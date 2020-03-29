Pros And Cons Of Inversion Tables: All You Need To Know

I’m sure you must have heard of inversion tables and inversion therapy, haven’t you? It’s not a new concept now, is it? Hanging in a reversed position eases the pain. And the role gravity plays in contributing to this is a concept known to humankind for many centuries.

Back in the days, people used to hang by their ankles and knees from a ladder to reduce some painful ailments. And now we use inversion tables to achieve the exact same thing. But don’t go spending big bucks on an inversion table just yet. First, you need to know all the pros and cons of inversion tables.

The use of inversion tables is pretty common. They help to provide various health benefits. These benefits come from overturning the gravitational force. But an inversion table also comes with a few possible dangers.

The Pros & Cons of Inversion Tables are subjective. They depend on the kind of medical condition or back problem you’re suffering from. So let’s discuss the inversion tables good or bad aspects below.

What are Inversion Tables?

You know what hanging upside down means, right? An inversion table is an innovative device. It makes the hanging upside down possible in the most comfortable manner. So you should use an inversion table if you’re undergoing inversion therapy treatment. The whole concept of overturning your body to reduce pain is an old treatment method.

Inversion tables have become familiar today. They help in making the inversion therapy treatment a huge success. An inversion table can reverse the natural flow of gravitational force. And this has positive impacts on your body’s bones, joints, and organs. And this helps in relieving pain to a great extent.

Does Inversion Therapy Work?

There are many people asking questions like “Do inversion tables really work?” or “Does inversion therapy work?” This just means that there is some skepticism about the whole inversion therapy treatment. Many medical professionals around the world recommend this treatment. But, even so, there are still some people who don’t see it as beneficial.

In fact, many people consider inversion therapy to cause harm to the lower back region. And that is exactly why I’m writing this article. This helps in making a decision based on your personal medical history and complications.

The Pros and Cons of Inversion Tables

Here are the Pros:

1. Pain Relief in the Lower Back

Do inversion tables really work? They do when they help in alleviating lower back pain. There are millions of people in our world today that are suffering from lower back pain. And all that they’re looking for is an efficient natural treatment method. This is where the inversion therapy treatment comes into the picture.

The inversion therapy treatment has helped a majority of back pain sufferers. They have all showed positive results after undergoing the treatment (research on inversion tables). So what does this tell you? That curing your painful and deep-rooted condition of lower back pain is possible.

You should take at least eight inversion therapy treatments using an inversion table. This ensures that you experience significant relief. So even if you’re suffering from chronic back pain, the use of an inversion table will give you real results.

But how is this possible? Inversion tables help in reducing all the pressure placed on your spinal discs. And they do so by elongating and stretching the spinal cord. All you have to do is lie upside down on an inversion table. And you will feel your spine lengthening and stretch on its own. That’s just how it works!

2. Increased Forward Trunk Flexion

Increased forward trunk flexion is being able to bend forward without feeling any discomfort. Yes, that’s right! So does inversion therapy work? It does when it contributes to increasing forward trunk flexion.

Bending forward without experiencing pain is something that many people find hard to achieve. So in such a scenario, you can use an inversion table to make this impossible task possible. Inversion tables can help increase forward trunk flexion. So they assist in easing the pain when you’re bending over. (Flexion exercises for low back pain)

3. Far-Reaching Health Benefits

Inversion tables can provide two valuable, wide-ranging benefits to your body. The first is boosting blood circulation and the second is alleviating nerve pain. You should make it a habit of using the inversion table on a daily basis. And if you do that, you will not have to deal with blood circulation and nerve pain problems.

So I hope that now you realize the importance of the inversion therapy treatment. And I hope that you’ve understood the kinds of benefits using an inversion table offers.

Here are the Cons:

1. Pressure in the Eyes and Ears

It is a given that when you’re hanging upside down, you will feel some pressure in your ears and eyes. You will experience elevated pressure in the eyes if you’re suffering from glaucoma. And the same will happen if you’re recovering from retinal detachments.

This often causes the eyes to bleed. And when we talk about the ears, the use of inversion tables might cause some hearing problems.

2. Muscle pulls

When you use an inversion table, the chances of your muscles getting pulled are pretty high.

3. Blood Pressure Problem

When you go against the force of gravity, your heart rate slows down. And once this happens, your blood pressure shoots up in a matter of minutes. So those suffering from hypertension shouldn’t use an inversion table. And increased blood pressure is not good for your health in many ways, right? (Inversion therapy treatment may not be safe for everyone)

Conclusion

So these are the pros and cons of inversion tables. The inversion therapy treatment is only a mere form of spinal cord traction. It is not a complicated procedure. In fact, it is one of the most effective treatment methods.

You should use inversion tables for the treatment of inversion therapy. And why? Because it stretches your spinal cord in the most efficient and comfortable manner. And this help is alleviating the condition of lower back pain.

So now that you know the pros and cons of inversion tables, how likely are you to use one? Or have you already used an inversion table in the past?

Please tell us about your experience. I hope you enjoyed reading the article. You can leave us a comment in the section below.

