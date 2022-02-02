What You Should Know Before Visiting an Implant Dentist in Honolulu

Located on the island of Oahu’s south shore, Honolulu is a gateway to the US island chain and Hawaii’s capital. Oral health is crucial for overall physical well-being. As per Hawaii oral health survey, the percentage of oral problems in the age group of 12–17 is around 18.8%.

Dental implants refer to metal posts or frames that are surgically positioned in your jawbone. These metal posts serve as a foundation to mount replacement teeth. You need to visit an implant dentist Honolulu to get dental implants. Here are a few things you should know before visiting an implant dentist.

How Do Dental Implants work?

If you've more than one missing tooth, you can go for a dental bridge or partial dentures.

If you don’t like these options, you can go for dental implants. Dental experts mention that dental implants provide better natural tooth replacement than dentures as they are artificial teeth attached directly to your jawbone.

What Do Dental Implants Look Like?

Dental implants look more like natural teeth. Dental implants have three parts – the titanium implant, the abutment, and the crown.

The dental implant is a cylindrical post deeply inserted in your jawbone below the gum line. The crown is made of ceramic resin or metal, but the best ones are high-quality porcelain that looks like natural teeth.

What to Expect?

The dental implants treatment is completed in three phases. The procedure is completed by an implant dentist in Honolulu at the office or the hospital. Local anesthesia is administered while placing the implants. Here is some important information about the three stages.

Placing the Implant

First, you need to undergo small surgery where the dentist will place the implant in your jaw. The dentist will wait for three to four months until the dental implant is well integrated into the jawbone.

Attaching the Post

The dentist then attaches a post to this implant and grows gum tissue around it. Some dentists will complete the first and second stages at one go. In simple words, the dental implant and the post are placed simultaneously.

Crown Attachment

The dentist will order a customized crown and attach it to the implant post.

What is the Duration of Treatment?

The placing of the implant is the most important stage of the whole treatment. The surgery to place a titanium post may take several hours, and the dentist might have to perform more than one procedure to place the implant in the jawbone.

What is the Recovery Time?

Dental experts mention that recovery time depends on an individual's healing capabilities, which are different. On average, the dental implants recovery time is in the range of four to six months.

When Can You Return to Work After Implant Surgery?

You may have to rest for two days up to a week after dental implant surgery. However, it generally depends on the kind of work you do. If you do a physically demanding job, you cannot return to work after two days and have to rest for a week or more.

On the other hand, a sedentary person can return to work after two days of rest or even the next day after dental implant surgery. You should follow the dentist’s recommendation about the rest period.

To sum up, these are some things you should know before visiting an implant dentist in Honolulu.