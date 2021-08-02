Are you suffering from teeth discolorations, malocclusion, or damaged teeth, thus compromising that thousand-watt smile that you have always desired? Do you have an uneven or asymmetrical smile? Well, there are numerous personalized smile design treatment plans that can help cover those imperfections.

Over the years, cosmetic dentistry has become common for patients seeking to enhance their oral hygiene and natural appearance. Although dental procedures can be intimidating or scary for most people, they help achieve a brighter, fresher-looking, and a more incredible smile. If you are tired of feeling self-conscious about your smile, you can choose a dental procedure that can suit your dental needs. Below are popular treatments that can help redesign your smile:

5 Popular Treatments That Can Help Redesign Your Smile

1. Orthodontic Treatments

Orthodontics is a dentistry branch that deals with diagnosing, preventing, and rectifying mal-positioned teeth and jaws and other dental irregularities. If your problems stem from poor alignment, orthodontic treatment is suitable for enhancing their appearance and how they work. Patients seeking orthodontic treatments should consult a specialist known as an orthodontist.

Orthodontic treatments entail applying various types of appliances to move teeth into proper alignment by exerting a continuous gentle pressure in a carefully controlled direction. Jaw splints, retainers, and braces are some of the orthodontic devices mostly used in the exercise. Treatment takes less than four years, depending on the growth of a patient’s mouth and face and the seriousness of the problem.

2. Dental Implants

A dental implant is a surgical fixture fitted in the jawbone to replace one or more missing teeth. Teeth play an essential role in your general facial appearance as they help maintain the length of the face and the structure of the jawbone. Missing teeth can be a result of tooth decay, injury, or a genetic condition.

Having a dental implant is one of the best ways of restoring a flawless and confident smile. They are designed to fuse with the bone, thus giving a more natural look. Dental implants are safe, the procedure is painless, and the whole process takes less than a year from start to finish. Depending on the nature of the operation, bone grafting may be applied to ensure successful integration. Since they mimic natural teeth, they last just as long as healthy natural teeth.

3. Teeth Whitening

A healthy, shiny smile is everybody’s desire. Unfortunately, teeth tend to lose luminosity as time progresses due to various factors such as medications, diseases, poor dental hygiene, dental materials, aging, environment, and others. That’s why it is imperative to consider teeth whitening to reverse the effects of teeth discolorations. Teeth whitening is a non-surgical way of getting rid of stains from the teeth.

Teeth whitening involves the use of bleaching agents such as hydrogen peroxide gel to eliminate the stains. The process is done in three sessions, with each session taking less than two hours. Although there are numerous treatment options for teeth whitening, not everyone qualifies for every whitening method. Also, the process is limited to natural enamel teeth and can only be done if the cause is reversible.

4. Invisible Braces

Today, there is a paradigm shift in dental technology, which has seen metal braces replaced by invisible braces. You can transform your smile with a clear fitted brace usually fitted to line up your teeth. Invisalign braces are virtually undetectable, meaning you can smile even as your teeth straighten. The Invisalign trays are designed with clear plastic and can be shaped by your Invisalign dentist to integrate correctly with your teeth.

Fixing the Invisalign braces is quite affordable. The Invisalign cost depends on the number of trays being used. The average price is between $ 3500 and $8000, depending on the severity of modifications needed to your teeth and the Invisalign dentist you take the services from.

5. Dental Veneers

Veneers, also known as porcelain veneers or dental porcelain laminates, are shell-like porcelain materials designed to cover the surface of the teeth to recreate their natural appearance. They are an incredible way of improving the aesthetic of a smile and enhancing your appearance. They are the best devices for modifying broken or chipped teeth, teeth with gaps between them, decayed teeth, or misaligned teeth.

Placing a veneer is a simple process. It involves making an impression of the teeth that require veneers. The model is used to create the veneers, and finally, they are fabricated and incorporated onto the teeth with tooth cement.

Restore a Flawless Smile

Cosmetic dentistry is a perfect treatment for those looking for a shiny perfect smile. They all have their perks and are all treated with the same objective: restoring a confident, flawless smile. However, there is no particular procedure that surpasses the other. Your dentist can recommend the best procedure that can perfectly suit your dental needs.