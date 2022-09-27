There are many forms of dental treatments based on the extent of the condition, how you may have responded to previous procedures, and your overall health. Gum disease treatment options include surgery to rebuild supporting tissues and nonsurgical therapies that inhibit bacterial development. Moreover, there is also a 60-second ritual that can be beneficial.

Treatments Without Surgery

Nonsurgical methods of treating gum disease include:

Expert dental cleaning: Tartar and plaque (plaque building up and hardening on the tooth’s surface and can be eliminated only with professional cleaning) will be eliminated from below or above all gum lines in a typical checkup by your dentist. They might advise scheduling a professional service for cleaning more frequently than twice a year if you exhibit some indicators of gum illnesses. Active diseases in gums cannot be treated with regular dental cleanings. However, they are a crucial preventive step that might assist you in halting its growth.

Root planing and scaling: Under local anesthesia, a deep-cleaning, nonsurgical treatment called scaling removes the tartar and plaque from below as well as above the line of gums, smoothing out rough places on the root of the tooth (planing). Root planing or scaling is done if the dentist finds that you need to have calculus and plaque (hardened plaque, also known as tartar) removed from under your gums. The bacteria are eliminated, creating a clean surface, and allowing the gums to reconnect to teeth.

Surgical Remedies for Periodontal Disease

Surgery is one form of gum disease treatment. Examples include:

Surgery for Pocket reduction/ flap: The tartar is removed while the gums get re-lifted during the operation. Afterward, the gums get positioned, so the tissue encircles the tooth tightly. This procedure shrinks the area between the tooth and gums, lowering the potential for dangerous germs to grow and the significant health issues and risks brought on by the periodontal disease. Further, the uneven surfaces of injured bones get polished for space reduction, where pathogenic germs can lurk.

Grafts of bone: In this surgery, the bone lost due to gum disease is replaced using bone fragments, donated bone, or synthetic bone. The grafts provide a basis for the bone to grow back, giving teeth stability. Tissue engineering refers to the latest technology, encouraging the body to rebuild tissue and bone more quickly.

Grafts of soft tissue: This technique fills around the areas having receded gums or strengthened thin gums. The damaged area is given more tissue through the stitching of grafted tissue, often obtained from the mouth’s roof.

Root planing and scaling, a noninvasive technique, may be sufficient to treat gum disorders in some patients. Surgery is required when the tissue surrounding the teeth is unhealthy and cannot be healed without surgery.

Conclusion

Most operations can be completed in your dentist or periodontist’s office. Depending on the nature and scope of the treatment and your general health, each patient will experience the procedure differently. It will also affect how uncomfortable you will feel and how long it takes for you to recover. Before dental procedures, a local anesthetic may numb the region. You might be offered medicine to help you unwind if that’s necessary.