If you’re seeking a pool table that comes in handy for you and your kids, read this article. It’s sometimes overwhelming to get the perfect one among so many brands out there. And to ensure you go for the suitable choice, we would like to recommend the best pool table brands below.

So take a look at the top 10 pool table brands and choose the best for yourself. Some are the highest of quality while others are more affordable yet durable enough.

Top 10 Best Pool Table Brands Your Family Might Love

1. Brunswick – Best American-made Pool Table Brand

Founded year: 1845

Founded by John Moses Brunswick, the firm thrives into an international brand name. It has gone through the tests of time to prove to the world its best quality and innovations.

The story behind the success of Brunswick can stand for the growth and dreams of America. The brand did well to bring the game of billiards to every home of families in this country.

With a century of experience, Brunswick can make a fantastic choice for your first pool table for the game room. It’s also one of the best pool table brands gaining the most positive reputation nowadays. It mixes superior craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to create tables of long-lasting beauty and brilliant playability.

2. Olhausen – Best professional pool table brand

Founded year: 1969

In 1969, Butch and Don Olhausen decided to begin their small company in San Diego. Within the first year, the company sold 90 tables and then over 300 tables one year later. At present, their company, Olhausen Billiard Manufacturing, can sell nearly 30,000 tables per year in Portland, Tennessee.

Olhausen has grown into a more professional pool table brand with top quality in several product categories. They range from accessories, and pool tables to shuffleboards.

At Olhausen, you get to select your favorite billiard tables from their signature collection. If not, it’s better to get your custom design to fit any room size and style.

3. Diamond

Founded year: 1987

Another industry-leading pool table manufacturer we want to mention is Diamond Billiards. Their tables got made in 1987 by a dedicated team of pool players in Kentucky. They built a small firm with the simple idea of making a table to surpass others in quality and craftsmanship. And that table must become the standard for national and global tournament games.

To make that dream come true, they need to seek advice from experts and use their tables in large events. Not only that, but Diamond also needs to add essential features and improve its performance according to the clients’ feedback.

Nowadays, Diamond professional has gone through more than 100 major tournaments and several refinements.

4. Spencer Marston – Best Pool table brand for Home use

Founded year: 2004

The company has its roots in the tradition of producing unique billiards products. Since 2004, the brand has sent over 30,000 pool tables to every home of American family.

Coming with Spencer Marston, you’ll only see style, wholeness, and balance. Their tables are all durable from top to bottom. They arrive in a great variety of beautiful models that get shaped to fit any lifestyle.

Spencer Marston understands that entertainment is a vital part of our lives. Thus, relaxation and balance in life are the best rewards. All of the tables from the brand get made for home use and surpass Billiard Congress of America specifications.

5. Presidential Billiards – Best smart pool table brand

Founded year: 1999

Another good brand of pool tables in America is Presidential Billiards. The company is well-known for its top-notch innovations of smart billiard tables. By cooperating with Wilson International, the brand can gain quality woods and other decent materials for their manufacturing process.

Besides, their collections get famed for the latest trend in technology. They also give customers a chance to get the best of their purchases. With over 30 years of experience, the brand ensures you earn good quality and high standards.

Go for it! Presidential Billiards would offer exceptional experiences and value for you and retailers.

6. Escalade Sports

Founded year: 1927

The company has been involved in the major for almost 100 years since its establishment in 1927. It used to be known as Indian Archery and Toy firm around that time.

Escalade Sports have 46 brands, including Goaliath, Silverback residential, Goalrilla, and more. Based in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade Sports is the maker of sporting goods and recreational products.

As a leader in this industry, Escalade Sports markets its products under different brands distributed through large retailers across the country.

Feel free to discover its wide range of pool tables for indoor and outdoor games. The brand has it all, from full-size tables, and portable ones to those for kids.

Founded year: 1953

If you’re looking for a 9-foot pool table, then look no further but the Loft. It’s a beautiful design by California House. Since 1953, the brand has been known as the leading designer and manufacturer of custom game room furniture in America. The company is a family-owned one that has a factory based in California.

Their focus is to build up quality furniture for where your family and friends gather around and have fun. Each product comes in a wide range of wood species, fabrics, finishes, and more options. So you can choose whatever you like to match your preference and decoration style.

8. Hathaway

Hathaway pool tables are one of the bestsellers in the world you cannot miss on this list. Their funky style and modern lines always receive a nod of approval from all professionals and guests. The brand offers affordable products by using lower-cost materials, including engineered wood and melamine.

Therefore, when premium pool tables are not your choice, Hathaway would be the best name to consider. By mixing conventional craftsmanship with current technology, Hathaway is proud of producing the best game tables for all ages.

9. Plank & Hide – Best vintage pool table brand

Plank & Hide company is a premium label of home furniture, with products that are rich in style and craftsmanship. If you love some vintage deluxe accessories with the purchase of a pool table, come here and try.

The founder, Erik Mueller, claimed to create value through a great number of designs for a wider audience. Their whole product team will offer you the best in their outdoor and indoor recreation furniture.

To deliver the best-in-class products, Plank & Hide keeps moving ahead to design and create beautiful and functional furniture for clients.

10. Harvil

Harvil is also one of the best pool table brands you can trust in the roundup. Pool tables from the brand are another better choice for any player who wants to be on a budget. You can get one table at affordable prices without worrying about the quality. Even though the guests might not experience all of the high-end materials as others, Harvil still creates reliable tables.

Let’s dip your toes into the game with one of their low-end indoor billiard tables. The table has a 4mm thick aluminum surface. It might get a bit thinner but remains to have positive feedback.

Final Words

If you have some space to recreate, choose one of the best brands of pool table in this article. We guarantee you’ll love them right away when it comes to designs, materials, and playability. Only a few of them make you satisfied, so get the one matching your style, space, and recreational purpose. These brands are all best in manufacturing functional tables at reasonable prices.