What Are the Different Dental Implants You Should Know About

In the Commonwealth of Virginia, the city of Danville is one of the most beautiful places in the United States. Over 20% of Danville’s population is over 65 years old. Dental health problems are common among people in this age group.

If you miss one or more teeth, you may be a good candidate for dental implants. These are artificial tooth roots implanted into the jawbone to hold a replacement tooth or bridge in place.

They have benefits over other forms of tooth replacement, such as dentures and bridges. This article will discuss the danville dental implants and the benefits of this treatment option.

What Are Dental Implants?

Dental implants are a great idea to replace missing teeth and provide a more natural-looking smile. They are also a solid and durable option, making them ideal for people who have active lifestyles.

These are made of titanium. It is a metal that is accepted by the body. The titanium post is placed into the jawbone and allowed to fuse with the bone over time. This process, known as osseointegration, ensures that the implant is secure and will not move around in the mouth.

When an implant is fused with the bone, a small connector, known as an abutment, is placed on the implant. It will hold the replacement tooth, or crown, in place. The entire process can take several months to complete but is worth it for the long-term results.

Benefits of Choosing Dental Implants

Here are a few reasons to choose Danville dental implants.

1. They Look And Feel Like Natural Teeth

Implants look and feel like natural teeth. They are also built to be durable, so you can eat and drink like normal.

Additionally, because they are placed in the jawbone, they provide stability for other teeth. It helps to keep your smile looking natural.

2. They Are Stable And Secure

Dentures are not always the best option for those who have lost their teeth. They can be uncomfortable and make it difficult to eat and speak properly. Dentures also tend to slip, which can be embarrassing. Implants are a better solution for those who have lost their teeth.

They are stable and secure, so you don’t have to worry about them slipping or falling out. You can also eat and speak normally with dental implants.

Around 90.3% of the population of Danville, VA, has health coverage. Hence, you can find many good options for dental implants in Danville, which cover most of the cost.

3. They Are a Permanent Solution

Bridges or rods are placed in the jawbone to support one or more artificial teeth. Made of titanium, a metal well tolerated by bone and fuses to it. It makes them very stable and durable.

When you lose a tooth, you lose the crown (the visible part) and the root (the part hidden beneath the gum). The dental implants are placed in the jawbone to act as artificial roots. They provide solid support for your new teeth.

Conclusion

Whether you want to replace one tooth, many teeth, or all of your teeth, dental implants may be the right option for you. Dental implants offer many benefits and can provide you with a natural-looking smile that you can feel confident about.