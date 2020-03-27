How To Weigh Yourself Without A Scale? The Two Best Ways!

I did not know that you could weight yourseld without using a scale. Not until I stumbled upon this question a few days back. So I decided to write an article about it. So here’s how to weigh yourself without a scale. Don’t think for a second that you can’t do something like this without a scale. Because when you have science and mathematics at your disposal, you can do anything you like. Trust me. And I’ll prove it to you as well. So if you’re one of those people that like to keep a check on their weight, then don’t worry if your weighing scale breaks down. Now I know that you can easily buy a new one within seconds. But measuring your weight with the two methods discussed below is way more fun than using a scale.

The Water Displacement Method

What You Will Need: Calculator We all need this simple yet highly valuable machine. And now that you have a calculator on your phone, there's no reason to buy one. Container More like a bathtub or something large enough for you to fit in. An empty barrel should fit the bill. Pen Marker You will require a pen marker to determine the amount of displaced water. Marking the container is essential to guide you through the water filling process. Also, when submerged in water, you will have to mark the water level once again. Tape Measure The tape measure is essential for water displacement method. The tool is useful for measuring the width and length of the container. Ruler (Optional) During the procedure, you have to gauge the distance between both the markers. But this is only optional as you can use the tape measure for the job as well. Water If you did not need water, then the process would be known as displacement method. And that wouldn't make any sense now, would it? Please remember to keep lots of water at your disposal. And ensure that this water is clean. The Method: Here, we apply the Archimedes Principle. How taking a bath led to Archimedes' principle – Mark Salata?

This particular theory includes the following formula:

Density = Mass / Volume

When talking about water, the value for density is 1g for every cubic centimeter. What does this mean? It means that whatever answer you get in terms of volume is equivalent to the weight of the grams unit. 1. Time to Mark, then Fill Your Container With your tape measure, get the width and length of the container. Calculate the surface area of centimeters, which is length multiplied by width. Then mark a spot just below the top of the container. This indicates the initial water level. Fill up the container to that mark. 2. Time to Get into the Container Now you submerge yourself in the water-filled container. The water level will rise at this point, so you can mark the point of increase. Feel free to ask a friend or family member to assist you with this. 3. Calculate the Displaced Volume Time to get out of the container once the markings are in place. Use the ruler to measure the distance between both the markers. Then multiply that number by the container’s surface area. For example, the container’s surface area is 3200 centimeters, and the distance between the markers is 22 centimeters. This way the displaced volume will be 70,400 cubic centimeters. Since your body weight is the same as the displaced volume, your weight is 70,400 grams or 70.4 kilograms. The Lever and Fulcrum Method

What You will Need: Calculator For this method, you will be using the calculator to get the weight by multiplying the amount of cans by your conversion factor. Paint Cans For the balancing act, quite literally, you will require many paints cans. The size to opt for is 1 gallon. Keep a few cans of a smaller size as well. If not paint cans, then water containers will also do. But please make sure that they're 1-gallon containers. See-saw Without this, there's no lever and fulcrum. This is where the cans and your body will balance each other. You can use any see-saw for that purpose. In fact, you can even build one with your hands. All you need is a long piece of lumber for the lever and wood for its fulcrum. The Method: Did you know that you could use many cans to weigh yourself? I don't know about you but I didn't until I came across this fantastic method. 1. Place the Cans You will need someone to help you with the lever and fulcrum method. Seat yourself at one end of that see-saw and tell your companion to place those cans at the other end. It's only logical to assume that your side lifts off the floor or ground with more cans resting on the opposite end. Once both you and the cans are in a balanced position, don't add any more cans. You can add the smaller ones too to achieve that perfect balance. 2. Calculate the Estimated Weight To calculate the weight in pounds, you need to count the amount of cans resting at the other end. Then multiply that number by 8.33. For example, with 15 cans, your weight is:

5 x 8.33 pounds = 124.95 pounds.

But have you mixed half gallon cans as well? If yes, then you need to count them too, but separately. For example, with 14 one gallon cans and 2 half gallon ones, the weight is:

124.95 + [2 x 1/2 x 8.33] = 133.28 pounds