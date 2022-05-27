How to Find the Best Dental Service in Mission, British Columbia?

According to the College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia (BC), the province has more than 3,800 dentists, including Mission City of Lower Mainland. Those numbers will grow as the demand for dentists continues to increase.

Many people in Mission suffer from various oral health problems like cavities, caries, decay, and crooked teeth. A noticeable number of people require emergency dental services for toothaches, abscesses, and broken teeth.

You might need to get dental mission for the reasons described above or other dental problems. For instance, you might require teeth whitening, porcelain crowns, white fillings, porcelain veneers, dental implants, and amalgam removal.

However, many people, and possibly, you too, find it challenging to search for a good dentist. You will never achieve optimal dental health without finding a dependable dentist who has years of experience and uses the latest technology.

But what are some questions you should consider while looking for a dental clinic, and what details should you keep in mind? Continue reading to find out.

Check the services they offer

While selecting a dental clinic in Mission, check the services they offer. Some of the essential ones include cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, dental implants, amalgam removal, teeth whitening, sedation dentistry, and TMJ treatment.

You might require any of them, and it would be difficult to search for a new dental clinic each time. Take teeth whitening, for example.

Even though the Water System in Mission, BC, does not have fluoride, you may require whitening for reasons like staining because of consumption of certain foods and beverages, poor oral hygiene, and various medications.

Another example is amalgam removal. Many people in Mission choose to have their mercury fillings removed because it’s a risk factor for allergies, kidney diseases, chronic fatigue syndrome, autoimmune disorders, and thyroiditis.

Ensure if they have Pura Air Purification System

Pura Air Purification System purifies the air through a four-stage filtration process, including carbon filter, UVC, and medical-grade HEPA filtration. Only five dentists’ offices in Mission and British Columbia use them.

Ask the clinic if they use this air filtration system that removes viruses, contaminants, molds, pathogens, and spores.

This technology protects the patients from contracting viruses. The method involves:

Placing a hood over their mouths.

Capturing aerosols and other unwanted substances through an irradiation chamber.

Returning the purified air to the office.

Do they offer sedation dentistry?

A telephone survey of more than 1,000 Canadians showed their unwillingness to receive dental treatment because of fear and anxiety about the procedure. Some people in Mission also avoid visiting their dentists because of this very reason.

If you find visiting a dentist daunting, you could ask them if they offer sedation dentistry. It is beneficial because you won’t feel any pain as the dentist will completely sedate you during the procedure.

However, doctors have various sedation techniques, so you should inquire about the method beforehand. The safest sedation is a pill that numbs you before the appointment and keeps you relaxed throughout the treatment.

Sedation using a pill is also beneficial for doctors, as it allows them to complete treatments that usually require five to six visits at once. Further, instead of making you unconscious, it puts you in a deeply relaxed state.

Regardless of why you get dental in Mission, it’s vital to select a clinic with the best sedation techniques, offers a variety of treatments, and boasts experienced dentists. From amalgam removal to teeth whitening, they will ensure you’re satisfied with the results.