the best-selling products made by Nestlé, ranging from chocolates, biscuits, cookies, and many treats. And no matter where you’re living, there’s always a sweet treat from this brand name to indulge in.

Nestlé Toll House is where chocolate chip cookies arrive from. The whole cookie history started at the Toll House Inn in 1939.

At that time, Ruth Wakefield decided to add some Nestle semi-sweet chocolate pieces into her cookie mixture. That moment signaled the birth of the chocolate chip cookie nowadays. For over 75 years, the brand has succeeded in offering savory chips and building unforgettable moments for families in America.

7. Oreo – World top-selling cookie brand

Cookies are not always great for diabetics. However, people still can eat sweets and sugary food from Oreo as long as it’s a part of a healthy diet.

Since its launch in 1912, Oreo has been recognized as one of the most stylish cookie brands around the world. It got introduced by Nabisco with two others named Mother Goose Biscuit and Veronese biscuit. At that time, Oreo was described as beautifully embossed wafers with a rich cream filling.

Today, Oreo has been the world’s top-selling cookie and gained so much love in over 100 nations. In markets, Oreo appears in multiple flavors such as green tea ice cream, blueberry, and more fun shapes.

8. Keebler

Keebler is the biggest company you shouldn’t miss out on from our roundup list. After getting established in 1853, it generated a wide array of baked snacks. By the 1980s, the brand had expanded into another salty snack niche by introducing a line of innovative chips. These included Pizzarias, Tato Skins, and O’ Boisies.

In 2001, the brand got acquired by the Kellogg Company and became the second cookie brand in America. Not long afterward, Kellogg’s company had finished the sale of Keebler cookies to Ferrero spa maker. Currently, Keebler is still well-known for a broad line of cookies, crackers, and other food items.

9. Famous Amos – best handmade cookie brand

Since 1975, Famous Amos has been a popular household name in terms of sweet treats. Recently, the brand has introduced varieties of little cookies named Famous Amos Wonders From the World. They mainly feature luxury ingredients taken from different nations.

The company also delivers yummy goodies which are not limited to muffins, brownies, and cookies. But what makes the brand unique from other cookie brands is how they make every cookie by hand. Every cookie gets handmade and freshly baked at their Fresh Bake Studios. They want to achieve the perfect flavor that you have come to love for a long time.

10. Pillsbury – best soft-baked cookie brand

Kicking off with a few flour mills in 1869, Pillsbury has helped several families create the best memories through food. The brand is one of the leading 25 brands that millennials like the most according to Business Insider.

They keep the tradition of bringing freshly baked meals to every dining table. And you get to enjoy the best cinnamon rolls, biscuits, and other cookie items made by Pillsbury. By owning 15,000 recipes, the brand is a reliable source for facile, quick, and extremely savory meal ideas.

Nowadays, they have focused on making soft-baked cookies as a quick treat for those who don’t have time for baking.

Final Words

After viewing a few of the cookie brands, you might already know where to satisfy your sweet tooth. They’re all the most popular cookie brands in the world, so it’s hard to go wrong with any of them. While they’re all delicious, each differs in texture and flavor, so try one for your best treat!