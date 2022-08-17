Different Types Of Cosmetic Dentistry Procedures You Could Opt For

Cosmetic dentistry is becoming increasingly popular in the US. With better oral health and a noticeable improvement in the appearance of your teeth, cosmetic dentistry can help you change your life for the better. There are more than 50 dentists listed in Sugarland, TX.

Nearly all treatments for cosmetic dentistry Sugar Land TX, are elective procedures that you can opt for. With leading technology and ever-evolving developments in this area of research, you can be assured that your smile has never looked better. If you, too, are considering opting for these procedures, here’s a list of the three of the most sought-after cosmetic treatments that you can avail of.

3 Types Of Cosmetic Dentistry Procedures You Could Opt For

Teeth Whitening

Teeth whitening is one of the US’s most popular cosmetic dentistry treatments. Several reasons can cause mild to severe teeth discoloration, such as smoking, drinking, and some types of medicines. In these cases, you might feel conscious about your smile. You can consider opting for teeth whitening procedures offered by dentists specializing in cosmetic dentistry in Sugar Land, TX, for a brighter and radiant smile.

These treatments are non-invasive procedures that may give whiter teeth in a single sitting, depending on the level of discoloration. They involve the removal of plaque and tartar by thoroughly cleaning your teeth and gums. Next, your dentist will whiten your teeth with a mild bleaching agent to help you restore your natural smile. A dentist can whiten your teeth effectively in a single session. It is crucial to note that this treatment requires thorough aftercare for lasting results. Your dentist might recommend specialized whitening toothpaste and regular follow-up sessions to keep your smile looking healthy and bright. The cost of teeth whitening in Sugarland, TX, ranges from $450 to $600.

Invisalign

Invisalign treatments are gaining massive traction in the market, given their convenience and discretion. If you’re someone with crooked teeth or gaps between your teeth, Invisalign treatments are meant for you. These clear orthodontic aligners help straighten teeth without using metallic braces or dentures.

They involve innovative technology to create customized aligners that you can quickly wear over your teeth. Over time, these aligners will pull your teeth together in the proper position for a flawless smile. So, instead of worrying about your teeth or the appearance of braces, you can safely opt for Invisalign treatments to help you improve your overall smile. The average cost of Invisalign treatment in Sugarland, TX, is about $5,500 but varies from patient to patient.

Dental Veneers

Dental veneers are exclusively designed for those looking to enhance the overall appearance of their teeth. They are essentially custom-made caps that are placed over your natural teeth. Dental veneers can help you mimic the look of perfect, aligned teeth for an exceptional and realistic smile if you’ve got crooked or cracked teeth. Further, if you’re struggling with discoloration, opting for dental veneers is perfect for a natural, brighter-looking smile.

Veneers are applied using a dental adhesive to offer lasting results. Dental veneers are ideal for nearly all concerns, whether you’ve got severely damaged teeth or are seeking a more economical treatment option. With the average cost of dental veneer in Texas ranging from $200 to $1700 per tooth, be sure to pick the best ones for your dental and budget needs.

Conclusion

From dental veneers to teeth whitening, there’s a vast range of options available for you to choose from. These procedures will help you enhance your looks and boost your confidence, allowing you to put your best foot forward. From straighter and brighter teeth to restorative treatments to redesigning your smile, you can consult a dental specialist which treatment is suitable for your needs.

With around 14,000 cosmetic dentistry facilities in Texas, you can be sure to find local healthcare facilities in Sugar Land that offer specialized treatment options that best match your requirements. Finding a clinic that provides the highest standard of treatment for lasting results is essential.