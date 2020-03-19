Biofreeze vs. Icy Hot: What Is The Better Option For Pain?

Sore muscles, pains, and aches are a part of life, aren’t they? And so are pain relief ointments, roll-ons, and creams. Without these, the hope of achieving quick relief starts to dwindle. So those of you who have an idea of what we’re talking about also know the two most common products that compete against each other Biofreeze vs Icy Hot, right?

It’s important to know which one is better than the other. And the only way of doing so is by finding out the differences between them. This is what we’re here to provide.

So please continue reading if you want to know both the similarities and differences between Icy Hot and Biofreeze.

Biofreeze vs Icy Hot: The Similarities

Both Icy Hot and Biofreeze are suitable for mild and severe localized topical purposes. This means that you can apply the analgesic to the affected area directly.

They contain menthol, which serves as the active ingredient. And what the optimal menthol content does is penetrate into the skin quickly to provide instant pain relief.

But how does this work? How is the menthol able to offer quick pain relief? The thing about menthol is that it alters the brain’s perception to pain by interacting with the nerve fibers located under our skin. And this results in delivering fast pain relief to the sore or pain-stricken muscles.

So you will be glad to know that Icy Hot and Biofreeze contain sufficient menthol content. This makes them both capable of providing pain relief just when you need it the most.

Biofreeze vs Icy Hot: The Differences

First, let’s talk about Biofreeze. It utilizes the method of cold therapy only. It’s the same as applying ice. What such a technique does is block pain and reduce blood flow.

The difference between Biofreeze and ice application is that the former works at providing pain relief more effectively. On top of that, the positive effects of Biofreeze tend to last comparatively longer than ice application.

Using Biofreeze is something that the majority of doctors recommend. And that’s because it is considered to be the most powerful and efficient pain reliever for sore muscles and aches.

Now it’s time to discuss the benefits of Icy Hot. As the name suggests, Icy Hot does the job of activating both cold and hot sensations. Instead of reducing blood flow, like in the case of Biofreeze, it increases blood circulation around the injured or affected area.

Also, Icy Hot is regarded as the best cheaper alternative to Biofreeze. This means that Icy Hot is not as expensive as Biofreeze.

And that’s not even the best part. The most striking aspect of Icy Hot is that it comes in all kinds of forms. Patches, gels, creams, sprays, as well as sleeves. Now, this is something that you don’t get with Biofreeze, right? Icy Hot back patch; this one’s considered to be the most effective product under the category.

Biofreeze vs Icy Hot: Which One’s Better?

When it comes to controlling pain, Biofreeze works better than Icy Hot. So now we know why it has such a fancy price tag. Another reason why Biofreeze is more popular than Icy Hot is that it doesn’t leave a strong lingering scent. This makes Biofreeze more suitable for daily use.

The effects of Biofreeze tend to last longer than Icy Hot. So if the price is not a concern for you, then you should opt for Biofreeze. Otherwise, Icy Hot is an excellent cheaper alternative to Biofreeze.

Conclusion

So this is all you need to know about resolving the debate between Biofreeze vs Icy Hot. After reading about each product’s advantages and disadvantages, you can make a better decision. And this is something you need to realize if you want to provide your sore muscles or aches with instant relief.

We hope you found what you were looking for. Is there anything else that you would like to add here? We made it a point to offer authentic, reliable information to you about these products. Hours of comprehensive research backs everything you read here.

Please don’t forget to provide us with your feedback in the comments section below. We would love to hear all about your experiences with Biofreeze or Icy Hot or both.