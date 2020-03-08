Why Invisalign is Better than Conventional Braces?

Founded in 1809, Westerville, OH has been the fastest-growing region of Ohio with about 37,000 residents. The careful planning of the Westerville region has produced a well-blended mixture of different businesses and practices, making the region a leader in creating jobs for its residents.

Along with the myriad of business, you can find plenty of top-notch dentists in Westerville. So while you have a good job and your own home, you can also have your health covered and achieve the perfect smile.

However, if you have crooked teeth, you might lose the confidence to smile. Fortunately, you have every opportunity to correct your teeth alignment with services that provide Invisalign in Westerville, OH.

Misaligned teeth are unsightly to look at and are also difficult to clean. Improperly cleaned teeth lead to the occurrence of periodontal diseases, which may affect the gums and eventually leads to teeth loss. So if you have crooked teeth, it is best if you have them aligned immediately. Wearing braces can help you align your teeth; however, these conventional braces are unattractive, uncomfortable, and painful to wear.

Teeth braces are standard for teenagers; however, if you are an adult, you may feel embarrassed to wear what the teenagers are wearing. Fortunately for you, Invisalign is a better alternative over clunky metal braces. Here are the advantages of getting Invisalign.

Appearance

Since most braces are worn during the teenage years, metal braces are highly noticeable, especially when worn by adults. Because metal braces are chunky, these braces cause the wearer’s mouth to deform a little making it less attractive. Invisalign braces are made of transparent, flexible thermoplastic. When you wear Invisalign braces most people will not notice them.

Comfort

Metal braces cannot be taken out whenever you feel like it. You will need a dentist to remove your metal braces. On the other hand, Invisalign braces can be removed for brief periods whenever necessary, such as when you are eating, drinking, or brushing your teeth. If you are realigning your teeth with Invisalign braces, it is best to remember to keep them on for 20-22 hours a day to get the best results at the soonest time possible.

Treatment Duration

Invisalign braces realign your teeth faster than the conventional metal braces. Depending on the severity of the misalignment, you will only need to wear Invisalign braces for a year to a year and a half. With metal braces, you have to wear them for at least 5 years.

Safety

Conventional metal braces have sharp edges that may damage your lips, tongue, and gums. When you wear Invisalign braces, you are assured that you will not damage the insides of your mouth.

Extensive Planning

When you opt to realign your crooked teeth using Invisalign, you are undergoing a process that takes a lot of planning and designing. Your dentist will first analyze your teeth using the best software and create 3D renditions of your teeth. The dentist will then use a software to plan out the realignment process. You will then be given several Invisalign braces to wear at a planned schedule of about two weeks each before switching to the next set of braces. You have to follow the specific program of which set to wear for what period.

To sum it all up, Invisalign has more advantages than the conventional metal braces. Invisalign might cost slightly more than metal braces, but the benefits that you get from going to a service that provides Invisalign in Westerville, OH, outweigh the higher cost. So, take the necessary steps and get your confident smile back.